dog behavior
- behavior
How to Use Dog Treats for Training
Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things.
- behavior
Most Dogs Don’t Really Like Being Hugged, New Study Finds
Yeah, it’s kind of heartbreaking, but your loving embrace might be stressing your pup out.
- behavior
How to Train a Dog Not to Jump
The Wildest Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for getting a hyped-up dog to chill out.
- behavior
How to Train a Puppy Not to Bite
Those little razor teeth are no fun.
- behavior
These Common Household Noises Are Super Stressful for Dogs, Study Finds
Fireworks and thunderstorms aren’t the only things that make them say, “No, thanks!”
- lifestyle
Dogs Have Favorite Scents, Study Says—And No, It’s Not Just the Smell of Food
So, go ahead and get that lavender-scented candle.
- behavior
How to Train a Dog to Stay
The first rule of thumb for you: patience.
- lifestyle
7 Things I Wish People Knew About My Deaf Dog—and Why You Should Adopt One
I’m finally saying what I’ve been thinking since the day I brought my pup home.
- health
Why Does My Puppy Lick My Face? (And Should They?)
And when you want to draw the line at too many kisses.
- behavior
Kristi Noem Says Her Dog Was “Untrainable”—Here’s Why That’s Not True
As a behaviorist, the South Dakota governor's actions horrify me for several reasons.
- behavior
Can Dogs Have Bad Dreams or Nightmares?
Or is this something you only think is happening?
- behavior
Your Dog Takes Forever to Find a Place to Poop Because of This Scientific Phenomenon
Your pup is a compass, but only when they are doing their business.
- behavior
How Young Dogs Can Benefit From Having an Older Dog Mentor
Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus.
- lifestyle
Activists and Politicians Condemn South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem for Shooting Her “Untrainable” Dog
The Trump VP contender is under fire for this heinous act of cruelty.
- behavior
Anthropomorphizing Your Pets Can Actually Benefit Them—and You
If your friends make fun of you for treating your dog like a human being, send them this.
- behavior
Can Dogs Smile?
There’s a big difference between a dog smiling and showing their teeth.
- lifestyle
Mercury Is In Retrograde—Here’s How It Will Affect Your Pet This Aries Season
A Mercury petrograde, if you will—with a side of the zoomies.
- behavior
Why You Shouldn’t Be Skeptical of Positive Training Methods
It is powerful enough, even for the tough cases, and it is the best choice—here’s why.
- lifestyle
10 Times Animals Interrupted Sports Games and Delighted All the Fans
A highlight reel proving once again that animals are the worldwide leaders in sports delays.
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Eat Dirt?
That’s not food, bud.
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Drink So Much Water?
Save some for later, my dude!
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Nibble on Me?
Those little teeth are sweet, but they definitely don’t feel good on your hand.
- behavior
There Is More Than One “Right” Way to Socialize Your Puppy
Take it slow. This process should never feel like speed-dating.
- behavior
Your Dog Actually Knows the Words for Familiar Objects, Study Finds
Time for a “Proud Parent of a Canine Honors Student” bumper sticker.
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Eat Cat Poop?
Yes, we have to talk about it.
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Follow Me Everywhere?
They are the cutest little shadow.
- health
Why Do Dogs Sneeze?
Other than to completely freak you out.
- behavior
What to Do When Your Dog Is Even More Anxious Than You Are
Did you get a dog for emotional support and now they are the one who needs it?
- lifestyle
Should You Kick Your Pet Out of the Room When You Have Sex?
And what to do if you and your partner can’t agree on whether you should have an audience.
- lifestyle
Science Says People Pick Dogs That Look (and Act) Like Themselves
Do you have a dog type? Here's why people are drawn to certain pups.
- health
Why Is My Dog Panting?
- lifestyle
Crufts, the World’s Largest Dog Show, Was Full of Surprises
The Wildest has been keeping up with all the action.
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Stare at Me? Possible Reasons and What to Do
Beyond the fact that they’re your biggest admirer.
- behavior
Daylight Saving Time Confuses Pets, Too
Animal behaviorist Karen London on how springing forward causes your dog or cat to lose sleep, too.
- behavior
How to Calm a Puppy Down
Yes, it is possible.
- behavior
What Are Dog Communication Buttons? And How to Use Them
Cognitive Science professor Dr. Federico Rossano on how Bunny, TikTok’s “talking” dog, is sparking change in how we communicate with our pets.
