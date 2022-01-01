dog travel
- lifestyle
8 Popular Airlines’ Pet Policies—So You Can Jet-Set Together
We broke down the details so you don’t have to.
- lifestyle
The 10 Most Dog-Friendly US Cities to Visit With Your Pup This Summer
Complete with beaches, trails, and dog-friendly accommodations galore.
- lifestyle
Dog-Friendly Los Angeles Guide: It’s Lights, Camera, Action for Your Pup
From breweries with dog menus to pup-friendly music venues and beaches where your travel companion can run off-leash.
- lifestyle
BARK Air Is a New Dog-Friendly Airline—But the Prices Are Sky High
Your dog will get their own puppy concierge to make sure all their in-flight needs are met.
- lifestyle
8 Dog Hiking Services That’ll Take Your Pup on a Nature Adventure For You
Most dogs can benefit from taking a walk on the wild side.
- lifestyle
Soft Hiking Is Hardcore Good For You and Your Dog
Sorry, Miley. It’s not always about the climb.
- lifestyle
How to Prepare Your Pet for a Natural Disaster
The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.
- lifestyle
American Airlines Just Made It Easier for You to Travel With Your Pet
It just got simpler—and cheaper—for you to bring your bestie along on your journey.
- lifestyle
Get Your Pup’s Grunge on at These Dog-Friendly Seattle Spots
In the words of Owl City, “Hello, Seattle”—your pup’s favorite rainy playground.
- shopping
19 of the Best Car Travel Gear for Dogs
All the essentials you need to hit the road with your co-pilot, from dog seatbelts to crash-tested carriers.
- lifestyle
Here Are the Biggest Pet Trends For 2024
From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring.
- shopping
23 Winter Trappings for the Dog With Outdoorsy Parents
Ski-club balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm, and more gear to help outdoorsy pet parents get the most out of the season.
- lifestyle
How to Keep Your Dog Safe in the Car
Hitting the road with your dog? Make sure they're safe with this helpful advice.
- shopping
40 Cyber Monday Deals Your Pet Is Begging You Not to Miss
All the best savings for you and your pet to cash in on Cyber Monday.
- shopping
Flying With Your Dog? Don’t Just Wing It
Here’s a step-by-step guide, plus all the essentials, from airline-compliant carriers to calming chews.
- shopping
How We Chose the Winners For Best in Show 2023
Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.
- lifestyle
10 Drive-In Movie Theaters Where You and Your Pup Can Do Movie Night
Give your pup a taste of the good old days and take in a flick at one of these dog-friendly drive-ins.
- lifestyle
18 Places to Crunch the Leaves With Your Dog This Fall
Gorgeous destinations across the US that’ll inspire you and your bestie to get your fall on.
- behavior
When it Comes to Dog Crates, Think Outside the Literal Box
How to treat and prevent confinement anxiety.
- shopping
This Pack Is More Into the Wild Than Back to School
The backpack from Charlie’s Backyard is perfect for dogs who love to hike and hold their own valuables.
- lifestyle
8 Dog-Friendly Travel Destinations in the Southeast
Find the perfect weekend getaway for you and your pup.
- lifestyle
West Coast Dog-Friendly Travel Ideas
The best destinations for you and your co-pilot.
- lifestyle
10 Best Dog-Friendly Cars Perfect For Your Next Road Trip
Find the right choice for your whole family.
- shopping
Henry Friedman’s Favorite Products For Small Dogs
The best sling carrier, cave bed, and petite puffer for smol boys and girls, according to a dog dad in the know.
- shopping
The Modern Dog Company’s Travel Backpack Is the Hack For Busy Pet Parents
Let’s just say it: This is the doggie diaper bag we’ve been waiting for.
- nutrition
9 of the Best Food Trucks For Dogs in the US
From Tails Wagon in Charleston to Denver’s Bone Apétreat, there’s no shortage of pet-friendly options — or relevant puns.
- lifestyle
How to Safely Make Your Dog Your First Mate
You’re on a boat, but does your dog want to be there, too?
- behavior
Dog Training: How to Crate Train a Puppy
If you follow these tips, the whole process can go smoothly.
- lifestyle
How To Hike With Your Dog
How to get your gear — and your pup — ready to go.
- lifestyle
Planning a Pup-Friendly Road Trip
Your dog is your favorite person anyway — why not plan the perfect vacation with them?
- lifestyle
51 Dog-Friendly Spots to Visit With Your Pup This Summer
Where to go and what to do — from Alabama to Wyoming.
- shopping
MoMA Has the Pop-Up Store of Your Artsy Pet Parent Dreams
A watermelon-shaped litter box, crocheted toys, and harnesses and leashes that come in colors your favorite TikTok influencer would envy.
- health
You’ve Got a Summer-Lovin’ Pup. Here’s How to Keep Them Safe
Some like it hot (but not most dogs). Here are the season’s health hazards, from fleas to foxtails.
- lifestyle
Catch a Cable Car and Hang at These Pup-Friendly San Francisco Spots
The home of the very fun, very queer Castro District, the Golden Gate Bridge, and...your happy pup.
- lifestyle
The Dog-Friendly Chicago Guide For Windy City Pooches
From lounging at pup-friendly breweries to chowing down at pet bakeries, there are countless ways to enjoy this Midwest playground with your dog.
- lifestyle
Is Your Dog Ready To Be America’s Next Top Bag-Dog?
Trainer Rob Haussmann on how to safely bring your pup on the subway.
- lifestyle
It Could Be Illegal For Your Florida Dog to Stick Their Head Out of a Car Window
A proposed bill in the state would impose safer rules for dogs riding in cars.
