Gives Back

You will win the holiday with this dainty gem from the appropriately named Brooklyn boutique. Every piece of Parisian jewelry that Los Angeles-based designer Hortense makes is covetable, but peep her Instagram @hortenselovesjewelry, and you’ll find she has a soft spot for felines and counts quintessential cat mom Emma Watson as a fan. This coquettish kitty ear single stud, in rose gold with white diamonds, is perfect for a curated ear of mismatched piercings. It’s the (literally) little things.
Whoever made the rules about home decor would probably approve of having a custom portrait opens in a new tabof your pet(s) hanging above the mantle, entry table, or anything in between. Chances are anyone with an affinity for their pets will feel the same way.
Bucharest-based artist Livia Falcaru loves cats and makes them a part of nearly everything she creates. “I just simply like the idea of cats and their specific things,” she told usopens in a new tab in a 2021 interview. “Throwing in a cat is something that comes naturally now when I make an illustration.”
Her 2023 collaborationopens in a new tab with Casetify features more than a few cats across various laptop, phone, and AirPods cases, but this big pink puss is our personal favorite. Just look how happy they are chillin’ among the flowers. Lovely.
We became obsessed with C.Bonz’s custom embroidered sweaters a couple of falls ago, when we sat down to chat with founder and designer Celine Benzopens in a new tab. A fave among celebs like Hilary Duff, Lil Wayne, and Lady Gaga, C.Bonz is perfect for the haute couture homebody. Put the pup’s name above their photo or do something a little different like Duff chose to do while working with Benz:
“I did a portrait of [Duff’s] two chickens on her Goyard bag,” she told us in 2022opens in a new tab. “She sent the bag back to me after one of the chickens died, and we added ‘RIP,’ so now it says, ‘RIP Delores.’”
Maybe keep it a little lighter this time, but here’s a reminder to have some fun with your C.Bonz gift. —Rebecca Caplan
There’s just something about this cat’s sweet little face, right? Made of cast iron and approximately 13 inches tall, it makes a fabulous doorstop or objet d’art and is sure to be quite the conversation starter once your guests realize it’s not actually alive. (It just looks so real!)
The print on these pjs is pure kitsch: cats dressed as pirates, pumpkins, scuba divers, and clowns, partying it up on a field of rich coral pink. It shouldn’t work, but, somehow, it does. The cut is classic, the illustrations are charming, and the details, like the white satin piping, are just right. These pajamas are perfect for the work-from-home cat mother who wants to roll out of bed and jump straight into her day looking and feeling fabulous.
Lastly, it wouldn’t be a true holiday celebration unless we took the time to give back. It’s also kitten seasonopens in a new tab, which means there are more adoptable cats in shelters than any other time of year. Make a donation in your cat’s name this Mother’s Day, and help a rescue cat find their own parents this month. The Stray Cat Allianceopens in a new tab is a great place to start, but there’s no shortage of shelters to donate your time, unused items, and money to.
This refreshing soap bar has a cool and refreshing feel while providing dull skin with a gentle scrub. Made with sweet peppermint, cooling grapefruit, and exfoliating mint leaves, this fresh and relaxing soap is only made better by its illustrated cat cover, making it perfect for every cat lover.
The TikTok girlies cannot get enoughopens in a new tab of the customizable Boat and Tote by Lands’ End —and now the dog-toting girlies can enjoy it, too. Customize this durable canvas tote with a pup’s name or, as the TikTokers do it, a funny descriptor. This writer is particularly tempted to embroider one with the words “Frito Toes” on it, but feel free to steal it for your bag. —RC
If there’s one thing that unites moms of all forms, it’s a love of wineopens in a new tab. This set not only offers your choice of vino but also has a bandana, collapsible bowl, and toy for your pup. —SZ
If there wasn’t enough to already love about candles, this one donates 10 percent of all purchases to shelters. You could say it... lights my fire. —SZ
Let’s be real: Dog moms, like human moms, are always more concerned about their children’s happiness, even on Mother’s Day. Throw this bundle in the pile of gifts to keep their pups happy while you (hopefully) shower them with other items on this list. —SZ
While many cities are quickly doubling down on their dog-friendliness by offering communal water bowlsopens in a new tab at parks, outside of restaurants, or near hiking trails, the unfortunate truth is that these tend to house bacteria and other toxins your pet should surely avoid. The more expected truth is that many dog moms — with their superhuman preparedness — are probably aware.
