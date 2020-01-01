Women Owned
How fitting is it that your little weirdo cat friend would be perched atop your desk, cast in ceramic glaze, creepily staringopens in a new tab at you, as they do every day? We appreciate a gift that’s true to form, and — if we’re being honest — a portrait of your cat is really the only piece of art you actually need. Contact the artist for pricing at the link below.
If you’ve ever wondered why modern cat carriersopens in a new tab often look like their original plastic boxy prototypes without much room for innovation or contemporary flare, wonder no more. This vegan leather perforated kitty tote makes for a stylish addition to any travel day. It features a water-resistant interior with a removable insert for maximum support, opposing zippers for secure travel, and a collapsible design so it won’t take up any more space than you need it to.
Bucharest-based artist Livia Falcaru loves cats and makes them a part of nearly everything she creates. “I just simply like the idea of cats and their specific things,” she told usopens in a new tab in a 2021 interview. “Throwing in a cat is something that comes naturally now when I make an illustration.”
Her 2023 collaborationopens in a new tab with Casetify features more than a few cats across various laptop, phone, and AirPods cases, but this big pink puss is our personal favorite. Just look how happy they are chillin’ among the flowers. Lovely.
Remember when your mom made you wear embarrassing matching sweaters for Christmas photos and family vacations? Well, ’90s nostalgia is back and better than ever, which is why we’re recommending matching checkered sweater vestsopens in a new tab for you and your cat this Mother’s Day. Moms really do have the best clothes.
Katie Kimmel is a consummate dog mom. In fact, much of her wedding was even dedicated to showcasing her love for her pups, she shared with usopens in a new tab in 2022. “My wedding was a big making-art-about-my-dogs outlet. I’ve got a disco ball of my dog Pony’s head right now that I’m not quite sure what to do with, but it was a lot of fun.” If that doesn’t prove her pet devotion, these beautiful custom pieces absolutely will. —Sean Zucker
Susan Alexandra once told usopens in a new tab that she believes dogs are truly magical. While they may only be intended for decorative purposes and not for actual walking, these colorful collars may be one of the most Instagram-worthy pet accessories you can buy. Give the dog mom in your life the gift of social media clout. —SZ
We became obsessed with C.Bonz’s custom embroidered sweaters a couple of falls ago, when we sat down to chat with founder and designer Celine Benzopens in a new tab. A fave among celebs like Hilary Duff, Lil Wayne, and Lady Gaga, C.Bonz is perfect for the haute couture homebody. Put the pup’s name above their photo or do something a little different like Duff chose to do while working with Benz:
“I did a portrait of [Duff’s] two chickens on her Goyard bag,” she told us in 2022opens in a new tab. “She sent the bag back to me after one of the chickens died, and we added ‘RIP,’ so now it says, ‘RIP Delores.’”
Maybe keep it a little lighter this time, but here’s a reminder to have some fun with your C.Bonz gift. —Rebecca Caplan
The print on these pjs is pure kitsch: cats dressed as pirates, pumpkins, scuba divers, and clowns, partying it up on a field of rich coral pink. It shouldn’t work, but, somehow, it does. The cut is classic, the illustrations are charming, and the details, like the white satin piping, are just right. These pajamas are perfect for the work-from-home cat mother who wants to roll out of bed and jump straight into her day looking and feeling fabulous.
Lastly, it wouldn’t be a true holiday celebration unless we took the time to give back. It’s also kitten seasonopens in a new tab, which means there are more adoptable cats in shelters than any other time of year. Make a donation in your cat’s name this Mother’s Day, and help a rescue cat find their own parents this month. The Stray Cat Allianceopens in a new tab is a great place to start, but there’s no shortage of shelters to donate your time, unused items, and money to.
Carry-out food-themed beds is not a genre we’re super familiar with, but if this Pets So Good tan vegan leather paper bag bed is any indication, we look forward to seeing more iterations of this style.
If you’ve ever been tasked with growing cat grassopens in a new tab from a bag, you know how temperamental the herbal cat treat can be. Not only is using a cultivating kit way better for the environment (goodbye, little plastic pouches), but it’s also a much more enjoyable and rewarding process. Your cat will definitely appreciate the farm-to-table service.
