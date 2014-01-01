Sustainable
One of the braver grooming tasks we take on as pet parents is dental careopens in a new tab. And taking care of your dog’s teeth doesn’t only result in better breath and less grimy gums — it’s actually vital to extending your pet’s life. For a natural option that gets the job done, go with this dental kit by Oxyfresh.
Backed by vets and 434 five-star reviews, this human-grade dental kit is as comprehensive as Oxyfresh’s climate responsibility and sustainability plan. Plus, it’s flavor and scent free, so even the pickiest of pups will approve — that is, if they even notice that you’ve snuck a few drops of the water additive into their bowl.
Kin+kindopens in a new tab’s USDA certified organic ear cleansing formula promises to remove wax build-up without stripping your pup’s most delicate skin of its natural oils. It’s alcohol-and-water free, so it won’t leave your pup with that wince-inducing stinging sensation and is ethically produced without any animal testing or cruelty involved.
Plus, it’s formulated by veterinarian Dr. Marc Valitutto and plant specialist Dina Vanwyck. “I’m working closely with the product development team at kin+kind to see how the most powerful plant substances can safely and effectively help our favorite animals,” Vanwyck says. Made with natural ingredients extensively tested for toxicity and using advanced plant technology, kin+kind has developed ethical products backed by the professionals.
This is perhaps the only special-shaped candle in the world that actually looks better the longer it burns. Light it up, and watch as the wax melts away to reveal a fabulous metal skeleton underneath. Created by Icelandic designer Thorunn Arnadottir, the candle is 6.7 inches tall, unscented, and burns for approximately 20 hours.
If you’ve ever been tasked with growing cat grassopens in a new tab from a bag, you know how temperamental the herbal cat treat can be. Not only is using a cultivating kit way better for the environment (goodbye, little plastic pouches), but it’s also a much more enjoyable and rewarding process. Your cat will definitely appreciate the farm-to-table service.
This refreshing soap bar has a cool and refreshing feel while providing dull skin with a gentle scrub. Made with sweet peppermint, cooling grapefruit, and exfoliating mint leaves, this fresh and relaxing soap is only made better by its illustrated cat cover, making it perfect for every cat lover.
The TikTok girlies cannot get enoughopens in a new tab of the customizable Boat and Tote by Lands’ End —and now the dog-toting girlies can enjoy it, too. Customize this durable canvas tote with a pup’s name or, as the TikTokers do it, a funny descriptor. This writer is particularly tempted to embroider one with the words “Frito Toes” on it, but feel free to steal it for your bag. —RC
Let’s be real: Dog moms, like human moms, are always more concerned about their children’s happiness, even on Mother’s Day. Throw this bundle in the pile of gifts to keep their pups happy while you (hopefully) shower them with other items on this list. —SZ
While many cities are quickly doubling down on their dog-friendliness by offering communal water bowlsopens in a new tab at parks, outside of restaurants, or near hiking trails, the unfortunate truth is that these tend to house bacteria and other toxins your pet should surely avoid. The more expected truth is that many dog moms — with their superhuman preparedness — are probably aware.
However, they may not be aware of this solution, so give them a pleasant surprise for once — contrary to what their dog usually spontaneously presents on the carpet. Made of 100 percent eco-friendly and non-toxic materials, this bottle from Merci Collectiveopens in a new tab features a selection of hand-picked healing crystals stationed in the middle to help promote better energy and uplift mental and physical health. —SZ
This custom ring by Caitlyn Minimalist legit captures some of the most minute details of your dog’s face — it would be creepy if it wasn’t so cute. Scour your dog mom’s jewelry box to determine if she would prefer her pup in 18 karat gold, sterling silver, or rose gold and make sure to send in a clear, face-forward photo of her dog. —RC
If your dog really can’t stand baths, this is the life (and nose) saving product for you. This waterless anti-itch detangling spray by Attitude is perfect for preventing matting and freshening up hydrophobic dogs. Formulated using a unique blend of plant and mineral-based ingredients, such as glycerin and shea butter, this soothing no-rinse detangler will condition and nourish their coat, while soothing chamomile will provide a calming sensation for sensitive, dry, or itchy skin. In addition, each product purchased from Attitude is packaged in recyclable plastic and corresponds to a tree being planted as part of the brand’s Reforestation Program.
One of the grooming tasks we hope we never have to take on as pet parents is dealing with a skunked pupopens in a new tab. Still, in the event of a Pepé Le Pew induced emergency, it’s smart to have this Skunk Odor Eliminator by kin+kind in your grooming arsenal. While you may think such an intense odor requires heavy chemicals to deal with, this activated charcoal shampoo is more effective than any dangerous synthetic chemical cleaner. Plus, kin+kind uses ethical sourcing and growing practices to ensure their products work well and do good.
