Cat Trees That Won’t Clash With Your Aesthetic
Stylized cat trees for every personality, from cartoon flowers to modernist towers. We hope money grows on a few of them.
There’s no denying that cats are super frickin’ cute. They don’t really even batheopens in a new tab and are just, “I woke up like this.” Cat stuff, on the other hand, is hideous. Litter boxes, scratching posts, and cat furnitureopens in a new tab serve their functions but…that’s about it. Case in point: Cat trees. Highly useful in that they provide cats with a spot of their own to climb, scratch, relax, play, and feel safe. Stylish? Not so much. Look at them clear-eyed and you’ll see that cat trees are usually not much more than scaffolding wrapped in carpeting.
So what’s a cat lover with taste to do? One option would be to give kitty a dedicated area (like a man cave, but for cats) that has an entirely different aesthetic from the rest of your living space. Another would be to give up and succumb to clashing styles and shaggy eyesores. Or, you could cohabitate harmoniously by finding cat stuff that works with your décor. Behold, 11 aesthetic cat trees so cute they are inspiring the dog people here at The Wildest to adopt cats.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Helin Jung
Helin Jung is a writer in Los Angeles.