The bond between women and their cats is well documented. From Frida Khalo to Julia Child and more recent figures like Taylor Swift opens in a new tabbeing avid cat enthusiasts, there’s no shortage of history between women and cats. That’s why Catlady, a book of illuminating interviews and illustrations by author Leah Gorenopens in a new tab, is the perfect gift for the cat mom in your life.
Absolutely adorable. This handmade glass pitcher features a mischievous little kitty on the handle and a pale pink fish that is the object of his desire within. Made in Italy, it looks delicate, but it is actually dishwasher safe (go ahead, take a deep sigh of relief).
Whether you’re a fan of their homewares or their ornate contemporary jewelry, Mociun is the cool girl’s go-to brand for all things lifestyle. If you’re realizing that you haven’t gifted your impossibly chic cat-mom friend a special something since their last birthday, now is the time to show how much you care (and how well you know them).
If the dog mom in your life is a neutral design-loving, microplastic-hating queen, consider these beautiful ceramic dog bowls from Franca. Select from minimalist-yet-playful patterns like “Uma” or “Tatas,” among other cheeky prints. All bowls are handmade in New York City and come in small and large sizes. —RC
If there wasn’t enough to already love about candles, this one donates 10 percent of all purchases to shelters. You could say it... lights my fire. —SZ
While many cities are quickly doubling down on their dog-friendliness by offering communal water bowlsopens in a new tab at parks, outside of restaurants, or near hiking trails, the unfortunate truth is that these tend to house bacteria and other toxins your pet should surely avoid. The more expected truth is that many dog moms — with their superhuman preparedness — are probably aware.
However, they may not be aware of this solution, so give them a pleasant surprise for once — contrary to what their dog usually spontaneously presents on the carpet. Made of 100 percent eco-friendly and non-toxic materials, this bottle from Merci Collectiveopens in a new tab features a selection of hand-picked healing crystals stationed in the middle to help promote better energy and uplift mental and physical health. —SZ
Even four years since March 2020, we all have lapses in our abilities to simply deal with daily life. Add in the responsibility of caring for a pup who relies on you and some days may seem overwhelming. In this hilariously relatable collection of comics and motivations, illustrator Grace Miceli opens in a new tabis essentially putting her arm around you and saying, “We’re all struggling, but at least your dog’s cute.” —SZ
This custom ring by Caitlyn Minimalist legit captures some of the most minute details of your dog’s face — it would be creepy if it wasn’t so cute. Scour your dog mom’s jewelry box to determine if she would prefer her pup in 18 karat gold, sterling silver, or rose gold and make sure to send in a clear, face-forward photo of her dog. —RC
Dog Mom meets Plant Mom with this pet-friendly plant bundle from The Sill. Carefully curated to be safe for pets of all kinds, this bundle includes a parlor palm, along with the Peperomia obtusifolia. Even better, the bundle ships free, and all plants are guaranteed to arrive in perfect condition — or The Sill will replace them for free. —RC
If your pup could use some help achieving velvety soft paws, opt for this skin-soothing balm by the Natural Dog Company. The go-to remedy for healing and soothing dry, itchy skin, this balm treats and heals redness and inflammation, hot spots, rashes, allergy irritations, cuts and wounds, bug bites, and more with its antibacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory formula.
Made using entirely natural ingredients, the Natural Dog Company is also committed to sourcing products grown without pesticides and chemical fertilizers — making this balm 100 percent natural and safely lickable.
If your dog struggles with tear stains, these mess-free eye wipes by Natural Rapport are the perfect solution. Made using only human-grade and plant-based ingredients, these eye wipes get glowing reviews and are safe for dogs 12-plus weeks and up, as well as cats. Not only do Natty Rap’s eye wipes remove buildup and stains caused by tears, saliva and mucus, but their formula is gentle for even the most sensitive pet, and because they’ve cut out all harsh chemicals, you can safely use it on your pet’s eyes, nose, and mouth.