If your pup could use some help achieving velvety soft paws, opt for this skin-soothing balm by the Natural Dog Company. The go-to remedy for healing and soothing dry, itchy skin, this balm treats and heals redness and inflammation, hot spots, rashes, allergy irritations, cuts and wounds, bug bites, and more with its antibacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory formula.
Made using entirely natural ingredients, the Natural Dog Company is also committed to sourcing products grown without pesticides and chemical fertilizers — making this balm 100 percent natural and safely lickable.
If your dog struggles with tear stains, these mess-free eye wipes by Natural Rapport are the perfect solution. Made using only human-grade and plant-based ingredients, these eye wipes get glowing reviews and are safe for dogs 12-plus weeks and up, as well as cats. Not only do Natty Rap’s eye wipes remove buildup and stains caused by tears, saliva and mucus, but their formula is gentle for even the most sensitive pet, and because they’ve cut out all harsh chemicals, you can safely use it on your pet’s eyes, nose, and mouth.
If your pup likes to stretch their bath as long as possible, this dry shampoo by Chagrin Valley has you covered. Intended for dogs and puppies six weeks and older, this powder-based product uses a mild essential oil blend that doubles as a natural pest-repellent. The product itself is certified vegan and organic and is packaged in recyclable paperboard tubes. Chagrin Valley also has its brand’s climate commitments transparently detailed on its website.
To start, this multi-purpose shampoo bar by Ethique is a great foundational tool for your at-home grooming kit. Made primarily with neem, oatmeal and coconut oil, this wash bar is great for a full bath or even for simply rinsing off your dog’s paws after a muddy walk. It’s also pH neutral, so it won’t strip your dog’s skin and coat of its natural oils, which is important for keeping their health in balance. Plus, Ethique is committed to climate-positive, plastic-free business practices, which is thoughtfully detailed on their website (forget the fine print).
For a sturdy dog brush that can be used on all types of coats, try this large option by Bass Brushes. The brush is made entirely from premium natural bamboo — which is not only sustainable, but also smooth and comfortable on your pet’s fur. All Bass products are made from eco-friendly materials in Las Vegas.
In the glitzy and glamorous world of tabletop puzzles, Le Puzz is kind of the new It Girl on the scene. Pup and puzzle girlies will think the “Love Is In The Hair” puzzle is a riot, not to mention the perfect activity for a night in with their own glam dog. —RC
While your dog would probably be happy smelling like mud and hose water, this pet-formulated body spray by Merci Collective is friendly to canine and human noses alike. Mild enough to not irritate your dog’s sensitive schnoz, this Japanese cherry blossom fragrance also comes with a crystal of your choice. Plus Merci Collective is committed to using eco-friendly and sustainable products which allows their products to be safe enough to use on many animals. As their website states, this vet-approved body spray is safe for dogs, cats, hamsters, rabbits, and even ferrets.
For a holistic approach to your dog’s grooming needs, check out these skin and coat supplements by Finn. Free of corn, soy, and palm oil, these cold-pressed chews contain wild-caught Alaskan salmon oil, omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, vitamins C and E, and biotin to tamp down excessive itchiness and shedding, while supporting your pup’s heart, cognition, and joint health. Plus, the recyclable tin they come in is 100 percent BPA- and plastic-free.
Does the dog mom in your life love to bake? Does their pup like treats? You’re bound to answer yes to at least one of those questions, so this should fit the bill. —SZ
Cheap this piece is not, but it has tons of features that make it well worth the price, if you’ve got the space in your home to accommodate it. First of all, it’s made of solid pine — not pressed board — so it is seriously sturdy. It’s also got a pleasing, minimalist, mid-century look with a raised base and tapered legs that allows it to fit seamlessly into many decor schemes.
In addition, the front folds down, and the shelf on which the litter box rests pulls out to facilitate easy access and cleaning. This fold-down front panel can also be helpful to you when introducing the piece to your cat; it allows you to completely expose the interior and get them used to the idea of using the litter box inside.
Remember: it’s important that you take your time when introducing this — or any — new litter box setup to your cat. “Anything we do with cats should be done in small, incremental steps,” Tamburo says. “Moving too quickly or forcing anything on a cat generally backfires.”
Skout’s Honor’opens in a new tabs ear cleaning solution is made to gently clean and soothe dry, waxy, and irritated ears of both dogs and cats. The non-medicated cleaner helps restore microbial balance in the ear and uses aloe vera to quell itchiness. Using probiotics to serve as a natural barrier against environmental factors, the natural ear cleaner is ideal for even the most sensitive pups.
The tonic’s antibacterial and anti-fungal formula naturally mitigates itching; it loosens dirt and debris in the ear canal. Using organic aloe vera, witch hazel, neem oil, calendula oil, white willow bark, rosemary, and chamomile extracts, Major Darling’s all-natural handcrafted ear wash and skin tonic relaxes your pup by soothing irritation caused by allergens.
