dog safety
- health
Dog Product Recalled Nationwide Because of “Risk of Serious Infection”
Anyone who has purchased the product should discontinue use and can request a full refund.
- lifestyle
3 Ways You Can Help Pets Affected by the Texas Floods
Rescues are in need of support in the aftermath of the devastating Texas rainfall.
- health
A Historic Amount of Cicadas Are Descending on the U.S.—How Will It Affect Dogs?
Everything pet parents should know about keeping their pups safe and stress-free during this rare event.
- lifestyle
2 Million Dogs Are Stolen in the US Every Year—And It’s Causing Trauma
New study finds having a dog stolen feels like losing a child.
- shopping
5 of the Best Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments for Dogs in 2024
Treatments to ward off transmission this spring and summer.
- lifestyle
Two Georgia Dogs Died After Consuming the Toxic Sago Palm
It looks cute, but this plant is incredibly deadly to dogs. Here’s everything you need to know.
- lifestyle
9 Tips To Find a Lost Dog—Fast
Buddha Dog Rescue and Recovery founder Nicole Asher’s pro tips for getting your missing pup home safe.
- health
Dogs Are Contracting an Illness From California Lakes and Rivers
Vets advise keeping your pup away from raw fish caught in rivers and lakes.
- health
My Dog Ate Weed: What Should I Do?
If you think your dog ate marijuana, here are the signs to look out for.
- lifestyle
Congress Orders the Department of Veteran Affairs to Stop Testing on Cats and Dogs
Under new legislation, all experiments on dogs, cats, and primates must end by 2026.
- health
How Much Benadryl Can I Give My Dog?
Always, always, always talk to your vet first.
- health
How to Help a Choking Dog and Prevent Choking In the First Place
Learn about the causes and what to do for a choking pet.
- lifestyle
How to Prepare Your Pet for a Natural Disaster
The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.
- health
Is the Eclipse Safe for Cats and Dogs? How to Protect Your Pets on April 8
Everything you need to know about how the eclipse will affect your pets.
- health
5 Plants That Are Toxic to Your Dog
Thriving plants are spring’s whole thing—but these offenders can be perilous to pets.
- lifestyle
How to Organize an Easter Egg Hunt for Your Pup
Want to include your four-legged family member in the seasonal fun? Of course you do.
- health
Pay Attention to the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” PSA for Dog Coyote Vests
Clearly, Larry David wants your pup to be safe from coyotes. Here’s why you should, too.
- health
The Top 10 Toxins Pets Are Exposed to at Home, According to New ASPCA Report
These are the most common reasons pet parents call poison control.
- lifestyle
We Are Now Living in the Age of Drone Animal Rescue
ASSERT is the first on the ground for emergency aid around the world.
- lifestyle
How to Protect Your Pet During LA’s Canine Crime Wave
Dognappers are targeting designer breeds like French Bulldogs. We asked a pet detective for tips on how to keep your pup safe.
- health
A Parasite That Can Be Deadly for Dogs Has Been Found in California
Experts are warning pet parents to keep their pups out of the Colorado River.
- health
Can You Give Dogs Melatonin?
Why you should talk to your vet first.
- lifestyle
Electric Fences for Dogs: The Danger and Risks
Why it’s best to avoid these altogether.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Corn?
A few kernels are fine—but keep it off the cob.
- health
How to Care for Your Bleeding Dog
Don’t freak out—here’s what to do.
- shopping
The Best Pet-Safe Floor Cleaners
Because messes come with the territory.
- behavior
Why Are Dogs Obsessed With Sniffing the Snow?
And why you deserve a pat on the back for indulging them.
- lifestyle
The 10 Best Non-Toxic House Plants for Dogs
Brb, running out to buy air plants and succulents.
- health
How to Keep Your Dog’s Paws Safe From Snow Salt
Tips for safe, snug, and happy paws this winter.
- nutrition
Pet Food Recalled After Testing Positive for Salmonella and Listeria
This was a voluntary recall by the company itself.
- shopping
The Best Winter Boots for Dogs in 2024
Here’s why you might want to protect those toe beans.
- lifestyle
A New Report Finds That 35% of Cats and Dogs Are Homeless
It is a serious issue around the world.
- lifestyle
9 Ways to Keep Your Dog Safe in the Snow
Sometimes, your pup has to be exposed to the elements—and you have to keep them warm when they are. Here’s how.
- lifestyle
It’s a Felony to Leave Your Dog Out in the Cold in These 8 States
It’s super dangerous—and very illegal.
- behavior
Getting Ads for Anti-Barking Devices? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Buy One
Two trainers advocate against using these devices—here’s why.
