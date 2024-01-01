LGBTQ+ Owned

One of the grooming tasks we hope we never have to take on as pet parents is dealing with a skunked pup opens in a new tab . Still, in the event of a Pepé Le Pew induced emergency, it’s smart to have this Skunk Odor Eliminator by kin+kind in your grooming arsenal. While you may think such an intense odor requires heavy chemicals to deal with, this activated charcoal shampoo is more effective than any dangerous synthetic chemical cleaner. Plus, kin+kind uses ethical sourcing and growing practices to ensure their products work well and do good.