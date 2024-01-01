Cruelty Free

Kin+kind opens in a new tab ’s USDA certified organic ear cleansing formula promises to remove wax build-up without stripping your pup’s most delicate skin of its natural oils. It’s alcohol-and-water free, so it won’t leave your pup with that wince-inducing stinging sensation and is ethically produced without any animal testing or cruelty involved.

Plus, it’s formulated by veterinarian Dr. Marc Valitutto and plant specialist Dina Vanwyck. “I’m working closely with the product development team at kin+kind to see how the most powerful plant substances can safely and effectively help our favorite animals,” Vanwyck says. Made with natural ingredients extensively tested for toxicity and using advanced plant technology, kin+kind has developed ethical products backed by the professionals.