- shopping
19 of the Best Car Travel Gear for Dogs
All the essentials you need to hit the road with your co-pilot, from dog seatbelts to crash-tested carriers.
- health
How Cold Is Too Cold for Dogs?
If your teeth are chattering, theirs probably are, too.
- health
Can Dogs Get Frostbite?
Yep, all those warnings your mom gave you as a kid apply to your dog, too. Learn how to keep your pup safe in the cold.
- lifestyle
South Korea Passes Bill to Ban Their Dog Meat Industry—“This Is History in the Making”
The legislation aims to end the practice by 2027. Here’s what you can do to help right now.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Popcorn?
Your pup wants in on movie night.
- nutrition
Blue Ridge Beef Has Recalled Puppy and Kitten Food in These 16 States
Here’s what you need to know if you think your pet has been affected.
- lifestyle
Lost Pets: How to Get Them Back
Find out what to do when your pet goes missing with these tips from a pet recovery expert.
- health
Can I Give My Dog Pepto Bismol?
The commercial jingle might be catchy, but this drug is not for your dog. Here’s why.
- health
Are Poinsettias Toxic For My Dog?
Everything you need to know about the notorious plant.
- behavior
Understanding Reactivity and Aggression in Dogs: Two Very Different Things
Turns out, even experts have a hard time defining these terms.
- lifestyle
27 Dogs Were Flown to the US After Being Rescued From a South Korean Dog Meat Farm
The dogs will be available for adoption soon.
- nutrition
Thanksgiving and Christmas Foods That Are Toxic To Pets
Here’s how to celebrate safely with your pet as you gather with friends and family.
- lifestyle
Help Your Dog Enjoy the Holidays
Here are fives tips on how to keep your dog entertained (and safe) this holiday season.
- shopping
23 Winter Trappings for the Dog With Outdoorsy Parents
Ski-club balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm, and more gear to help outdoorsy pet parents get the most out of the season.
- health
8 Holiday Hazards That May Be Fun For You But Not Your Pet
Tips for keeping your pet merry this season.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Mango?
The delicious fruit is safe in moderation.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Broccoli?
Find out how to safely get your pup their greens.
- lifestyle
How to Keep Your Dog Safe in the Car
Hitting the road with your dog? Make sure they're safe with this helpful advice.
- behavior
How Do I Stop My Dog From Counter Surfing?
Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell’s pro tips for keeping paws off your charcuterie platter this holiday season.
- health
Are Orchids Toxic to Cats?
Find out whether you can get that elaborate flower arrangement—or if you should skip it.
- health
A Mysterious Illness Is Making Dogs Across the Country Sick
Get all the info about this highly contagious respiratory illness—including its possible origins.
- health
The Holidays Are Prime Time for Pancreatitis—Here’s How to Protect Your Dog
With all the festivities (and eating!) afoot, it’s extra important to know how to prevent the disease.
- shopping
Flying With Your Dog? Don’t Just Wing It
Here’s a step-by-step guide, plus all the essentials, from airline-compliant carriers to calming chews.
- lifestyle
10 Usual Suspects at Thanksgiving and How to Save Your Pet From Them
Because you really need to stop Aunt Beth from trying to give your cat wine.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Turkey?
Before you invite them to the Thanksgiving table, here’s what you should know.
- health
A Mysterious Illness Is Making Dogs Across the Country Sick
Here’s what we know — and how to protect your pup.
- nutrition
Pet Food Recalled After Cases of Salmonella Were Reported in 7 States
This is an expansion of two former recalls.
- shopping
How We Chose the Winners For Best in Show 2023
Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.
- behavior
“How Can I Stop My Dog From Being Overly Protective of Me?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for dealing with a protective dog that’s taken their duties too far.
- health
Rawhide is a Raw Deal
The six dangers of rawhide dog bones.
- lifestyle
5 Ways to Have a Halloween Your Dog Will Fondly Remember
A.k.a. a night that won’t turn into a spooky-scary time at the emergency vet.
- health
Trick or Treat — or Trip to the ER?
Scarier than Halloween Kills.
- lifestyle
What to Do if You See Coyotes While Walking Your Dog
Tips on avoiding confrontations with coyotes.
- health
This Former Vet Tech Is the Hero Every Pet Parent Needs in an Emergency
Albert Sanchez’s Veterinary Ambulance of Southern California brings pets to accessible emergency vet care when they need it—any time of day or night.
- lifestyle
Pentagon Official Charged With Running a Dogfighting Ring
Twelve dogs were rescued from this barbaric operation that has been going on for two decades.