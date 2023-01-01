dog grooming
- health
Home Remedies For Getting Rid of Fleas on Dogs—Naturally
How to stop your home from becoming a literal flea circus.
- shopping
5 of the Best Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments for Dogs in 2024
Treatments to ward off transmission this spring and summer.
- shopping
11 Eco-Friendly Pet Grooming Products
Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.
- grooming
What Are the Best Dog Nail Clippers?
Finally—you won’t dread at-home grooming time.
- shopping
Doggie Dental Care: How to Choose the Best Toothbrush for a Puppy
Those pearly whites need all the attention they can get.
- health
Relief for Your Dog: Discover Effective Solutions for Their Seasonal Allergies
A vet explains why environmental allergies flare up and what to do about it.
- health
Should You Clean Your Dog’s Ears at Home?
Heed all those cautionary tales about Q-tips.
- shopping
7 of the Best Ear Cleaners for Dogs
Wash away all that grime and end their incessant scratching with a few drops.
- health
Hot Spots on Dogs: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment
Unfortunately, this term refers to a “summer sore,” not a club coveted by SNL’s Stefon.
- health
How to Keep Your Dog’s Paws Safe From Snow Salt
Tips for safe, snug, and happy paws this winter.
- lifestyle
3 Celebrity Dog Groomers Share Their Wildest Moments on the Job
A behind the scenes look at the fumbles, challenges, and everyday drama of professional dog grooming.
- shopping
22 Best Amazon Products for Pets—According to Reviewers
Reviewers (aka real pet parents) picked these best-selling, highest-rated toys, probiotics, poop bags, and more.
- health
How to Groom Your Dog at Home: the Complete Guide
Spa days can happen at home.
- health
7 Human Wellness Trends Making Their Way Into the Pet Space
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from CBD to acupuncture. (Yep, you read that right.)
- health
Natural Remedies for Dry Skin: How to Help Dry Skin on Dogs
Spoiler: These at-home remedies are probably already in your pantry.
- health
Pica in Dogs: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment of Pica
Why—oh, why—is your dog eating everything they shouldn’t?
- health
How to Trim Your Dog’s Nails
Five simple steps for trimming your dog’s nails at home.
- shopping
40 Cyber Monday Deals Your Pet Is Begging You Not to Miss
All the best savings for you and your pet to cash in on Cyber Monday.
- shopping
How We Chose the Winners For Best in Show 2023
Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.
- shopping
The Stats Behind Best in Show
We surveyed 1,000 pet parents — and spotted five trends to help us choose our Best in Show winners.
- health
They’re Just Like Us: Dogs Get Gingivitis
Dogs can suffer from gum disease, too. Here’s how to prevent it.
- health
Do Hypoallergenic Dogs Really Exist?
Veterinarian Dr. Shea Cox separates fact from fiction when it comes to low-shedding breeds.
- health
How Often Should You Groom Your Dog?
Just make sure you spell out “B-A-T-H.”
- health
How Often Should You Wash Your Dog?
“If your dog is stinky or looks dirty, wash ’em!” Plus more pro tips from LA dog groomer Jess Rona.
- shopping
DedCool’s Gender-Neutral Fragrances Are Now Dog-Inclusive
Because your pup deserves to disrupt the binary too — or at least smell really, really good.
- shopping
Celebrity Groomer Jess Rona’s Favorite Beauty Products For Spiffy Pups
Because spa day can happen at home, too.
- health
11 of the Best Dog Grooming Products
Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes.
- health
Puppy Grooming 101: Tips for Grooming Your New Puppy
Celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona’s puppy grooming pro tips.
- shopping
42 Best Labor Day Deals for Pets
From Dyson’s pet hair vacuum to Fable’s coveted crate, a post-summer oasis awaits everyone in the fam.
- health
What to Do If Your Dog Has a Cracked, Broken, or Torn Nail
A vet explains when you can treat the injury at home — and when it’s best to seek professional help.
- shopping
Doug the Pug Wants You to Meet His New Product Line
Nonipup features all-natural, sustainably sourced products, two shampoos and two body salves, using ingredients that helped make Doug’s life better.
- health
Step-by-Step Guide: Expressing Dog Anal Glands Safely and Effectively at Home
Yeah, it’s super gross — but your pup will thank you.
- health
How to Keep Your Dog Looking Fresh — Even When Summer Has a Different Goal
Bugs don’t stand a chance against a well-groomed pup.
- shopping
That Ripe Dog Smell Isn’t a Great Addition to a Small Apartment — Colorfil Is the Solution
Using air purifying technology without any of the added chemicals, this brand aims to get your pup’s odor under control.
- shopping
6 Dog Brushes That Celebrity Dog Groomer Jess Rona Swears By
With the perfect brush comes impeccable vibes. Check out this selection.
- health
Does a Change of Season Mean a Change of Hairstyle — For Your Dog?
Celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona sets the record straight about “summer cuts.”
- health
What to Do When Your Pup Reeks of Skunk Spray
Learn how to get skunk smell off dogs — because plugging up your nose isn’t gonna cut it.
- lifestyle
Catch a Cable Car and Hang at These Pup-Friendly San Francisco Spots
The home of the very fun, very queer Castro District, the Golden Gate Bridge, and...your happy pup.
- health
The New Status Grooming Product is Toothpaste — For Your Dog
The toothpaste that’ll have their teeth sparkling like a Kardashian’s.
