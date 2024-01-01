cat health
- lifestyle
How Long Can Cats Be Left Alone?
Believe it or not, they miss you when you’re gone.
- health
Are Tulips Toxic to My Cat?
This Mother’s Day, keep these flowers far away from your cat.
- health
Heartworm Is on the Rise in Cats and Dogs
Pet parents underestimate the risk of this serious condition, new survey reveals.
- health
5 Development Stages You Should Know When You Get a Kitten
What to expect from birth to 16 months.
- health
A Historic Amount of Cicadas Are Descending on the U.S.—How Will It Affect Dogs?
Everything pet parents should know about keeping their pups safe and stress-free during this rare event.
- health
Why Does My Cat Drool?
Dogs rule, cats drool. Like, that’s normal, right?
- health
Cats Who Consumed Raw Milk Died From Bird Flu, Reports the CDC
Unpasteurized milk can transmit avian influenza from cows to mammals.
- health
Why Does My Cat Have Diarrhea?
Let’s try to, erm, firm up the details.
- health
Can Cats Get “Jacked” on Steroids? Matt Damon Says His Did
The Oscar winner says his cat was prescribed life-saving steroids and is now “like Arnold Schwarzenegger.” Could that be true?
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Pee on My Bed?
It’s a clear sign something isn’t right.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Sweet Potatoes?
Yep—but the plainer, the better. Here’s why.
- health
Kidney Disease in Cats: Symptoms, Signs, and Treatments
If you notice some of these things, talk to your vet.
- health
Ringworms in Cats: Symptoms, Treatment, and Prognosis
Well, it’s not a fun thing to deal with, for starters.
- behavior
Can Cats Snore?
Cats—they’re just like us.
- health
Diabetes in Cats: Symptoms, Treatments, and Prognosis
Here are the signs to look out for.
- lifestyle
Meet This Inspiring Online Community of Parents to Three-Legged Pets
“We learned dogs are born with three legs and a spare.”
- health
Why Is Your Cat Puking Like They Partied All Night?
Here’s when you should worry.
- health
Is the Eclipse Safe for Cats and Dogs? How to Protect Your Pets on April 8
Everything you need to know about how the eclipse will affect your pets.
- health
Why Does My Cat Have Dandruff? Common Causes and Treatments
Ever heard of “walking dandruff?” Yep, that’s what we said.
- lifestyle
Why Kitten Season Is Getting Longer and More Intense Every Year
And what you can do to help.
- health
15 Terms You Should Know When Choosing a Pet Insurance Plan
Overwhelmed by all the small print and jargon? We've got you.
- health
Are Lilies Toxic to Cats?
This holiday weekend, keep those Easter lilies far away from your kitty.
- lifestyle
Heads Up: It’s Officially “Kitten Season”
Hannah Shaw, aka Kitten Lady, on how you can care for orphaned kittens this spring.
- health
Common Eye Problems in Cats and How to Treat Them
Just some things to keep an...eye on.
- health
The Top 10 Toxins Pets Are Exposed to at Home, According to New ASPCA Report
These are the most common reasons pet parents call poison control.
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Stare at Me?
...Is it something you said?
- health
Can Cats Get Parvo? The Symptoms, Treatment, and Dangers
Learn about “feline parvovirus” and the symptoms you should watch for.
- behavior
Daylight Saving Time Confuses Pets, Too
Animal behaviorist Karen London on how springing forward causes your dog or cat to lose sleep, too.
- behavior
Can Cats Swim? What You Need to Know
More importantly: Do they want to?
- health
Can Cats Get Pink Eye? The Signs, Symptoms, and Treatments
The answer isn’t cute, but here’s how to help your kitty.
- behavior
Can Cats Cry? How to Decipher Cat Crying
They aren’t exactly going to weep over a rom-com marathon with you, but here are the reasons your kitty could shed a tear.
- lifestyle
Cat Cocktails Have Gone Viral—And They May Actually Be Good for Your Kitty
The glamorous way to keep your cat hydrated—without the hangover.
- health
Can Cats Get Lice?
The short answer: Yes. Here’s how you deal with it.
- health
Your Cat Hates When You Brush Their Teeth—Here’s What to Do
You can still maintain their dental health without getting an unfortunate bite.
