clothes & accessories

Dress your dog or cat in the latest pet fashion trends, street style, and designer lewks. At the very least, they need a cute sweater. At the very most, you need one (five) to match.

Woman kisses her pitbull dog outside.

Support AAPI innovators and spoil your pet at the same time—it’s a win-win.

Shiba Inu dog wearing a rainbow raincoat on a path outside while on a leash held by his pet parent, a person wearing black and gray

Get ready for those early summer rainstorms.

a person surrounded by amazon pet deals day products

It’s time to splurge on your BFF.

Large orange cat wearing a diaper.

Plus, all your kitten-diaper questions answered (we know you have them).

Ladies and Gentlemen of the ton, meet the Bridgerton x maxbone Leash Set: a fusion of functionality and sophistication inspired by the Netflix sensation, Bridgerton.

With your pup in the sartorial mix, there will be no contest at the next Queen’s Ball.

a dog from Curb Your Enthusiasm wearing a coyote vest

Clearly, Larry David wants your pup to be safe from coyotes. Here’s why you should, too.


Susan Alexandra and a small brown dog.

You’re probably already supporting these beloved stores, but March is as good a time as any to spoil your pet.

Woman opening package with her small white dog.

Spoil your pets during Amazon’s longest sales event yet.

House Dogge designer Angela Medlin and her dog

Customized meals, sustainable toys, handmade sweaters, and more.

dog collage: Dachshund wearing heart shaped sunglasses, Lay Lo dog bed, red harness, heart shaped tag, a heart bandana, "lover not a biter" patch

Pup-friendly champagne, heart-printed sweaters, and heartthrob-red walking gear to show your dog how much you love them.

Xoloitzcuintli dog wearing coat in the snow.

Here’s why you might want to protect those toe beans.

Woman with dog in Paikka coat.

Keep your snow angel warm this winter in these durable options.

A man's legs in black pants and fashionable black sneakers with a Greyhound dog standing between his legs wearing a matching monochrome black coat

This European brand is made-to-measure and totally badass.

Two small dogs standing on a table wearing hoodies

The pet lifestyle brand’s creations are simply too pretty to be called toys. (The rest of their accessories are pretty gorgeous, too.)

a white cat in front of a collage of products: peppermint toys, a mushroom scratcher, a bow, a catnip bed

Spoil your kitty with the best this holiday season.