- behavior
Is That... Stress Your Dog Smells? This Study Says So
Research finds that your pup can tell—er, smell—when you’ve been doom-scrolling.
- behavior
How to Help Your Dog Be Just a Little Less Needy
You love that your dog is your shadow, but maybe not when you’re on a Zoom call.
- behavior
9 Myths About Your Puppy—Busted By a Behaviorist
The internet has a lot to tell you about your new addition. Here’s what’s actually true.
- lifestyle
These Are Dog Parents’ Biggest Pet Peeves by State
As a pet parent, what annoys you most?
- lifestyle
Is My Dog’s Name More Dog or Human?
Don’t be surprised if you see your dog’s moniker in a book of baby names.
- behavior
No, Your Dog Does Not Feel Guilt—Here’s What Those “Regretful” Looks Really Mean
Your pup doesn’t actually feel bad about eating your pizza.
- behavior
Are All Your Silly Nicknames for Your Dog Confusing Them?
I’m baffled by the number of names I call my dog. Is my dog baffled, too?
- behavior
Your Grumpy Dog Is Very Smart—Science Says So
This study found that cranky pups are actually very fast social learners.
- behavior
AI Discovers 5 Different Dog Personalities—Which One Is Your Pup?
A new study says your dog could fall into one of these categories based on their reactions to real-life events.
- behavior
Do Dogs Grieve When Other Dogs Die?
A study confirms our pets can have heartbreaking reactions to the loss of a canine companion.
- behavior
Nature vs. Nurture: Does Your Parenting Style Influence Your Pet’s Behavior?
Your personality may actually have something to do with your pet’s personality.
- behavior
How to Get Your Snow-Loving Dog to Come Back Inside
Your dog is wild for the snow, but here’s how to convince them to retreat back inside when your toes start to get frozen.
- lifestyle
Three’s a Crowd: When One Partner Doesn’t Want the Dog in the Bed
You want them to cuddle up, your S.O. doesn’t. Here’s how to handle the great bed debate.
- behavior
15 Amazing Facts About Dog Ears
There’s a lot more to your pup’s furry appendages than you might think.
- behavior
Why Are Dogs Obsessed With Sniffing the Snow?
And why you deserve a pat on the back for indulging them.
- behavior
Will My New Dog Ever Love Me?
What to do when you don’t feel the close bond you want.
- lifestyle
How Deep Is the Love for Our Dogs?
The connection between people and dogs is the stuff of legend.
- behavior
Your Dog Is Probably Dreaming About You, Research Shows
Finally, some good (and really cute) news.
- lifestyle
11 Indoor Dog Parks to Help Your Pup Get Through the Long Winter
Because the cold weather shouldn’t stop your dog from living their best life.
- behavior
Why Your Dog Should Be Your Go-To Stress Buster
You need a break sometimes, and your dog is ready (and willing!) to take one with you.
- behavior
5 Important Puppy Behavioral Milestones to Keep Track Of
Your little cutie is growing up in many ways—look out for these big stages as they do.
- behavior
Why Do Dogs Eat Poop?
What to do when your dog has questionable tastes.
- lifestyle
A Mysterious Vigilante Is Planting Stern Messages on Dog Poop Around LA
Clean up after your dog — or this elusive Banksy-type will have something to say.
- behavior
Why Do Dogs Chew Their Paws?
And when will it stop?
- behavior
Do Dogs Recognize Themselves in the Mirror?
Here’s why dogs know who they are more by smell than by sight.
- behavior
Are You a Helicopter Dog Parent?
It’s normal to worry—but your pup might need some space.
- health
Why Is Your Young Dog Going Gray?
And why stress could be to blame. Your spoiled baby, stressed? Unfortunately, yes.
- behavior
Bless Them! Why Do Dogs Sneeze When They Play?
It’s adorable, but there are actual reasons behind this behavior.
- lifestyle
The Real Reason Dachshunds Look Like Hot Dogs
Turns out, it’s not just for the cute factor.
- behavior
Getting Ads for Anti-Barking Devices? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Buy One
Two trainers advocate against using these devices—here’s why.
- lifestyle
8 Activities That Keep You and Your Dog Out of the Snow
Tips to avoid boredom when cooped up during all this winter weather.
- behavior
Have a Cat But Want a Dog, Too? Here’s How to Make It Work
Just a few things to keep in mind so everything goes smoothly as you all get adjusted.