If your pup likes to stretch their bath as long as possible, this dry shampoo by Chagrin Valley has you covered. Intended for dogs and puppies six weeks and older, this powder-based product uses a mild essential oil blend that doubles as a natural pest-repellent. The product itself is certified vegan and organic and is packaged in recyclable paperboard tubes. Chagrin Valley also has its brand’s climate commitments transparently detailed on its website.
To start, this multi-purpose shampoo bar by Ethique is a great foundational tool for your at-home grooming kit. Made primarily with neem, oatmeal and coconut oil, this wash bar is great for a full bath or even for simply rinsing off your dog’s paws after a muddy walk. It’s also pH neutral, so it won’t strip your dog’s skin and coat of its natural oils, which is important for keeping their health in balance. Plus, Ethique is committed to climate-positive, plastic-free business practices, which is thoughtfully detailed on their website (forget the fine print).
Founded by Gen Z poster child and coffee lover Emma Chamberlain, Chamberlain Coffee is certainly the cutest new coffee brand on the market. Thankfully, the coffee itself is just as good as the packaging, making this Social Dog brew the perfect gift for the caffeine connoisseur/dog mom in your life. —RC
While your dog would probably be happy smelling like mud and hose water, this pet-formulated body spray by Merci Collective is friendly to canine and human noses alike. Mild enough to not irritate your dog’s sensitive schnoz, this Japanese cherry blossom fragrance also comes with a crystal of your choice. Plus Merci Collective is committed to using eco-friendly and sustainable products which allows their products to be safe enough to use on many animals. As their website states, this vet-approved body spray is safe for dogs, cats, hamsters, rabbits, and even ferrets.
Artist Justine Osborne sketches and oil paints beautiful black-and-white dog portraits — available on canvas, in a frame, or embossed onto a variety of ceramics from mugs to diffusers. —SZ
Sometimes, the simplest solution is the best one. A good folding screen allows you to hide your cat’s litter box without limiting their movement in and around the box or obstructing their view. Many folding room-divider screens balance on spindly little legs, but this one from West Elm goes all the way to the floor and comes in dozens of upholstery options to fit your style.
Worried about the screen falling over? You can always install stabilizing brackets, attach one end of the divider to the wall, or purchase feet like theseopens in a new tab from sellers on Amazon and Etsy.
This electric cat toy’s adjustable speeds and erratic movements keep cats entertained and stimulate their hunting instincts.
Zymox’s ear infection solution contains three natural bio-active enzymes that, when combined, form a powerful antimicrobial defense system that aids in the treatment of bacterial, fungal, and yeast infections. It’s safe for cats and dogs of all ages and is non-invasive, so you don’t have to worry about cleaning your pet’s ears before or after the treatment. Made with hydrocortisone, which helps ease pain and itching, this is a great option for pets suffering from pain caused by ear infections.
The tonic’s antibacterial and anti-fungal formula naturally mitigates itching; it loosens dirt and debris in the ear canal. Using organic aloe vera, witch hazel, neem oil, calendula oil, white willow bark, rosemary, and chamomile extracts, Major Darling’s all-natural handcrafted ear wash and skin tonic relaxes your pup by soothing irritation caused by allergens.
Created with neem, lavender, peppermint, tea tree, and lemongrass oils, Wondercide’s ear care for cats and dogs helps treat common ailments, such as redness, swelling, itchiness, and discomfort. It’s vegan, cruelty free, and non-GMO — and it’s packaged in recyclable bottles, so it’s a purchase for your pup and the planet.
Super high-tech this is not, but it does need batteries, so it’s more high-tech than a regular string. It’s also award-winning and cats freakin’ love it. The string randomly appears and disappears and flails about and just generally keeps cats thoroughly amused.
The Bark Shoppe’s line of all-natural pet products is a smart addition to any pup’s grooming routine. The woman-owned brand includes shampoos, conditioners, body sprays, and dental rinses — all of which are vegan and cruelty-free. With allergy season around the corner, you may want to stock up on their medicated antifungal/antimicrobial shampoo, hypoallergenic shampoo, and soothing hot-spot spray. And if your dog is a New Yorker, The Bark Shoppe also offers grooming, bathing, boarding, and daycare services at their Harlem HQ.
