Articles by Karen B. London, PhD, CAAB, CPDT-KA
Karen B. London, Ph.D., is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist and Certified Professional Dog Trainer who specializes in working with dogs with serious behavioral issues, including aggression, and has also trained other animals including cats, birds, snakes, and insects. She writes the animal column for the Arizona Daily Sun and is an Adjunct Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Northern Arizona University. She is the author of six books about training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Lifeopens in a new tab.
- behavior
These Common Household Noises Are Super Stressful for Dogs, Study Finds
Fireworks and thunderstorms aren’t the only things that make them say, “No, thanks!”
- behavior
Kittens Are Smarter Than Puppies, Study Says—And Really Good at Math
They aren’t exactly CPAs, but they can probably tell you which piggy bank has more coins in it.
- behavior
Kristi Noem Says Her Dog Was “Untrainable”—Here’s Why That’s Not True
As a behaviorist, the South Dakota governor's actions horrify me for several reasons.
- lifestyle
How Long Should You Grieve Your Dog Before Getting a New One?
Here’s some advice as you struggle to make this hard decision.
- behavior
How Young Dogs Can Benefit From Having an Older Dog Mentor
Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus.
- behavior
Can Dogs Smile?
There’s a big difference between a dog smiling and showing their teeth.
- behavior
Why You Shouldn’t Be Skeptical of Positive Training Methods
It is powerful enough, even for the tough cases, and it is the best choice—here’s why.
- behavior
Kittens Really Need Their Moms—Science Says So
The “I’m just a baby” TikTok sound definitely applies here.
- behavior
There Is More Than One “Right” Way to Socialize Your Puppy
Take it slow. This process should never feel like speed-dating.
- lifestyle
Your Daughter’s Right—You Should Get Her a Dog
A new study found that kids, especially young girls, benefit from having a pup.
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Follow Me Everywhere?
They are the cutest little shadow.
- behavior
8 Myths About Your Kitten—Busted By a Behaviorist
Forget everything you think you know about baby cats.
- behavior
Daylight Saving Time Confuses Pets, Too
Animal behaviorist Karen London on how springing forward causes your dog or cat to lose sleep, too.
- lifestyle
Therapy Dogs Can Help You With Your ADHD
Happy news: Pups can help support your (or your kid’s) everyday needs.
- behavior
Is That... Stress Your Dog Smells? This Study Says So
Research finds that your pup can tell—er, smell—when you’ve been doom-scrolling.
- behavior
9 Myths About Your Puppy—Busted By a Behaviorist
The internet has a lot to tell you about your new addition. Here’s what’s actually true.
- behavior
Why Are Dogs Obsessed With Sniffing the Snow?
And why you deserve a pat on the back for indulging them.
- behavior | Ask a Trainer
Will My New Dog Ever Love Me?
What to do when you don’t feel the close bond you want.
- lifestyle
How Deep Is the Love for Our Dogs?
The connection between people and dogs is the stuff of legend.
- lifestyle
Chemistry Between People and Dogs Is Real (It’s Science)
How the “love hormone” oxytocin connects us with our pups.
- behavior
5 Kitten Behavioral Milestones You Should Know
Keep track of all their fun phases with these guidelines.
- behavior
Why Your Dog Should Be Your Go-To Stress Buster
You need a break sometimes, and your dog is ready (and willing!) to take one with you.
- behavior
5 Important Puppy Behavioral Milestones to Keep Track Of
Your little cutie is growing up in many ways—look out for these big stages as they do.
- behavior
Do Dogs Recognize Themselves in the Mirror?
Here’s why dogs know who they are more by smell than by sight.
- health
Why Is Your Young Dog Going Gray?
And why stress could be to blame. Your spoiled baby, stressed? Unfortunately, yes.
- behavior
Bless Them! Why Do Dogs Sneeze When They Play?
It’s adorable, but there are actual reasons behind this behavior.
- lifestyle
8 Activities That Keep You and Your Dog Out of the Snow
Tips to avoid boredom when cooped up during all this winter weather.
- health
How to Give a Cat a Pill
Everything you need to know about the difficult task of medicating a cat.
- behavior
How to Teach Your Dog to Poop in the Snow
Snow days are fun—until your pup needs to do their thing outside.
- behavior
How to Get Your Scared Dog to Trust You
Using these tips, your skittish dog will warm up to you.
- behavior
Single Puppy Syndrome: One-Puppy Litter
One doesn’t have to be the loneliest number when it comes to your dog.
- behavior
Understanding Reactivity and Aggression in Dogs: Two Very Different Things
Turns out, even experts have a hard time defining these terms.
- behavior
How to Get Your Dog to Stop Resource Guarding Their Stuff
If your dog growls when you get near their food or toys, read this right now.
- behavior
5 Tips to Prevent Your Dog from Peeing on the Christmas Tree
Make sure your pup doesn’t “decorate” your tree.
- lifestyle
Help Your Dog Enjoy the Holidays
Here are fives tips on how to keep your dog entertained (and safe) this holiday season.
- behavior
Decoding Your Dog’s Growls
When your dog growls, they’re expressing their emotions. A study found that you’ll likely be able to understand what they’re feeling.
- behavior
How To Stop a Dog From Pulling on the Leash
Dog trainer Karen B. London promises you’re not doomed to be pulled down the street forever.
- behavior | Ask a Trainer
“Why Is My Adult Dog Peeing In The House?”