- health
An Oregon Resident Just Caught the Bubonic Plague, Likely From Their Cat
Here is everything pet parents need to know.
- health
How to Tell If Your Cat Has Depression
Or are they just being a cat? Here are some signs to look for.
- lifestyle
The 10 Best Non-Toxic House Plants for Cats
Cats love the crunch of a houseplant. These will do them no harm.
- health
How to Brush Your Cat’s Teeth
It sounds like a daunting task, but here are some helpful steps to take.
- health
Should You Give Your Pet Heartworm Prevention in the Winter?
Here’s why it’s best to stay on top of things, even when the temps are low.
- health
Hot Spots on Cats: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment
Hot spots are so not hot—your cat agrees.
- shopping
The Best Cat Toothpaste
You have to keep those pearly whites clean. Here are some suggestions for toothpaste that will do the trick.
- health
What Is Fading Kitten Syndrome?
Newborn kittens give you lots to worry about. Know the signs of this particular condition.
- lifestyle
How to Make an Outdoor Cat House for Winter
Channel your inner HGTV star and build a feline fixer-upper.
- nutrition
Top 10 Foods That Are Toxic to Cats
Sharing isn’t always caring. Keep your cat safe by keeping these human snack staples to yourself.
- health
7 Human Wellness Trends Making Their Way Into the Pet Space
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from CBD to acupuncture. (Yep, you read that right.)
- health
How to Give a Cat a Pill
Everything you need to know about the difficult task of medicating a cat.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Corn?
A few kernels won’t hurt, but think twice before doling out a bowl of the stuff.
- nutrition
What Human Foods Can Cats Eat?
We know they’re begging—but what’s safe to share?
- health
10 Longevity Tips From People Whose Pets Have Lived Incredibly Long Lives
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your best bud live a healthy and full life.
- health
Does My Cat Need Joint Supplements?
Your cat might just need a little boost to be back to their active self.
- lifestyle
5 Ways AI Will Change the Way You Parent Your Pet—Are You Ready?
Advancements in artificial intelligence are changing everything from the way we detect illnesses to how we keep our pets safe.
- nutrition
Blue Ridge Beef Has Recalled Puppy and Kitten Food in These 16 States
Here’s what you need to know if you think your pet has been affected.
- behavior
Is Your Cat SAD?
Four ways cats can combat seasonal depression.
- health
Vets Are at High Risk For Compassion Fatigue—Here Are 4 Ways You Can Help
It’s extra important to be nice to the vet in your life.
- grooming
The 15 Best Cat Brushes to Buy in 2024
Level up your grooming game.
- lifestyle
11 Ways to Raise Your Cat Parenting Game in 2024
Make this new year a great one for your kitty.
- health
Are Pine Needles Toxic to My Cat?
Eating any part of the Christmas tree sounds gross. But here’s why your cat really shouldn’t.
- health
Are Poinsettias Toxic to My Cat?
Maybe skip this holiday decoration if you’ve got a cat in the house—here’s why.
- behavior
How to Keep Your Cat Away From the Christmas Tree
It’s their favorite of your holiday decorations—for better or for worse (usually worse).
- health
Why Is My Cat Bleeding From Their Anus?
It’s not a pretty problem to have, but it’s important to know how to treat this condition.
- health
What Are Cat Pheromones and How Do They Work?
Communication is key, and pheromones are your cat’s version of DMs.
- nutrition
The Best Supplements and Vitamins for Cat Health
Not your mama’s multivitamin.
- lifestyle
Why Napping With Your Pet Is Actually Good for You
This study says you benefit from a power nap. Guess what? So does your cat or dog.
- health
Can Cats Actually Get the Common Cold?
They’re not exactly blowing their noses and rubbing Vicks on their chests, but here’s what you need to know.
- lifestyle
Dr. Kwane Stewart, aka The Street Vet, Is CNN’s Hero of the Year
It’s a well-deserved honor for the vet who cares for the pets of unhoused people.
- health
Pica in Cats: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment
There may be a reason your cat can’t stop putting your hair ties in their mouth.
- health
Why Is My Cat Breathing Heavy?
This can happen over time or very suddenly. Either way, it’s important to learn more about this symptom.