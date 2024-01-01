Small Business
How fitting is it that your little weirdo cat friend would be perched atop your desk, cast in ceramic glaze, creepily staringopens in a new tab at you, as they do every day? We appreciate a gift that’s true to form, and — if we’re being honest — a portrait of your cat is really the only piece of art you actually need. Contact the artist for pricing at the link below.
Whoever made the rules about home decor would probably approve of having a custom portrait opens in a new tabof your pet(s) hanging above the mantle, entry table, or anything in between. Chances are anyone with an affinity for their pets will feel the same way.
Not only do these psychedelic catnip jointsopens in a new tab come from the earth, but they’re also good for the earth. Made with sustainably sourced recycled satin and stuffed with organic hemp fiber, your cat can fully relax with their new favorite pastime, and you can set the mood with some Steely Dan.
Katie Kimmel is a consummate dog mom. In fact, much of her wedding was even dedicated to showcasing her love for her pups, she shared with usopens in a new tab in 2022. “My wedding was a big making-art-about-my-dogs outlet. I’ve got a disco ball of my dog Pony’s head right now that I’m not quite sure what to do with, but it was a lot of fun.” If that doesn’t prove her pet devotion, these beautiful custom pieces absolutely will. —Sean Zucker
Susan Alexandra once told usopens in a new tab that she believes dogs are truly magical. While they may only be intended for decorative purposes and not for actual walking, these colorful collars may be one of the most Instagram-worthy pet accessories you can buy. Give the dog mom in your life the gift of social media clout. —SZ
We became obsessed with C.Bonz’s custom embroidered sweaters a couple of falls ago, when we sat down to chat with founder and designer Celine Benzopens in a new tab. A fave among celebs like Hilary Duff, Lil Wayne, and Lady Gaga, C.Bonz is perfect for the haute couture homebody. Put the pup’s name above their photo or do something a little different like Duff chose to do while working with Benz:
“I did a portrait of [Duff’s] two chickens on her Goyard bag,” she told us in 2022opens in a new tab. “She sent the bag back to me after one of the chickens died, and we added ‘RIP,’ so now it says, ‘RIP Delores.’”
Maybe keep it a little lighter this time, but here’s a reminder to have some fun with your C.Bonz gift. —Rebecca Caplan
Turn any bottle or vase into an art object with this fabulous ceramic cat bottle stopper. Why would you ever want a boring bottle stopper, anyway? If you catch your kitty staring back at this little guy, attempting to make the same face, you’ll have the photo op of the century.
Whether you’re a fan of their homewares or their ornate contemporary jewelry, Mociun is the cool girl’s go-to brand for all things lifestyle. If you’re realizing that you haven’t gifted your impossibly chic cat-mom friend a special something since their last birthday, now is the time to show how much you care (and how well you know them).
If there wasn’t enough to already love about candles, this one donates 10 percent of all purchases to shelters. You could say it... lights my fire. —SZ
Dog Mom meets Plant Mom with this pet-friendly plant bundle from The Sill. Carefully curated to be safe for pets of all kinds, this bundle includes a parlor palm, along with the Peperomia obtusifolia. Even better, the bundle ships free, and all plants are guaranteed to arrive in perfect condition — or The Sill will replace them for free. —RC
Handcrafted, stamped, and glazed in Los Angeles, Kibble and Bone believes your pet should be dining in style. If these gorgeous bowls — which come in Classic ceramic, Poppy red, Mojito mint, and glossy Midnight black colorways — aren’t selling themselves, consider that for every bowl purchased, the brand donates dog food to LA’s Wags and Walksopens in a new tab animal rescue.
Little L’s Dog Bakery was founded after Lenny Forde scoured his neighborhood for healthy, wholesome ingredients to create homemade dog treats for his pups, Lily and Lulu. Forde shared the treats with his community of dog parents and word got out. Little L’s “krak’ems” and “woofulls” are made with human-grade meat and other healthful ingredients, such as banana and blueberries, at Forde’s pet bakery in Brooklyn.