How to re-housetrain a dog of any age.
- behavior
9 Reasons Why Dogs Put Their Ears Back
Here’s how your dog’s ears can clue you in to how they’re feeling.
- behavior
How to Get a Cat in a Carrier
Here’s how you can train your stubborn cat to do one of their least-favorite things.
- behavior
How to Integrate Training Into Your Puppy’s Daily Life
Here are some tips for fitting training into your action-packed schedule.
- behavior
Be My Guest: Training Your Dog in Social Graces
Because nobody wants your pup eating the host’s charcuterie platter.
- behavior
How to Prepare Your Dog For Daycare and Dog Walkers
Set your pup up for success.
- health
10 Tips to Give Your Dog a Blissful Vet Visit
Reduce the stress of veterinary visits — for you and your pup.
- behavior | Ask a Trainer
How Can I Stop My Dog From Getting Overly Excited When Holiday Guests Arrive?
Expert advice for people with dogs who jump, bark, and generally go nuts when people come over.
- health
6 Ways Your Cat Could Tell You They Are in Pain
Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting.
- lifestyle
Should You Get a Second Dog?
A few things to consider before expanding your fam by four more paws.
- behavior
Ain’t Too Proud to Beg
5 tips for keeping your dog out of trouble on Thanksgiving.
- lifestyle
7 Activities for a Bad-Weather Day
If you’re trapped indoors on a bad weather day, these activities will keep your pup entertained.
- behavior
7 Ways to Build Your New Cat’s Trust in You
If your cat still approaches you with a figurative arched eyebrow of skepticism, try these tricks to put them at ease.
- behavior
Dog Life Stages: Puppy Adolescence Is Only a Phase
Don’t worry; it’s just a phase!
- nutrition
Fall Favorite Recipe: Pumpkin and Peanut Butter Dog Treats
Jack-o’-lantern not required.
- behavior | Ask a Trainer
Does Your Dog Think Every Day is Hump Day?
Advice on how to deal with your dog’s humping habit.
- behavior
Can I Pet Your Dog?
Consent isn’t just for humans. Here’s how to respond when the answer isn’t so simple.
- lifestyle | Ask a Trainer
“Should I Adopt an Adult Rescue Dog?”
Yes! Shelters are full of good, grown-up doggos. Here’s how to find the perfect match.
- behavior
How to Properly Introduce Two Pups
There’s a lot more to it than sniffing each other’s butts.
- behavior
Is Your Dog Tricky to Train? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Feel Guilty
It’s important to remember that dogs are individuals, so training isn’t one-size-fits-all.
- behavior
Halloween Scrooge—Dogs Don’t Like Wearing Halloween Costumes
Have we gone too far with this Halloween dog costume thing?
- behavior
Puppy Fear Periods: Why is My Dog Scared All of a Sudden?
Turns out, adolescence isn’t just tough for humans—it can be hard on dogs, too.
- behavior
7 Ways to Stop Your Dog from Scavenging on Walks
If your dog tries to scarf down literally everything in sight, you need this advice.
- behavior
Is Your Dog Bilingual?
Your dog may understand other languages better than you think, according to a new study.
- behavior
Long-Lasting Chew Toys Are Key to Keeping Solo Dogs Happy
New research shows that chewing (toys, not shoes) reduces stress in dogs left home alone.
- behavior
Dog Life Stages: Puppy Adolescence Is Only a Phase
What to expect when your perfect puppy hits that unruly stage.
- behavior
An Active Dog Is a Well-Behaved Dog
Why regular exercise can mean a less destructive dog and a happier you.
- behavior
Should I Let My Cat Sleep With Me? Things to Consider About Having Your Cat in Bed
Here are the pros and cons of having a feline sleeping buddy.
- behavior | Ask a Trainer
“Why Won’t My Dog Walk Outside?”
Dog behaviorist Karen B. London’s 7 tips to help get your parked pet moving.
- behavior
Face It: Your Dogs Need a Break From Each Other
In multidog households, time apart can be a game changer.
- behavior
The Reasons Behind Dogs’ Love For Belly Rubs
If one hand isn’t petting a fuzzy dog belly, what are you doing?
- behavior
What Are the Effects of Sleeping With Your Dog in Bed?
There are pros and cons of sleeping with your dog — for both of you.
- behavior
Why Cats Like to Hit the High Spots
Animal behaviorist Karen B. London on how to create great escapes for your cat without leaving home.
- behavior
Is Your Cat a Righty or a Lefty?
A cat’s paw preference can give you insight into their temperament, behavior, and emotions.
- lifestyle
Where Should Your Dog Sleep at Nighttime?
It’s a personal preference, but here are the pros and cons.
- behavior
A Step by Step Guide on How to Clicker Train Your Cat
This popular training technique isn’t just for dogs. Here’s how you can use it for your cat.
- behavior
Preventing Escape Artists: How to Keep Your Cat from Running Away
Your kitty’s an explorer. Just keep their expeditions indoors.
- behavior
Do Cats Get Jealous? Exploring Feline Emotions and Social Dynamics
Is there a green-eyed monster hiding in that adorable ball of fluff?
- behavior
6 Steps to Improve Your Dog’s Recall Training
Teach your pup a perfect recall so you can be sure they will come back, no matter what.
- behavior
Uncovered Secrets: Why Cats Don’t Always Cover Their Poop
And how you can encourage them to cover up after doing their business.