- health
Clean Coats Shampoo For Sensitive Skin Is a Gift to Dog Parents’ Noses
Plus! The brand donates 10 percent of its profits to animal rescues.
- shopping
Floof Takes a Gentle Approach to Your Itchy Dog’s Skincare
Mark your pups’ self-care calendars: The company’s eco-friendly, allergy-friendly products are launching July 17.
- lifestyle
How to Be an Eco-Friendly Pet Parent
Reducing your paw print can seem daunting. Consider these simple tips.
- health
The Best Dog Groomers in Philadelphia
Get your pup a sleek ’do at these Philly locales.
- health
Wait, Did Your Puppy Suddenly Change Colors on You?
This isn’t exactly like The Wizard of Oz’s “Horse of a Different Color” scenario, but it’s not not that.
- lifestyle
What You Can Do With the Tumbleweeds of Pet Hair Floating Around Your Home
Turns out, it’s not an annoyance — it’s an opportunity to upcycle.
- health
7 Ways Baking Soda Can Keep Your Dog (And Your House) Clean
This pantry staple is about to become your new secret cleaning weapon.
- shopping
Pupwell’s Luxury Dog Grooming Kit Helps Pups Shed Fur, Not Tears
More grooming, less fight (as long as you use the provided lick mat).
- lifestyle
The Title of Best Hairstylist in LA Belongs to Jess Rona
No matter their star status, all of Rona’s clients are classified as “cozy bears.”
- shopping
15 Holiday Gifts That Will Have Your Dog Tearing Through Their Packages
From smart toys to spa treatments, these are just a few ideas to help spoil your favorite family member this December.
- health
Study Shows Pro Grooming Is Better at Curbing Dog Itching Than DIY
Data collected by The Pet Insight Project proves our kitchen sink salons aren’t quite cutting it.
- shopping
Pia Baroncini’s Must-Have Products For Pups
If anyone knows what dogs want, it’s this LA entreprenuer — and mom of three pups.
- shopping
Miss Independent? Let Your Dog Trim Their Own Nails
ScratchPad is a less stressful solution to claw care for DIY pups.
- lifestyle
(Fur) Dye Another Day: Celebrity Groomer Jess Rona on This Halloween Question
When to DIY your dog’s Halloween costume or dye their fur — and when to leave it to the pros.
- shopping
You Have an Itchy Schnauzer to Thank For Camamu’s Calming Dog Rinse
The sustainable dog shampoo is made of diluted vinegar, herbs, and 100 percent compostable materials.
- shopping
Welp, Amazon’s Having Another Prime Day Sale
Pet parents, it’s time to race to Amazon for this bonus discount moment.
- shopping
Skout’s Honor Is Taking the Itch Factor Out of Your Dog’s Life
The sustainable brand’s science-backed grooming products boast an unexpected ingredient: probiotics.
- shopping
Mosquitos Aren’t Going Away — Neither Are Bug Sprays That Are Toxic to Dogs
Enter: Wondercide, a plant-based, sustainable, pesticide-free mosquito-repellent set safe to use around your pet.
- behavior
Your Dog’s Trauma Triggers Are Everywhere. Fear-Free Training Can Help
“America’s Veterinarian” and the founder of Fear Free Pets, Dr. Marty Becker, on how this method makes vet visits, training sessions, and grooming appointments less stressful for pets.
- shopping
Your Ultimate Foster Dog Shopping List
Your foster dog needs love — but they also need stuff.
- shopping
The Best Labor Day Sales to Give Your Pets the Snuggliest Fall
From Dyson’s pet hair vacuum to Fable’s coveted crate, a post-summer oasis awaits everyone in the fam.
- shopping
This Spa Kit Helps Clean Up Your Pup — and the Planet
Modern Herb: Pet’s Sweet Sassy Lavender set offers an all-natural and eco-friendly dog pampering process.
- shopping
Kin+Kind’s Pet Care Philosophy is Squeaky Clean
Co-founder Thomas Ling on his passion project-turned-side hustle-turned career.
- lifestyle
Wait, Before You Toss All That Pet Hair — Donate It
The eco-enthusiasts at Matter of Trust want to use it to clean up oil spills.
- lifestyle
Where to Groom Your Dog Outside of Your Tiny NYC Bathroom
A new East Village self-serve grooming salon features high-tech automated wash pods that are designed to get your dog in and out of the bath without drama.
- health
Are You Overwashing Your Dog?
Probably, according to Dr. Lisa, a celebrity vet who just launched a line of eco-conscious dog grooming products.
- shopping
A Few of Katie Kimmel’s Dogs’ Favorite Things
What Pony, Muffin, and Boss can’t live without.
- health
Adventure Dogs Need a Tick Tornado
This teeny tweezer is more powerful than you think.
- health
5 Myths About Ticks
Found a tick on your dog? A veterinarian breaks down everything you need to know.
- shopping
A Beauty Editor’s Favorite Shampoos — for Dogs
And yes, Gen-Z dogs can still rock side parts.
- shopping
Millennials Are Wild About Maxbone
Founder Parisa Fowles-Pazdro on creating modern pet gear from sustainable jackets to superfood treats, collaborating with buzz-worthy designers like Christian Cowan, and what’s next (cats?!).
- health
Why You Should Trim Your Dog’s Bangs
Hint: they can’t see.
- shopping
5 Best Dog Diapers of 2023
The top diapers to combat excitable urination, leaking caused by incontinence, and accidents during potty training.