Barbara Clarke-Ruiz worked for big players, including Adidas, Disney, and New Balance before turning her attention to her dog, YumYum, who was reacting poorly to over-processed dog treats. She launched Lick You Silly, a small line of limited-ingredient dog treats and seasonings/meal toppers, free of artificial flavors, antibiotics, and byproducts. Both savory (freeze-dried beef and chicken) and sweet (peanut butter and honey) flavors are available. And a portion of the proceeds go to animal rescues around the country.
Ava’s Pet Palace was founded by 14-year-old Ava Dorsey when she was just six years old (try not to get insecure) with the aim to create a healthier world for pets. Today, Ava’s Pet Place provides pet parents with USDA-certified organic and single-ingredient treats in flavors including Cheeze Pleaze, Gone Banana, and Peanutty Paws. Dorsey features rescues and Rescuers of the Month (one of whom is Nina Love, founder of The Black Thornberryopens in a new tab) and posts about adoptable pets on her Instagramopens in a new tab.
Bored with the pet ID tags on the market, LA-based Rachel Jones founded Trill Paws, a line of dog accessories that are anything but basic. A tag that readsopens in a new tab, “Have your people call my people” and others in the shape of Drakeopens in a new tab and a bag of moneyopens in a new tab are among some of the gems you’ll find on the Trill Paws site. The brand also donates 25 tags a month to rescue organizations, including the Labelle Foundationopens in a new tab in LA and Rescue Cityopens in a new tab in NYC.
Drawing from her background as a designer for brands like Nike and Levi’s, Angela Medlin began designing toys for her Olde English Bulldogge, Wubbi, in 2017. Her hobby soon evolved into House Doggeopens in a new tab, which earned a spot on Oprah’s “Favorite Things” list in 2020 for its sustainable, upcycled products including leather leashes, biodegradable rope toys, and fleece hoodies (which you can customize with your dog’s name).
House Dogge supports Oregon dog rescue the NW Dog Projectopens in a new tab, and in her free time, Medlin pays it forward through her project Faas Design Collabopens in a new tab, which “provides creative and professional development to underrepresented creatives desiring to enter the product creation industry.”
A pink Pop Tart is the perfect way for your cat to start a Valentine’s Day morning. Eat dessert first (please don’t give your cat an actual Pop Tart). Besides the fact that pastries are unsafe for kitties, think back to all those Pop Tart-induced sugar highs you used to get on the bus before school. Truly no one needs that.
One of the best parts of Valentine’s Day is the sensory experience it offers — velvets, silks, and satins in hues of pink and red. Now, you can let your cat in on the fun with an icy-pink crushed-velvet collar.
Whenever our pets are itchy, we instinctively start scratching — partially out of sympathy, partially out of fear: Do we both have ticksopens in a new tab? But, more often than not, the cause is a simple ear infectionopens in a new tab. What’s less simple — and significantly more costly, is treating the issue. Some products speak for themselves, and this is one of them.
According to one revieweropens in a new tab, “I wanted to wait a few days (three days exactly) of using this product to write a review, and this product has exceeded my expectations. It’s super easy to use, no need to pre-clean my dog’s ear! My girl had gotten this rash on only one of her ears about two weeks ago, and after researching, I found Zymox and gave it a try. The difference in three days says it all.”
If you’re looking for a toy that’ll be an instant hit with your dog (instead of one they only poke their nose at from time to time), this is the toy for you. One reviewer saysopens in a new tab, “I purchased this toy for my one-year-old Toy Poodle who is very curious and loves a challenge. He took to it with his paws to seek and find the hidden treats, and loves when we change up the games. Highly recommend this brain-challenging puzzle for your dogs!”
Just when we thought that Wild Oneopens in a new tab had brought the practicality of pet parenthood to its peak, they’ve introduced a new product that adds a hands-free element to walks, trips to the dog park, and rides in the car. Made from 100 percent recycled materials, this treat pouch is the perfect place to stow all your goodies — especially if you have a stubborn pup who won’t set paw in the car without a little negotiation. It’ll make the reward of getting to your final destination all the more sweet when everyone arrives without a scratch. —LD
If you’re on the market for a less expensive travel bottle, look no further than Springer’s portable growler bottle. It’s as easy as squeezing the stylish bottle and releasing your pup’s water into the top, which doubles as a no-spill bowl.