Drawing from her background as a designer for brands like Nike and Levi’s, Angela Medlin began designing toys for her Olde English Bulldogge, Wubbi, in 2017. Her hobby soon evolved into House Doggeopens in a new tab, which earned a spot on Oprah’s “Favorite Things” list in 2020 for its sustainable, upcycled products including leather leashes, biodegradable rope toys, and fleece hoodies (which you can customize with your dog’s name).
House Dogge supports Oregon dog rescue the NW Dog Projectopens in a new tab, and in her free time, Medlin pays it forward through her project Faas Design Collabopens in a new tab, which “provides creative and professional development to underrepresented creatives desiring to enter the product creation industry.”
Show the special feline in your life a little extra care this year with an adorable heart-shaped ceramic drinking bowl that encourages your H2O-avoidant cat to hydrate.
Heart-shaped Sweet Tarts are for elementary schoolers (and you, after you snag all the on-sale candy at CVS on February 15). These heart-shaped, superfood-infused treats are a much better Valentine’s treat for your cat.
Nom Nom has two board-certified veterinary nutritionists on staff and is committed to sustainability. Whenever possible, they make sure their ingredients are sustainably sourced, and they are working to ensure zero food waste in their facilities. Their meals a pre-portioned down to the calorie, so that you can simply unpack each meal from its recyclable meal pack and not worry about figuring out how to spoon out the correct amount.
After you take a quiz about your dog’s specific needs, you can choose between their four recipes: beef mash, chicken cuisine, pork potluck, or turkey fare, and they set up a personalized plan. The cost was comparable to other meal kits. (Cleo’s price estimate was $34.02/week.) If your dog loves it, Nom Nom also offers meal kits for cats. And for $90, they also provide a gut health kit so that you can get a deeper understanding of your pet’s microbiome and health needs.
Founded by Ruth and Javier Marriott (pet parents to Lola Marie Marriott), A Pup Above is committed to making sustainable, human-grade food for dogs. You can choose from their selection of dry food, fresh food, or a combination of both, and mix and match their beef, pork, turkey, and chicken recipes. A sampler pack of four seven-pound bags of fresh food will set you back $151.96.
All of A Pup Above’s packaging is 100 percent recyclable, and by using a slow, sous-vide cooking method on their food instead of cooking them over high heat, the ingredients retain more of their vitamins, nutrients, and proteins. The company is also committed to transparency, and if you put in the lot number of your dog’s food, you can get a full report of which farms every ingredient came from. You can also feel good about your purchase, because A Pup Above donates one percent of their revenue to the White Buffalo Land Trustopens in a new tab, a center for regenerative agriculture in California.
The Farmer’s Dog was founded in 2014, after founder Brett Podolsky’s dog, Jada, started having digestive issues. According to Podolsky, he started preparing Jada’s food himself with fresh ingredients, and her digestive issues cleared up almost immediately. He paired up with a friend, Jonathan Regev, and the two worked with veterinary nutritionists to “build the company they wished existed for their own dogs.” All of the food is human-grade, preservative-free, cooked at low temperatures, and never deep frozen.
Plans start at $2 a day with free shipping, but the price goes up from there depending on the size, activity level, and caloric needs of your dog. (The weekly price estimate for my own small dog, Cleo, was $28.54.) There are four available recipes — beef, chicken, turkey, and pork — all of which come in eco-friendly, biodegradable packaging. Once you’ve signed up, you can easily sign into your account and adjust the portion sizes and frequency of delivery to best suit you and your pup’s needs.
Looking for a poop bag that really works as well as it says it does and boasts an eco-friendly label? Harder to come byopens in a new tab than it should be. “We use these bags all the time,” one reviewer saysopens in a new tab. “They’re a good size so it’s easy to knot the top after filling. They have never leaked even when I had to carry them a distance. Love that they are biodegradable.” That’s a ringing endorsement if we’ve ever heard one.
Just when we thought that Wild Oneopens in a new tab had brought the practicality of pet parenthood to its peak, they’ve introduced a new product that adds a hands-free element to walks, trips to the dog park, and rides in the car. Made from 100 percent recycled materials, this treat pouch is the perfect place to stow all your goodies — especially if you have a stubborn pup who won’t set paw in the car without a little negotiation. It’ll make the reward of getting to your final destination all the more sweet when everyone arrives without a scratch. —LD
If you’re on the market for a less expensive travel bottle, look no further than Springer’s portable growler bottle. It’s as easy as squeezing the stylish bottle and releasing your pup’s water into the top, which doubles as a no-spill bowl.