However, they may not be aware of this solution, so give them a pleasant surprise for once — contrary to what their dog usually spontaneously presents on the carpet. Made of 100 percent eco-friendly and non-toxic materials, this bottle from Merci Collectiveopens in a new tab features a selection of hand-picked healing crystals stationed in the middle to help promote better energy and uplift mental and physical health. —SZ
This custom ring by Caitlyn Minimalist legit captures some of the most minute details of your dog’s face — it would be creepy if it wasn’t so cute. Scour your dog mom’s jewelry box to determine if she would prefer her pup in 18 karat gold, sterling silver, or rose gold and make sure to send in a clear, face-forward photo of her dog. —RC
Dog Mom meets Plant Mom with this pet-friendly plant bundle from The Sill. Carefully curated to be safe for pets of all kinds, this bundle includes a parlor palm, along with the Peperomia obtusifolia. Even better, the bundle ships free, and all plants are guaranteed to arrive in perfect condition — or The Sill will replace them for free. —RC
If your dog really can’t stand baths, this is the life (and nose) saving product for you. This waterless anti-itch detangling spray by Attitude is perfect for preventing matting and freshening up hydrophobic dogs. Formulated using a unique blend of plant and mineral-based ingredients, such as glycerin and shea butter, this soothing no-rinse detangler will condition and nourish their coat, while soothing chamomile will provide a calming sensation for sensitive, dry, or itchy skin. In addition, each product purchased from Attitude is packaged in recyclable plastic and corresponds to a tree being planted as part of the brand’s Reforestation Program.
One of the grooming tasks we hope we never have to take on as pet parents is dealing with a skunked pupopens in a new tab. Still, in the event of a Pepé Le Pew induced emergency, it’s smart to have this Skunk Odor Eliminator by kin+kind in your grooming arsenal. While you may think such an intense odor requires heavy chemicals to deal with, this activated charcoal shampoo is more effective than any dangerous synthetic chemical cleaner. Plus, kin+kind uses ethical sourcing and growing practices to ensure their products work well and do good.
If your pup could use some help achieving velvety soft paws, opt for this skin-soothing balm by the Natural Dog Company. The go-to remedy for healing and soothing dry, itchy skin, this balm treats and heals redness and inflammation, hot spots, rashes, allergy irritations, cuts and wounds, bug bites, and more with its antibacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory formula.
Made using entirely natural ingredients, the Natural Dog Company is also committed to sourcing products grown without pesticides and chemical fertilizers — making this balm 100 percent natural and safely lickable.
If your pup likes to stretch their bath as long as possible, this dry shampoo by Chagrin Valley has you covered. Intended for dogs and puppies six weeks and older, this powder-based product uses a mild essential oil blend that doubles as a natural pest-repellent. The product itself is certified vegan and organic and is packaged in recyclable paperboard tubes. Chagrin Valley also has its brand’s climate commitments transparently detailed on its website.
To start, this multi-purpose shampoo bar by Ethique is a great foundational tool for your at-home grooming kit. Made primarily with neem, oatmeal and coconut oil, this wash bar is great for a full bath or even for simply rinsing off your dog’s paws after a muddy walk. It’s also pH neutral, so it won’t strip your dog’s skin and coat of its natural oils, which is important for keeping their health in balance. Plus, Ethique is committed to climate-positive, plastic-free business practices, which is thoughtfully detailed on their website (forget the fine print).
In the glitzy and glamorous world of tabletop puzzles, Le Puzz is kind of the new It Girl on the scene. Pup and puzzle girlies will think the “Love Is In The Hair” puzzle is a riot, not to mention the perfect activity for a night in with their own glam dog. —RC
Founded by Gen Z poster child and coffee lover Emma Chamberlain, Chamberlain Coffee is certainly the cutest new coffee brand on the market. Thankfully, the coffee itself is just as good as the packaging, making this Social Dog brew the perfect gift for the caffeine connoisseur/dog mom in your life. —RC
While your dog would probably be happy smelling like mud and hose water, this pet-formulated body spray by Merci Collective is friendly to canine and human noses alike. Mild enough to not irritate your dog’s sensitive schnoz, this Japanese cherry blossom fragrance also comes with a crystal of your choice. Plus Merci Collective is committed to using eco-friendly and sustainable products which allows their products to be safe enough to use on many animals. As their website states, this vet-approved body spray is safe for dogs, cats, hamsters, rabbits, and even ferrets.
For a holistic approach to your dog’s grooming needs, check out these skin and coat supplements by Finn. Free of corn, soy, and palm oil, these cold-pressed chews contain wild-caught Alaskan salmon oil, omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, vitamins C and E, and biotin to tamp down excessive itchiness and shedding, while supporting your pup’s heart, cognition, and joint health. Plus, the recyclable tin they come in is 100 percent BPA- and plastic-free.