Once your dog has lapped up their share of hydration, the excess water drains back into the bottle, making it a perfect purchase for the environmentalopens in a new tab dog parent who is looking to cut back on their waste. Plus, it’s 100 percent leak-tight, made from BPA-free plastic, and includes a carabiner that allows for the bottle to easily clip onto your fanny pack for a hands-free experience. —LD
This intermediate level two design by Nina Ottosson includes additional obstacles and step combinations. It’s perfect for extra curious pups.
These treats look like little gingerbread peopleopens in a new tab, which are pretty cute even if your dog couldn’t care less. They come in a variety of flavors, all of which are free of artificial flavors, fillers, and colors. They’ve been baked in the US for over 20 years and are Amazon’s Choice for soft dog treats, favored by puppies and senior dogs (who may have sensitive teeth) alike.
This brand started in a tiny kitchen in New York City’s West Village with, you guessed it, a pup named Bocce, whose mom baked him homemade treats when her vet said he needed to lose weight. Rude! Turns out she was onto something, and the brand quickly gained popularity for its limited ingredient recipes like Beef Bourguignon, Burgers and Fries, and Pumpk’n Spice. No, it’s not weird that your mouth is watering. Imagine how well it will motivate your pup!
Shelter pets mean lots of cleanup. While they’re helping pets learn to poop and pee outside, mopping up spilled food and water, or trying to keep everyone healthy, animal organization workers and volunteers need as many cleaning supplies as they can get. The most-used products are dishwashing soap, bleach, hand sanitizer, and paper towels.
Your local shelter likely takes in senior dogs and cats who have been separated from their family and may be suffering from arthritisopens in a new tab. Similarly, dogs recovering from orthopedic surgery would benefit from a high-quality, cleanable orthopedic bed to protect them from the concrete floor.
Maybe you can judge a book by its cover. This “Cat on the Prowl” puzzle illustrated by cartoonist William Steig is one of the many classics to grace the cover of The New Yorker. This depiction of a black cat slinking through a colorful garden will remind you of your cat’s mysterious (and mischievous) nature.
You heard it here first: Ladies who lounge are the new “ladies who lunch.” Mexican artist Ana Leovy’s surreal leafy landscape illustration is the perfect example of this, with the sunny disposition of the primary color inspired work making for an ideal backdrop — a breezy summer afternoon at home.
Piecework, known for their high production value and puzzles that make us want to stay in with a stew for two (the second person being our cat) rather that hit the bars, truly delivers with their latest feline creation. The puzzle features 22 porcelain tchotchke and real-life cats, creating a Where’s Waldo component to an already joyfully colorful scenery. They’ve even blessed cat people with a 45-song, cat-themed Spotify playlist to enjoy while puzzling. Piecework is helping turn the “cat lady” cultural archetype on its head one puzzle piece at a time.
This cheetah-printed puzzle by the millennial-favorite brand, Jiggy, is an easy gift that’s practically a home-cooked dinner and game night invite all wrapped in one. Plus, it comes with puzzle glue, so you can keep the gorgeous design as wall art after you’ve completed it.
This cable-knit stocking full of holiday-themed plush toys is the ideal gift for the pup who needs help keeping themself entertained. Inside, you’ll find a carrot-shaped squeaker toy for dogs who love to munch on a veggie opens in a new tabas much as a reindeer, a pouch of coal that you can use as a bargaining chip when they’re misbehaving, an organic, lavender-filled bone that will take your pup to Relaxation City, and a snowman ball that’s perfect for playing catch in the winter chill. What can we say? We love a theme.
Playing in the snow can be super fun but, let’s be honest, the real reward is coming home and crashing afterward. Whether it be in bed, on the couch, or beside a fireplace, nothing beats putting your legs up and unwinding with a glass of mulled wine in your hand. When you bring your dog along, they deserve the same comfort (minus the wine). The Floof bed uses UnHide’s ultra-soft branded marshmallow material, which will help relieve muscle and joint tightness after a day of prancing through the fluffy white stuff. Beyond that, its defined edges make for perfect burrowing and anxiety relief. —SZ