Once your dog has lapped up their share of hydration, the excess water drains back into the bottle, making it a perfect purchase for the environmentalopens in a new tab dog parent who is looking to cut back on their waste. Plus, it’s 100 percent leak-tight, made from BPA-free plastic, and includes a carabiner that allows for the bottle to easily clip onto your fanny pack for a hands-free experience. —LD
I’m just going to say it: Living with a roommate who poops in a box is weird. And it’s a fact that doesn’t get less weird with time. Might as well cover it up, because I have a feeling they don’t love making eye contact with you during the act, either.
For dogs who benefit from a more complicated treat-dispensing, scent-releasing toy, this is it. It also works as an added layer of complication for games of fetch.
This favorite is ideal for larger pups who enjoy gnawing on everything from chair legs to couch cushions to — more appropriately but not greatopens in a new tab — tennis balls. Its irregular shape allows your pup to nose it around for hours and never tire of it.
While this toy may seem small enough for a pup to conquer, its inner ridges keep pets from accessing their kibble without putting in the time and effort to unlock it. It’ll tucker your dog out and requires some serious concentration as they work to access their well-earned reward.
These extra tiny treats are grain free, gluten free, and less than four calories each, so they’re safe for dogs with sensitive stomachs. Flavors like bacon, chicken, and peanut butter will get your pup sitting and shaking and rolling over in no time.
These grain-free treats are very meaty (stinky), which is perfect for training a puppy who is easily distracted — they won’t be able to resist them and will have your undivided attention. They also boast superfoods, like blueberries opens in a new taband sweet potatoopens in a new tab. They’re pretty small but can be broken into even smaller pieces for tiny pups. They also have 30,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
Your local shelter likely takes in senior dogs and cats who have been separated from their family and may be suffering from arthritisopens in a new tab. Similarly, dogs recovering from orthopedic surgery would benefit from a high-quality, cleanable orthopedic bed to protect them from the concrete floor.
Cats thrive when they have a safe place to hide. While it may sound counterintuitive, when a scared cat has a comforting place to burrow, they will come out of their shell more quickly over time. There are thousands to choose from, so be creative!
Look at him. He’s so cute with his little hat. He’s a cat and a cowboy and just plain perfect all over. The puzzle is 500 pieces and measures 25 x 18 inches when fully assembled — and the pieces are random-cut, so each one is different, which makes putting it together a lot more fun. It also comes with a poster of Scotty (that’s the cowboy-kitty’s name), so you can still look at his gorgeous visage even after the puzzle is disassembled and put away.
Note: This puzzle is sold out, but hang in there, partner! If requested at the link, Le Puzz will notify you when this is available again, so you can hopefully say “howdy” to this one soon.
This cable-knit stocking full of holiday-themed plush toys is the ideal gift for the pup who needs help keeping themself entertained. Inside, you’ll find a carrot-shaped squeaker toy for dogs who love to munch on a veggie opens in a new tabas much as a reindeer, a pouch of coal that you can use as a bargaining chip when they’re misbehaving, an organic, lavender-filled bone that will take your pup to Relaxation City, and a snowman ball that’s perfect for playing catch in the winter chill. What can we say? We love a theme.
If “peace on earth” is the theme of the season, nothing will provide your holiday gathering with more serenity than knowing your dog is hard at work at something other than accessing the gingerbread cookies on the counter. Not only is it a great stress reliever for your dog during the busy holiday season, but this lick mat helps clean plaque off their teethopens in a new tab and aids digestive healthopens in a new tab, so it’s a major win-win.
In comparison to regularly walking around town, taking your dog in the woods and on trails requires more variable explorative freedom. At times, it might be open enough that you’re comfortable letting your dog wander far. Alternatively, there will be moments you want to keep them close to your hip. This set includes three individual leashes at different lengths of 16, 33, and 49 feet to accommodate any outdoorsy occasion. —SZ
Similar to their nose, wintery conditions can have harsh impacts on a dog’s paws. Made with organic beeswax and natural oils, this balm will protect against snow, ice, and salt. —SZ
With insulation made of 250 grams of recycled polyester, this might be the warmest dog jacket available. Its bright, weather-resistant exterior will also give off big Jake Gyllenhaal in Everest vibes, which is peak (pun intended) Gyllenhaal. —SZ
As it gets colder, many dogs’ noses can become dry and start to crack. Natural Dog Company’s Snout Soother can quickly remedy the situation. —SZ
If you have a smaller dog, they might not be able to keep up all day on longer walks and hikes. This pet backpack will help them get through the extra mileage. Plus, when flipped on its side, the washable faux sherpa comfort liner practically doubles as a bed so your pup can be relaxed and comfy no matter where you end up. —SZ
We would never support thievery, but this doggy ski mask will have your pet looking like the cutest bank robber since Baby Driver. —Sean Zucker