- lifestyle
More States Should Definitely Have Dog Seat Belt Laws
Car travel with an unrestrained dog just isn’t safe. For anyone.
- lifestyle
How to Be a Digital Nomad — With a Pet
Keep these tips in mind, and you and your dog or cat can have all the adventures.
- lifestyle
Find Some Doggie Cowboy Boots — Here’s Your Pup-Friendly Guide to Austin
Keep Austin weird — and full of dogs.
- shopping
Cloud7’s Product Testers Are Three Lucky Pups
Former fashion designer Petra Jungebluth on making eco-friendly, exquisite coats and cozy beds for her dogs — and yours.
- lifestyle
The Pros and Cons of Getting Your Dog Licensed
Spoiler: there are no cons.
- lifestyle
9 Tips For Finding a Pet-Friendly Rental
Searching for pet-friendly housing? Reading this should be your first move.
- lifestyle
6 Travel Destinations For Dog-Friendly Winter Fun
It’s time to dust off your skis and snowshoes, pack your dog’s cold-weather gear, and let them (safely) jump headfirst into a snow drift.
- lifestyle
Downsize It: How to Live in Small Spaces With Pets
Whether you’re stuck in a tiny apartment or living on the road, @KeepingFinn’s Henry Friedman offers tips to not only endure — but thrive.
- shopping
Wolf Republic Says Take a Hike
The LA-based brand’s founders quit their day jobs to design adventure gear inspired by their rescue pup.
- shopping
“Pop” Goes the Color on the Wild One x Isaac Mizrahi Collab
The collab is a tribute to NYC pup parents, who find the bright spots along the sidewalks of unattended dog poop and discarded chicken bones.
- lifestyle
Dave Coast’s 5 Favorite Dog-Friendly SoCal Beaches
The wellness expert shares his favorite spots for seaside strolls with his dog.
- shopping
Terrified of Your Dog’s Impossible-to-Assemble Crate?
Diggs has the answer.
- lifestyle
How to Take Silly Little Mental Health Hikes With Your Dog
It’s good for you both — promise.
- lifestyle
Hikes & Hops: 8 Great Dog-Friendly Spots in the Midwest
A hike and a craft beer? Done.
- shopping
Your Commute Is About to Get Infinitely Cuter With These Dog City Carriers
The perfect tote for carrying your phone, keys, wallet — oh, and dog — around town.
- lifestyle
7 End-of-Summer Activities for You and Your Dog
Stay cool out there.
- shopping
8 Hands-Free Dog Leashes for Running (or Texting)
Remember to stay alert!
- lifestyle
Paul Wackers and Buddy Are on a Fantastic Voyage
The figurative artist on bringing his rescue pup along on his wild rides, from studio sessions to backpacking expeditions.
- lifestyle
How to Find the Dog Sitter Your Dog Deserves
Nobody loves your dog like you love your dog. But wouldn’t it be great if your dog sitter was a close second?
- lifestyle
Meghan Adams’ Favorite Dog-Friendly Spots in Austin
The fashion and lifestyle influencer’s picks for pet-friendly hotels, dog parks, beer gardens, and boutiques.
- shopping
The Best Dog Carriers For Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
Whether you’re driving cross country or flying internationally, your pup can comfortably tag along.
- lifestyle
8 Dog-Friendly Vacation Spots in New England
From a sylvan vineyard in the Berkshires to tiny houses overlooking a waterfall in the Catskills, these weekend getaways have earned our stamp of approval.
- lifestyle
5 Dog-Friendly Oregon Beaches
All 363 miles of the state’s coastline are publicly accessible, and almost beaches all are pet-friendly.
- shopping
A Sustainable Dog Water Bottle?
We’ll drink to that.
- behavior
How to Train Your Dog for a Day At the Office
July 24 is National Take Your Dog to Work Day. Dog trainer Robert Haussman shares his tips for how to teach your pup to be your favorite co-worker.
- lifestyle
The Top 20 Dog-Friendly Cities
Looking for a change of scenery? A recent study by Rover and Zillow can point you in the right direction.
- health
Adventure Dogs Need a Tick Tornado
This teeny tweezer is more powerful than you think.
- lifestyle
78 Percent of People Use Their Pet to Get Out of Plans
That and other surprising (unsurprising?) results from The Wildest’s 2022 pet parenting trends survey.
- behavior
Pet Stroller Training 101
Older dogs can still enjoy the benefits of a long walk — even without using their legs.
- shopping
Noah Hais’ Road Trip Essentials For Dogs
Tiktok’s favorite dog dad shares his travel must-haves, from portable bento bowls to dog goggles to a hands-free leash.
- lifestyle
Andrew Knapp Is Still Cruising
The Insta-famous photographer and #vanlife pioneer on how a game of hide and seek with his dog gleaned him digital fame and a book deal.
- shopping
Bag Check: This Versatile Carrier is Elevating Car Travel for Dogs
OWOW California’s new quilted carrier transforms into a car seat so your dog can ride shotgun.
- lifestyle
Uber Pet Is a 5-Star Idea
The industry-shattering rideshare company has rolled out its latest transformative concept — an option for pet owners.
- lifestyle
How to Take Your Dog on a Bike Ride
How to take your dog for a spin — safely.
- shopping
Introducing Little Chonk’s Subway Series
The perfect pet carrier for daily commuters and adventurous travelers alike.
- lifestyle
Pro Snowboarder Maddie Mastro on Puppies and Half-Pipes
“Although it would have been great to come home [from the Olympics] with better results, there isn’t anything I’d rather come home to than a puppy.”