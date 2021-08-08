11 Aesthetic Cat Trees (That Actually Look Good) · The Wildest

Cat Trees That Won’t Clash With Your Aesthetic

Stylized cat trees for every personality, from cartoon flowers to modernist towers. We hope money grows on a few of them.

by Helin Jung
August 8, 2021
Cat laying inside a cat tree
New Africa / Adobe Stock
There’s no denying that cats are super frickin’ cute. They don’t really even bathe and are just, “I woke up like this.” Cat stuff, on the other hand, is hideous. Litter boxes, scratching posts, and cat furniture serve their functions but…that’s about it. Case in point: Cat trees. Highly useful in that they provide cats with a spot of their own to climb, scratch, relax, play, and feel safe. Stylish? Not so much. Look at them clear-eyed and you’ll see that cat trees are usually not much more than scaffolding wrapped in carpeting. 

So what’s a cat lover with taste to do? One option would be to give kitty a dedicated area (like a man cave, but for cats) that has an entirely different aesthetic from the rest of your living space. Another would be to give up and succumb to clashing styles and shaggy eyesores. Or, you could cohabitate harmoniously by finding cat stuff that works with your décor. Behold, 11 aesthetic cat trees so cute they are inspiring the dog people here at The Wildest to adopt cats.

fruit themed cat tree
Vetreska Fruit-Shaped Cat Climber
$120

Have more of a cartoon pop sensibility? We like the graphic boldness of this multi-colored tree, and we love that it’s built from materials that provide stability and slide-resistance. Bonus points for the fruit motifs that add little flourishes of cuteness.

$120 at Vetreska
wooden cat tree with basket bed
Mau Uni Basket Wooden Cat Tree
$279

Allowing your cat to get situated in an ultra cozy cat tree is an act of love only matched by allowing them to take a lap out of your water glass. It’ll give them a space to call their own where they can climb, scratch, play, and do whatever it is that they do with their days.

$279 at Mau
cat sitting on cat tree shape like palm tree
Happy and Polly Coconut Island Cat Tree
$110

Send your cat to the tropical paradise of their dreams with this palm tree themed scratching post. Coconut not included.

$110 at Happy and Polly
Modern Floral Cat Tree
Kbspets Modern Floral Cat Tree
$275

Is your vibe best described as boho meets Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory? Then might we interest you in this cat tree…er, flower? Each cherry-blossom inspired tree is handmade from real, treated wood branches. This one may not appeal to clandestine cats, but if yours is no wallflower and loves basking in the sun, it could be perfect.

$275 at Etsy
Affenlaskan Cat Tree Cat Tower with Scratching Post Cat Climbing Activity
Affenlaskan Cat Tree Cat Tower With Scratching Post
$50
$35

Bold colors, mod flowers…this cartoon flower cat tree isn’t so much about fitting in as it is about standing out. Your cat will be jumping like Super Mario as they goes boing-boing-boing to the top. —Helin Jung

$35 at Amazon
CatTreeProductsOn2Pets 60-in Large Round Modern Cat Tree
On2 Pets Large Modern Cat Tree
$122

Perhaps you’re more literal (or just cheekier) and you like the thing to look like the thing it claims to be. Crafted from pressed wood and artificial leaves, this cat tree is perfect for indoor but outdoorsy cats and comes in an assortment of seasonal options — in case your cat prefers fall foliage.

$122 at Amazon
grove tower by tuft and paw
Tuft + Paw Grove Cat Tower
$499

Striking and minimal, tuft + paw’s Grove tower doesn’t have every bell and whistle out there, but it sure is sleek. Not only will it harmonize with your decór, it might actually elevate it too. Your cat can perch on the the faux shearing top level or curl up in the padded interior.

$499 at Tuft + Paw
Sheree Cat Tree
Sheree Cat Tree
$50

Got a thing for particleboard furniture that’s super fun to assemble? (No shame in the IKEA game.) This easy-to-clean cat tree has lots of smooth surfaces that will have it fitting right into a contemporary room.

$50 at Amazon
Catry Cat Tree
Catry Sunflower Cat Tree
$29

A sun-loving cat is a bit like this sunflower cat tree, always angling their body toward warmth and light. The perch is adjustable and can be tilted so when not cat napping, your kitty cat use the top as a scratching pad or play with the bee toy. Imagine your cat curled up on the disk floret and try not to get all gooey inside.

$29 at Chewy
the lotus cat tower
The Refined Feline Lotus Cat Tower
$440

For those who like their interiors modern and glamorous, there is the cat tower artfully disguised as a bookcase — complete with a hidden den and a scratch pad. Good for books shaped like cats, obviously. 

$440 at The Refined Feline
Tofern Unicorn Cat Tree Condo
Pathosio Unicorn Cat Tree
$70

Becoming a cat parent doesn’t mean you have to leave all youthful whimsy behind. If you’re into magic, moonbeams, and all things pink, this plush (yet sturdy) unicorn cat tree and condo has probably already got you all starry-eyed.

$70 at Amazon

writer helin jung and cat

Helin Jung

Helin Jung is a writer in Los Angeles.

