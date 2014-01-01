Sustainable

Cheap this piece is not, but it has tons of features that make it well worth the price, if you’ve got the space in your home to accommodate it. First of all, it’s made of solid pine — not pressed board — so it is seriously sturdy. It’s also got a pleasing, minimalist, mid-century look with a raised base and tapered legs that allows it to fit seamlessly into many decor schemes.

In addition, the front folds down, and the shelf on which the litter box rests pulls out to facilitate easy access and cleaning. This fold-down front panel can also be helpful to you when introducing the piece to your cat; it allows you to completely expose the interior and get them used to the idea of using the litter box inside.

Remember: it’s important that you take your time when introducing this — or any — new litter box setup to your cat. “Anything we do with cats should be done in small, incremental steps,” Tamburo says. “Moving too quickly or forcing anything on a cat generally backfires.”