Gasp! “Compostable” poops bags are bad for the environment? Sustainability expert Dave Coast gets the scoop from CompostableLA founder Monique Figueiredo.
Sustainable
Shop sustainably from brands that are eco-friendly, socially responsible, and give back to good causes.
Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.
Here are the sustainability buzzwords you should look out for on the packages of your fave products.
Get your fix of The Wildest
We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.
The founder of Package Free says there’s a low-waste alternative to every pet product sitting in your trash right now.
Care
Your new pet’s wellness is obviously your concern — but it’s our job to care. Shop products from the best fish oil supplement to a first aid kit for those just-in-case moments.
Eat
The treats, food, bowls, and delivery services that will make your pets’ nutritional health the envy of all the other patients at the vet’s office.
Play
Keep your pet entertained for hours with our top picks, including treat-dispensing toys, interactive puzzles, and even a classic Lambchop stuffy that will become your puppy’s favorite new snuggle bud.
Walk
Hit the streets with your pet in gear that’s safe and stylish — from a very ’90s colorblock dog raincoat to a funny (but necessary) ID tag. Your new pet will be the talk of the neighborhood as soon as they set out on a walk or settle in their window perch.
Lounge
Here are the beds, hammocks, heated mats, and everything else your pet needs to curl up and catch a snooze. Or stare at you from their cozy perch while you fulfill their every need.
Ask a Vet
Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.
Train
The first step of pet parenthood is snuggles, but the second step (OK, it’s at least in the top five on the list) is training, training, training. Here are all the tools you need to get started.
Tech
From scientifically backed dog DNA tests to a wireless water fountain that will appease your finicky kitten and a pet cam that helps you keep track of them all, here’s all the pet-parent tech you didn’t know you needed.
Wear
Dress your dog or cat in the latest street style and designer lewks. At the very least, they need a coat for the winter. At the very most, they could use a sweater with strawberries on it — or five.
Groom
Your pet might like their natural scent (there’s nothing like that new puppy breath), but you certainly don’t. Here are shampoos, toothpaste, litter — everything you need to keep your pet feeling soft and shiny (and free of itches and odors).
Travel
Shop the safest pet essentials for at home and on the road — from dog crates to carriers and pet seat belts. Before you know it, you’ll be at your destination safe and sound.
A few of our favorite brands participating in Patagonia’s 1% for the Planet global movement — makers of kibble to catnip to carriers.