Does the dog mom in your life love to bake? Does their pup like treats? You’re bound to answer yes to at least one of those questions, so this should fit the bill. —SZ
Sometimes, the simplest solution is the best one. A good folding screen allows you to hide your cat’s litter box without limiting their movement in and around the box or obstructing their view. Many folding room-divider screens balance on spindly little legs, but this one from West Elm goes all the way to the floor and comes in dozens of upholstery options to fit your style.
Worried about the screen falling over? You can always install stabilizing brackets, attach one end of the divider to the wall, or purchase feet like theseopens in a new tab from sellers on Amazon and Etsy.
Zymox’s ear infection solution contains three natural bio-active enzymes that, when combined, form a powerful antimicrobial defense system that aids in the treatment of bacterial, fungal, and yeast infections. It’s safe for cats and dogs of all ages and is non-invasive, so you don’t have to worry about cleaning your pet’s ears before or after the treatment. Made with hydrocortisone, which helps ease pain and itching, this is a great option for pets suffering from pain caused by ear infections.
The tonic’s antibacterial and anti-fungal formula naturally mitigates itching; it loosens dirt and debris in the ear canal. Using organic aloe vera, witch hazel, neem oil, calendula oil, white willow bark, rosemary, and chamomile extracts, Major Darling’s all-natural handcrafted ear wash and skin tonic relaxes your pup by soothing irritation caused by allergens.
Super high-tech this is not, but it does need batteries, so it’s more high-tech than a regular string. It’s also award-winning and cats freakin’ love it. The string randomly appears and disappears and flails about and just generally keeps cats thoroughly amused.
Ava’s Pet Palace was founded by 14-year-old Ava Dorsey when she was just six years old (try not to get insecure) with the aim to create a healthier world for pets. Today, Ava’s Pet Place provides pet parents with USDA-certified organic and single-ingredient treats in flavors including Cheeze Pleaze, Gone Banana, and Peanutty Paws. Dorsey features rescues and Rescuers of the Month (one of whom is Nina Love, founder of The Black Thornberryopens in a new tab) and posts about adoptable pets on her Instagramopens in a new tab.
Handcrafted, stamped, and glazed in Los Angeles, Kibble and Bone believes your pet should be dining in style. If these gorgeous bowls — which come in Classic ceramic, Poppy red, Mojito mint, and glossy Midnight black colorways — aren’t selling themselves, consider that for every bowl purchased, the brand donates dog food to LA’s Wags and Walksopens in a new tab animal rescue.
Following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma back in 2017, teen entrepreneur Sir Darius Brownopens in a new tab was moved to do something to help the animals who had suffered in the storms. He started stitching together bow ties on his own sewing machine and donating them to local shelters so dogs could sport them in their adoption photos — which he shared on his Instagramopens in a new tab account. Beaux & Pawsopens in a new tab was born. In 2022, Brown received a Global Child Prodigy Award and was sent a personal letter commending his efforts by former President Barack Obama.
In addition to Fresh Pawz founder Christopher Cargoni’s own line of graphic gear (hoodies, harnesses, sneakers, and more), the LA-based pet streetwear designer collaborates with everyone from Odd Futureopens in a new tab and Santa Cruz Skateboardsopens in a new tab to Death Row Recordsopens in a new tab and NBALABopens in a new tab.
Bored with the pet ID tags on the market, LA-based Rachel Jones founded Trill Paws, a line of dog accessories that are anything but basic. A tag that readsopens in a new tab, “Have your people call my people” and others in the shape of Drakeopens in a new tab and a bag of moneyopens in a new tab are among some of the gems you’ll find on the Trill Paws site. The brand also donates 25 tags a month to rescue organizations, including the Labelle Foundationopens in a new tab in LA and Rescue Cityopens in a new tab in NYC.
Drawing from her background as a designer for brands like Nike and Levi’s, Angela Medlin began designing toys for her Olde English Bulldogge, Wubbi, in 2017. Her hobby soon evolved into House Doggeopens in a new tab, which earned a spot on Oprah’s “Favorite Things” list in 2020 for its sustainable, upcycled products including leather leashes, biodegradable rope toys, and fleece hoodies (which you can customize with your dog’s name).
House Dogge supports Oregon dog rescue the NW Dog Projectopens in a new tab, and in her free time, Medlin pays it forward through her project Faas Design Collabopens in a new tab, which “provides creative and professional development to underrepresented creatives desiring to enter the product creation industry.”
Heart-shaped candy boxes might be overdone, but heart-shaped scratching pads are the perfect choice in this scenario.
