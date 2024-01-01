LGBTQ+ Owned
One of the grooming tasks we hope we never have to take on as pet parents is dealing with a skunked pupopens in a new tab. Still, in the event of a Pepé Le Pew induced emergency, it’s smart to have this Skunk Odor Eliminator by kin+kind in your grooming arsenal. While you may think such an intense odor requires heavy chemicals to deal with, this activated charcoal shampoo is more effective than any dangerous synthetic chemical cleaner. Plus, kin+kind uses ethical sourcing and growing practices to ensure their products work well and do good.
We would expect nothing less than an edgy camo-printed, geometric-shaped dog bed from former Vogue staffer Jamie Knowlesopens in a new tab. And it boasts more than good looks: Its outside is made from scratch-proof, water-proof, marine grade fabric, and its inside is stuffed with extra plush pillows. Unfortunately, it only fits pups under 30 pounds. —CT and JT