- shopping
5 Best Dog Raincoats to Keep Your Pup Dry and Lookin’ Fly
Get ready for those early summer rainstorms.
- shopping
Bastards Is Like Rick Owens For Dogs
This European brand is made-to-measure and totally badass.
- shopping
Sandy Liang x Little Beast Is Such a Vibe
It’s mommy-and-me meets the Lower East Side, and the girlies will never be the same.
- shopping
10 Sweaters Your Dog Might Need This Winter — Really
As Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph say, it’s “sweata weatha” — for your pup, too.
- shopping
Christian Cowan x Maxbone’s Holiday Glitz Sweater Is Perfect For Your Christmas Card
Did someone say party?
- shopping
Draper James and The Foggy Dog Just Released The Dreamiest Holiday Collab
Elle and Bruiser Woods would be proud.
- shopping
Wear
Dress your dog or cat in the latest street style and designer lewks. At the very least, they need a coat for the winter. At the very most, they could use a sweater with strawberries on it — or five.
- lifestyle
Here’s a “Sweata Weatha” Must-Have From Little Beast and Memorial Day
These pet sweaters and matching bucket hats are pet parents’ answer to the crochet fashion craze that you can both get in on.
- shopping
The Wild One X HVN Collab Is a Vintage-Lover’s Dream
DJ and designer Harley Viera-Newton lends her prints to a limited-edition collection of collars and leashes.
- shopping
Thanks to Susan Alexandra, Your Pet’s Face Adorns Your New Favorite Accessory
Talk about a forever piece.
- shopping
Christian Siriano and Greenies Are Fighting Dental Disease With Fashion
The designer created new “houndstoothless” trenchcoats for a good cause.
- shopping
33 Items You and Your Pet Need To Finish Out Your Dream Barbie Summer
Here, pet parents — and their stylish cats and dogs — are “kenough.”
- shopping
The Foggy Dog x Olivia Herrick Collab Is Perfect For This Barbie Summer
Say goodbye to accessories that look like they belong in Ken’s Mojo Dojo Casa House.
- shopping
Found My Animal Goes Off-Leash
Founder Bethany Obrecht on her brand’s signature item and finding the intersection between companionship and advocacy.
- shopping
Zara’s Pet Collection Is Giving Montessori Influencer Vibes
For those who love a beige moment.
- lifestyle
Karl Lagerfeld’s Cat, Choupette, Is an Official Muse for A-Listers
The cat, whose name means “sweetie” in French, was the costume inspiration for more than one Met Gala attendee last night.
- lifestyle
What Your Dog’s Outfit Says About You
Street-style photographer Johnny Cirillo on the rise of puppy peacocking.
- shopping
Scandi Brand PAIKKA Wants To Give Your Dog a Capsule Wardrobe
The vet-favorite brand sells staple pet clothes and other products that are as fashionable as they are functional.
- shopping
Dayna Isom Johnson’s Favorite Etsy Pet Products Have Lots of Mojo
Etsy’s trend expert shares her (and her pup Mojo’s) favorite small businesses on the indie platform.
- shopping
Your Dog Can Wear the Big Cartoonish MSCHF Boots, Too
For a much smaller price tag, courtesy of Wagwear.
- shopping
Matching Outfits for Dogs Who Dress Like Their Humans (or Vice Versa)
Hey, good fashion runs in the family.
- lifestyle
Sami Miró’s “Super-Mutt” Sunnie Helps Her Find Her Center
Especially when the eco-forward fashion designer has red carpet nerves.
- shopping
If Ariana Grande Rocks Crocs, So Can Your Dog
Wagwear’s WagWellies Mojave booties let your pup get in on the comfy lifestyle.
- shopping
Want to Up Your Dog’s Style Game? Sir Dogwood Has You Covered
The online boutique’s founder on the importance of supporting BIPOC-led pet brands.
- shopping
This Custom Jewelry Is the Perfect Valentine Gift For a Smitten Pet Parent
These are the sweetest pieces of personalized jewelry you can buy this V-Day.
- shopping
The Best Dressed Dogs Are Wearing Little Beast
Founder Jisu Kim on designing sweaters you’ll wanna steal from your dog.
- shopping
Daisy By Shelby Is as Full of Character as Its Namesake
Shelby Eastman’s pup accessory line is anything but dull.
- shopping
Verloop’s Groovy Take on Mommy-And-Me Dress-Up Time
A cozy sweater for your pup and a matching scarf for you.
- shopping
Fine Jewelry? For Pets? Yes, Please!
With Mejuri’s new collection of pet IG tags, your dog or cat can join the likes of Billie Eilish and Bella Hadid in the brand’s fan club.
- shopping
15 Holiday Gifts That Will Have Your Dog Tearing Through Their Packages
From smart toys to spa treatments, these are just a few ideas to help spoil your favorite family member this December.
- shopping
This Fred Segal x Maxbone Collab Is Quintessential LA
Dogs and denim. What’s not to love?
- shopping
Every Gift For All the Classy Cat People in Your Life
Our favorite cat parents — and admirers — deserve to look the part (which is actually very chic).
- shopping
The Best Holiday Gifts For Dog Parents
The dog-obsessed person in your life will love these gifts more than a pup loves a Kong full of frozen peanut butter.
- lifestyle
Langley Fox and Zeppelin Don’t Want to Get Too Comfortable
Whether she’s painting her “demons” or illustrating for Marc Jacobs, the artist is constantly pushing herself to new heights — all with her Husky by her side.
