Cruelty Free
Kin+kindopens in a new tab’s USDA certified organic ear cleansing formula promises to remove wax build-up without stripping your pup’s most delicate skin of its natural oils. It’s alcohol-and-water free, so it won’t leave your pup with that wince-inducing stinging sensation and is ethically produced without any animal testing or cruelty involved.
Plus, it’s formulated by veterinarian Dr. Marc Valitutto and plant specialist Dina Vanwyck. “I’m working closely with the product development team at kin+kind to see how the most powerful plant substances can safely and effectively help our favorite animals,” Vanwyck says. Made with natural ingredients extensively tested for toxicity and using advanced plant technology, kin+kind has developed ethical products backed by the professionals.
Zymox’s ear infection solution contains three natural bio-active enzymes that, when combined, form a powerful antimicrobial defense system that aids in the treatment of bacterial, fungal, and yeast infections. It’s safe for cats and dogs of all ages and is non-invasive, so you don’t have to worry about cleaning your pet’s ears before or after the treatment. Made with hydrocortisone, which helps ease pain and itching, this is a great option for pets suffering from pain caused by ear infections.
Skout’s Honor’opens in a new tabs ear cleaning solution is made to gently clean and soothe dry, waxy, and irritated ears of both dogs and cats. The non-medicated cleaner helps restore microbial balance in the ear and uses aloe vera to quell itchiness. Using probiotics to serve as a natural barrier against environmental factors, the natural ear cleaner is ideal for even the most sensitive pups.
The tonic’s antibacterial and anti-fungal formula naturally mitigates itching; it loosens dirt and debris in the ear canal. Using organic aloe vera, witch hazel, neem oil, calendula oil, white willow bark, rosemary, and chamomile extracts, Major Darling’s all-natural handcrafted ear wash and skin tonic relaxes your pup by soothing irritation caused by allergens.
If your dog has a blocked ear canal, you may need a more powerful cleaner. PetLab Co’s therapeutic ear cleaner allows you to do just that without sacrificing your commitment to straying away from harsh ingredients that could cause further irritation to your pup’s ears while they’re most vulnerable. This cleaner is made with high-quality ingredients, such as salicylic acid and ketoconazole, that help maintain your dog’s skin’s moisture barrier and support their healthy skin and coat. It’ll also deodorize and gently clean their ears.
Created with neem, lavender, peppermint, tea tree, and lemongrass oils, Wondercide’s ear care for cats and dogs helps treat common ailments, such as redness, swelling, itchiness, and discomfort. It’s vegan, cruelty free, and non-GMO — and it’s packaged in recyclable bottles, so it’s a purchase for your pup and the planet.
The Bark Shoppe’s line of all-natural pet products is a smart addition to any pup’s grooming routine. The woman-owned brand includes shampoos, conditioners, body sprays, and dental rinses — all of which are vegan and cruelty-free. With allergy season around the corner, you may want to stock up on their medicated antifungal/antimicrobial shampoo, hypoallergenic shampoo, and soothing hot-spot spray. And if your dog is a New Yorker, The Bark Shoppe also offers grooming, bathing, boarding, and daycare services at their Harlem HQ.