Even if you’re staying snuggled up at home, this is a day for looking and feeling your best. Nothing says love like getting all those fur mats lopens in a new taboose with a brush that comes in Valentine’s Day pink.
Heart-shaped Sweet Tarts are for elementary schoolers (and you, after you snag all the on-sale candy at CVS on February 15). These heart-shaped, superfood-infused treats are a much better Valentine’s treat for your cat.
One of the best parts of Valentine’s Day is the sensory experience it offers — velvets, silks, and satins in hues of pink and red. Now, you can let your cat in on the fun with an icy-pink crushed-velvet collar.
The feeling of your new favorite purchase is unmatched. Whether it’s a new signature scent, the perfect sized tote bag, or a new snack discovery at the grocery store, finding your go-to, well, anything, is just the best. According to a revieweropens in a new tab, that’s how their pup feels about this Lamb Chop toy: “Gave Lamb chop to my greyhound yesterday, and he hasn’t wanted to give it up. He loves the squeakers in every paw, including the body of the toy. I’ve never seen him take to a toy so fast.”
You may think your dog can destroy anything they sink their teeth into, but maybe they just haven’t met the ChuckIt ball yet. One reviewer recommendsopens in a new tab the toy before all others for dogs who like to use those teeth (even when they shouldn’t): “My Doberman chews through balls like you wouldn’t believe! He’s even pulled pieces of ‘indestructible’ balls and swallowed them. Just awful! But these balls are the best we’ve tried. They bounce high, and they’re amazingly tough. He can play with the same ball for weeks without damaging it.”
Looking for a poop bag that really works as well as it says it does and boasts an eco-friendly label? Harder to come byopens in a new tab than it should be. “We use these bags all the time,” one reviewer saysopens in a new tab. “They’re a good size so it’s easy to knot the top after filling. They have never leaked even when I had to carry them a distance. Love that they are biodegradable.” That’s a ringing endorsement if we’ve ever heard one.
If you’re looking for a toy that’ll be an instant hit with your dog (instead of one they only poke their nose at from time to time), this is the toy for you. One reviewer saysopens in a new tab, “I purchased this toy for my one-year-old Toy Poodle who is very curious and loves a challenge. He took to it with his paws to seek and find the hidden treats, and loves when we change up the games. Highly recommend this brain-challenging puzzle for your dogs!”
Just when we thought that Wild Oneopens in a new tab had brought the practicality of pet parenthood to its peak, they’ve introduced a new product that adds a hands-free element to walks, trips to the dog park, and rides in the car. Made from 100 percent recycled materials, this treat pouch is the perfect place to stow all your goodies — especially if you have a stubborn pup who won’t set paw in the car without a little negotiation. It’ll make the reward of getting to your final destination all the more sweet when everyone arrives without a scratch. —LD
Ideal for medium and large dogs, this quilted hammock hooks onto the front and rear headrests so your pup can spread out comfortably in the back seat. The water-resistant cover keeps the seat clean from dirt and pet hair, and the mesh window allows you to keep an eye on them and for AC to reach them. More affordable dog hammocks are out there, but special touches like the no-slip backing and mesh paneling up front make the Orvis option a standout. —Liza Darwin
This subscription box is made for dogs who love to chew. Beyond meaty chews and full-size bags of treats, these come with two fluff-free, ultra-durable toys, such as a treat-dispensing acorn. Did we mention they’re themed?
This very pretty slow feeder will stimulate your pup’s mind and also slow their roll while they feast upon their dinner.
Behaviorist Karen London weighed in on why she loves slow feedersopens in a new tab for pups: “My favorite way to keep dogs from scarfing down their food too quickly is to use a dog food puzzle or slow feeder dog bowl that is specific to this purpose ... Not only does this slow down their eating, but it also provides mental exercise and gives dogs valuable experience being persistent and handling a bit of frustration. Never a bad thing, right?”
For dogs who benefit from a more complicated treat-dispensing, scent-releasing toy, this is it. It also works as an added layer of complication for games of fetch.
This favorite is ideal for larger pups who enjoy gnawing on everything from chair legs to couch cushions to — more appropriately but not greatopens in a new tab — tennis balls. Its irregular shape allows your pup to nose it around for hours and never tire of it.
While this toy may seem small enough for a pup to conquer, its inner ridges keep pets from accessing their kibble without putting in the time and effort to unlock it. It’ll tucker your dog out and requires some serious concentration as they work to access their well-earned reward.
If your pup has a habit of scarfing down their food and regurgitating it, you may be in need of a lick pad. This lick pad is tons of fun, plus helps keep their dinnertime excitement from turning into a two-part affair.