- lifestyle
The Misunderstood Pit Bull Is at the Top of Yves’s Advocacy List
The model, activist, and musician on his activism philosophy: “I’ve always been drawn to those who have been left behind, forgotten, misunderstood. I relate to them on a very deep, personal level. No matter how different you are, everyone deserves a chance.”
- shopping
From Clutches to Lighters, Edie Parker Wants You to Put a Pet on It
As Portlandia taught us, everything’s better with a bird on it. Or a cat. Or a dog.
- shopping
Is Pagerie the World’s Most Luxurious Dog Brand?
Hermès seems to think so.
- shopping
Say Goodbye to Tacky Pet Accessories With laēlap’s Help
Lili Reinhardt and Charlotte Lawrence’s pups are fans of these handmade, personalized pearl necklaces.
- lifestyle
Designer Celine Benz’s Dog Loves His Emotional Support Burgers
Don’t we all.
- shopping
12 Halloween Costumes That’ll Help Your Dog Keep Up With the Cool Kids
Because there’s nothing scarier than being off-trend.
- shopping
Seeing Double: Andrea Cáceres’s Custom Sweaters For Pets and Their People
This sweater season, every day can be twin day with your dog.
- lifestyle
Stuzo Founder Stoney Michelli Love Is “Coming for the Crown” With a New Dog Fashion Line
Fashion without the constraints of gender? Paws up for that!
- shopping
LoveThyBeast Is the “Friendliest Dog at the Dog Park”
Founder Tiziana Agnello on LoveThyBeast’s chic origins, joyful philosophy, and upcoming Kate-Spade-esque bag release.
- lifestyle
Important: Gauntlett Cheng Once Had a Very Versatile Cat Model Their Dog Clothes
The talent!
- shopping
The STAPLE and Zee.Dog Collab Has Brought Back an Icon: The Fat Pigeon Toy
Only legends come back better — and sleeker — than ever.
- shopping
Dolly Parton’s New Pet Accessory Line Is What Dreams Are Made Of
The legendary musician’s new store offers toys, clothes, and doggie apparel “with a little Dolly flair.”
- lifestyle
Hillary Taymour’s Pomeranian, Powwie, Is Hard at Work As the “Perfect Fashion Dog”
The Collina Strada designer’s pup is the ideal NYFW sidekick: He models, has great hair, and fits in a stylish bag.
- lifestyle
The Story Behind the Iconic Cat Eye
This feline-inspired makeup trend continues to reign supreme.
- lifestyle
Watching New York Hits the Streets for The Wildest
Street style photographer Johnny Cirillo goes on assignment for us to chronicle New Yorkers’ best accessories: their pets.
- lifestyle
Automic Gold’s Muse and Model Is a Design-Savvy Dachschund
Founder Al Sandimirova on launching a body-positive brand, designing sustainable jewelry, and laboring under Luna’s watchful eye.
- lifestyle
The Dogist x The Wildest March for Pride
Behold, the best-dressed pets at the 2022 NYC Pride March!
- lifestyle
Vogue’s Anna Wintour Is a Secret Softie (When It Comes to Her Dogs)
The morning after the Met Gala, Anna: The Biography author Amy Odell reveals that the fashion icon is devoted to Goldendoodles and has finally sworn off fur.
- shopping
Olympia Le-Tan’s Clutch Is a Splurge-Worthy Gift For the Cat-Loving Literati
The designer’s customizable “Love Cats” clutch is limited edition so act meow.
- lifestyle
Into the Magic Shop with Susan Alexandra and Pigeon
The designer on creating a trippy wonderland in the LES and making sparkly dog accessories:
“Pigeon is my eternal muse and constant companion, so of course I had to adorn him...”
- shopping
Millennials Are Wild About Maxbone
Founder Parisa Fowles-Pazdro on creating modern pet gear from sustainable jackets to superfood treats, collaborating with buzz-worthy designers like Christian Cowan, and what’s next (cats?!).
- shopping
Luxe Knitwear Label Alanui Debuts Fringed Cardis for Dogs
The former Vogue Japan fashion editor collaborated with Poldo Dog Couture on a bite-sized collection of her boho sweaters.
- lifestyle
Boobie Billie Recreates Iconic Oscars Looks
From Bjork’s show-stopping swan dress to Cher’s showgirl-inspired “revenge” dress, the fashion influencer knows what makes a memorable red carpet moment.
- shopping
Shop Tika the Iggy’s Runway-Ready Accessories
The fashion icon shares the five statement pieces she’ll be wearing to Fashion Week (and how you can get your paws on them).
- shopping
This Extra Butter Collar is So...Extra
Your dog should hit the streets in style.
- shopping
9 Year of the Tiger Gifts for Cat Lovers
Limited-edition Lunar New Year styles inspired by cats...ok big cats.
- lifestyle
Giuliana Leila Raggiani and Yoko Luna Are a Match Made in Turtleneck Heaven
The Giu Giu designer on her Brussels Griffon’s favorite ’60s-inspired knitwear, Fashion Week duties, and habit of sitting on strange men’s feet.
- shopping
Areaware x Aelfie Collaborate on Zany Creature Comforts
You can never have too many throw pillows, especially ones featuring bizarre little beasties.
- shopping
Ashley Williams’ Puppy Sweaters Are So Punk Rock
Match your dog in the buzzed-about designer’s graphic knit patterns of pentagrams, spiders, and teddy bears.