We try desperately to let our cats know how much we love them on a daily basis. Gift them this love-letter toy, and they’ll definitely get the message.
A Bob Ross-inspired portraitopens in a new tab is normally something that would land you on the “do not invite” list for holidays to come. But this is actually the sort of thing your favorite cat dad has been looking for as a Zoom background on his office wall.
The cat mom or admirer in your life will certainly appreciate any gift that honors their child so elegantly. Alex Friesen’s custom embroideries are becoming more and more difficult to get on the waitlist for because they can take up to 60 hours to make. If you’re looking for a homemade gift without having to actually make it, this one’s a great choice.
Sitting for a charcoal portrait sounds very Bridgerton. However, it’s not just for royals and royal hangers-on; it’s also for the ruler of your household, heart, and, let’s face it, daily agenda.
Ever wanted to hold a tiny version of your cat or pup in the palm of your hand? At long last, you’ll be able to do that and more with a miniature felt portrait of your favorite pet.
There’s never been a better way to introduce guests into your home than with a greeting from your pet… and their identical replica pillow.
This nosework toy by The Furry Folks is so good it feels like a trick, but we promise it’s all treat. Fill this guy’s hair with your dog’s favorite goodies and let them at ’em — the zombie apocalypse will be over in no time.
Just as the fruit that inspired its name is a certified superfood, Zee.Dog’s Super Banana packs a lot of benefits. In addition to its strength, the toy can be filled with treats for mental simulate and helps clean teeth to promote healthy gums.
Austin-based Nana and Marcus Pfeifer started Homescape Pets after losing their first pup to cancer. “We knew we couldn’t save her life, but we could give her a better quality of life. That included less hardcore drugs and more of what nature provides,” they say. After consulting with integrative veterinarians, they developed all-natural joint supplements, CBD oil, and single-ingredient chews that are all chemical-and-toxin-free, made in the U.S., and contain only organically grown herbs. The Pfeifers also support local shelters, including Austin Pets Aliveopens in a new tab.
Made with a cornstarch blend, these eco-friendly poop bags are extra thick, leak-proof, and unscented, so you can get the bare essentials without all of the extra fluff. Plus, you can save more when you enroll in Wild Oneopens in a new tab’s subscription service and put that extra cash towards your pup’s college (read: treat) fund.
The first ever no-tear poop bag rolls, Diggsopens in a new tab’ Klenex style rolls make it easy to clean up after your dog on walks. This way, you won’t have to worry about spilling your coffee while trying to separate the bags with one hand. The cardboard core is recyclable, which is always a win in the world of poop bags.
“Much like his mom, Mojo loves a good homemade cookie, and I love that this seller offers cute shaped treats that can also be personalized.”
Uber and Lyft might be taking over, but they’ll never fully replace yellow cabs in New York. And who would want them to? A New York City street without yellow cabs would be like a meadow without grass.
It’s hard to believe it has been almost eight years since the videoopens in a new tab of a rat dragging a full slice of pizza down the subway steps went viral. It was the perfect marriage of two iconic NYC symbols, which makes this hand-made toy about as New York as it gets. That said, it is a bit on the pricey side, so probably better for gentler pups.
If you’re looking to add just a touch of Barbie to your pet’s wardrobe, consider this custom acrylic collar tag. Plus, this accessory is actually available in blue (in addition to pink, obvs) if you’re a Barbie with a penchant for an expanded color palette.
Planning a stroll around Barbie Land? Your pup will blend right in with this harness from Coco Pup. Made of a quick-drying terry polyester, now your dog’s job can be Beach, too!
This cat collar is seriously identical to Barbie’s iconic gingham dress in the movie. However, unlike Barbie’s dress, this collar features an adorable fish clip and a little bell. And as Greta Gerwig made clear in her masterpiece, it’s all about the details.
The Barbie movie looks camp right in the eyeopens in a new tab (IYKYK), and this “Barkie” bandana keeps that energy going. Available in four sizes and crafted with an easy on/off collar, it’s a perfect addition to your pup’s line of accessories.