cat nutrition

Can Cats Eat Peanuts?
They’re not technically dangerous, but they’re not ideal.
Can Cats Eat Broccoli?
They shouldn’t share your broccoli cheddar soup, but...
Can Cats Eat Potatoes?
They just want a little bite...
Can Cats Eat Cucumbers?
We already know they’re scared of them, thanks to all those YouTube videos.
Can Cats Eat Sweet Potatoes?
Yep—but the plainer, the better. Here’s why.
Can Cats Eat Chocolate?
No, no, no. Absolutely not. Here’s why.
Can Cats Eat Butter?
Butter isn’t toxic to your cat—but despite what they tell you, they really shouldn’t eat it.
Can Cats Eat Yogurt?
A small amount is fine—but keep a close eye on the ingredients list.
Can Cats Eat Shrimp?
They definitely want to...
Pet Food Recalled After Testing Positive for Salmonella and Listeria
This was a voluntary recall by the company itself.
Top 10 Foods That Are Toxic to Cats
Sharing isn’t always caring. Keep your cat safe by keeping these human snack staples to yourself.
Can Cats Eat Marshmallows?
These puffy delights are non-toxic to our puffy delights (aka cats) but that doesn’t mean they should have s’more (get it?).
7 Human Wellness Trends Making Their Way Into the Pet Space
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from CBD to acupuncture. (Yep, you read that right.)
Can Cats Eat Corn?
A few kernels won’t hurt, but think twice before doling out a bowl of the stuff.
What Human Foods Can Cats Eat?
We know they’re begging—but what’s safe to share?
10 Longevity Tips From People Whose Pets Have Lived Incredibly Long Lives
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your best bud live a healthy and full life.
Blue Ridge Beef Has Recalled Puppy and Kitten Food in These 16 States
Here’s what you need to know if you think your pet has been affected.
Can Cats Eat Cinnamon?
You love the spice in your mulled wine and cider. Learn if your cat can enjoy it.
Can Cats Eat Pomegranates?
Vets want them to steer clear. Here’s why.
11 Ways to Raise Your Cat Parenting Game in 2024
Make this new year a great one for your kitty.
Here Are the Biggest Pet Trends For 2024
From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring.
Thanksgiving and Christmas Foods That Are Toxic To Pets
Here’s how to celebrate safely with your pet as you gather with friends and family.
The Best Supplements and Vitamins for Cat Health
Not your mama’s multivitamin.
Can Cats Eat Tomatoes?
A little tomato’s safe — with some important caveats.
Can Cats Eat Raw Chicken?
Careful — cooked chicken is way safer for your kitty.
Can Cats Eat Tuna?
It’s a classic kitty snack, but don’t go overboard.
Can Cats Eat Grapes?
This is one you’ll want to bookmark.
Can Cats Eat Carrots?
Learn whether your little Bugs Bunny can crunch on the veggie.
Can Cats Eat Popcorn?
They want to enjoy movie night, too, you know.
Can Cats Eat Rice?
A warm bowl of rice is your cat’s version of comfort food.
Pet Food Recalled After Cases of Salmonella Were Reported in 7 States
This is an expansion of two former recalls.
How We Chose the Winners For Best in Show 2023
Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.
Whisker Fatigue — Apparently It’s a Thing
Or, is it a genius marketing ploy to get you to buy fancy “whisker friendly” cat bowls? We asked a vet...
What Fruits and Veggies Can Your Cat Feast On?
Pass the fruit bowl — it’s treat time.
Help Your Chonky Pet Lose Weight
This National Pet Obesity Awareness Day, here are pro tips to help make sure your pet isn’t packing on too many pounds.
Cats, Priceless. Cat Parenthood, Not So Much
A rundown of the most common cat expenses.
Could Fish Reduce Your Pet’s Carbon Footprint? It’s Complicated
All those cartoons of cats staring longingly at fish bowls might not be so far off. A new study suggests seafood in your pets’ diet could help sustainably meet the world’s protein needs.
Gut Feelings: How to Balance Your Pet’s Microbiome
The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being.
Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski’s New Catchphrase Is “No More Boring Bowls”
And with the launch of their new dog food line at their joint pet brand, Yummers, it’s going to stay that way.
Why Is My Cat Not Eating? Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment
A veterinary nutritionist explains why your cat isn’t eating and how to increase their appetite.
Can My Cat Safely Enjoy Watermelon? A Guide to Feline Dietary Choices
Yes, the summertime staple is on the list of “safe” foods for cats.
The Ultimate Puzzle: Picking the Right Cat Food
Four veterinary nutritionists pick apart the claims so that you can choose the right food for your kitty.
The 5 Best Fish Oils for Cats
The next best thing to branzino, omega-3s support your cat’s skin, brain, joint, and heart health.
Everything You Need to Know About Freeze-Dried Cat Food
This diet could be just right for your cat. But keep these things in mind before you make the switch.
7 Ways Student Loan Debt Relief Could Have Benefitted Pets
The Biden administration’s plan has been blocked by SCOTUS. Here’s how pets’ lives could have been better if their parents had extra cash.
Does Your Cat Need a High-Protein Diet Like Some Bro at the Gym?
While they might not be working on their “gains,” there are other reasons this diet could be a good fit.
What You Need to Know About High-Fiber Cat Food
Beyond your knowledge from old Fiber One commercials, here’s the full report on why your kitty might need fiber in their diet, too.
How Long Can Your Always-Hungry Cat Wait For Dinner?
Sometimes, they actually do need to eat.
Can Cats Eat Strawberries?
Soon, they’ll be demanding you make this strawberry ice cream recipe on repeat.
Do Cats Need High-Calorie Cat Food?
Why you should only be packing on the calories in certain situations.
How Many Treats Is Too Many For Your Cat?
Despite what your cat thinks, jerky treats all day, every day, is not the answer.
Can Cats Eat Garlic?
It’s a human cooking staple, but your cat shouldn’t indulge.
Is Cultured Meat the Future of Sustainable Pet Food?
The Because, Animals co-founder on the eco-friendly way we could feed our pets.
Do Cat Foods For Sensitive Stomachs Really Help?
Dr. Bruce Kornreich explains why going this route isn’t always the answer.
Cat Jumping Off the Literal Walls? They Could Have Hyperthyroidism
Everything you need to know about the common disease.
Is Your Cat Full of Sh*t?
Seriously, though—here’s how to deal with cat constipation.
Can Cats Eat Ham?
Skip the green eggs, but ham is OK — with a couple caveats.
Does Your Cat Really Need to Go Grain-Free?
You’ve got questions. Dr. Bruce Kornreich, director of the Cornell Feline Health Center, has answers.
7 Automatic Pet Feeders That Will Make Every Meal an Event
Go ahead, make your morning routine a little easier.
Your Pet Can Go Gourmet With These Quail-Egg Treats
A bonus: They’re a great source of protein, vitamins, and minerals.
Sweet Greens: The Best Cat Grass Grow Kits
Not to be confused with catnip (or other buds).
Does Your Diabetic Cat Need a Special Diet?
Get ready for a sigh of relief — this food doesn’t have to be pricey.
Are Celebrity Chefs Feeding Their Pets Five-Star Meals?
These expert-approved recipes will help you use all the food in your kitchen.
Don’t Come For Us, But Is Your Cat Overweight?
We love a chonky cat, but here’s what you should know.
10 Cat Meal Toppers for Finicky Eaters
Tips for improving your cat’s appetite with these tasty add-ons.
How Much Should You Actually Be Feeding Your Cat?
If they’ve lost their hourglass figure, then not that much — according to a veterinary nutritionist.
How to Find Free Pet Food Near You
These community resources can help your pet get the food they need.
Bobby Flay’s New Boss Is a Furry Orange Cat With a Discerning Palate
Inspired — and helmed — by his own Maine Coon, chef Bobby Flay’s Made by Nacho is a pet food brand that puts felines first.
Some Like It Hot — The Benefits of Warming vs. Cooling Diets
Here’s how certain foods can balance your pet’s energy and even ease their allergies, according to Chinese medicine.