gift guide

Dog “gotcha day”? Cat dad birthday? Or just because? The Wildest crew (and some celebs) picked out the coolest gifts for both pets and their people.

Custom ceramics, whimsical puzzles, feline-themed kicks, clutches, candles, and more.

Custom pet portraits, adorable sweaters, self-care essentials for both mom and pup, and more.

dog collage: Dachshund wearing heart shaped sunglasses, Lay Lo dog bed, red harness, heart shaped tag, a heart bandana, "lover not a biter" patch

Pup-friendly champagne, heart-printed sweaters, and heartthrob-red walking gear to show your dog how much you love them.

a collage: a cat with a stuffed heart, a heart bowl, catnip toys, and a heart shaped scratcher

Catnip-stuffed roses, blush-pink cat caves, heart-shaped scratchers, and more ways to show your kitty some love this V-day.

shelter kittens playing with a round blue plastic toy with balls

Seriously, you can donate to shelters just by shopping!

Portrait of a light purple puzzle box that reads "Cat Person" with a pink patterned wallpaper and various cat figurines

Colorful feline-themed puzzles that will be the best gift you ever give to yourself.

a white cat in front of a collage of products: peppermint toys, a mushroom scratcher, a bow, a catnip bed

Spoil your kitty with the best this holiday season.

collage by the wildest creative team

This selection of reindeer plush toys and dreidel squeakers will help make the season bright.

A woman holding a cat against a pink background, a collage of cat products: cat earrings, a cat print, a cat bed, a cat candle

Shopping for the cat person in your life has never been easier—or more fun.

Holiday gift for dogs collage, a person holding a small dog, a dog puzzle, a dog vase, a dog backpack, and a dog jean jacket

Fetch one of these for the dog person in your life.

A collage: a dog putting up his paw in front of a bow, a sweater, and dog toys

Your pup deserves the best this holiday season.

Numbered circles and assorted pet treats and toys for an advent calendar set on a periwinkle blue snowy background

For dogs and cats who deserve a treat on the daily during the holidays.

A fluffy gray dog wearing a green fluffy sweater designed by Christian Cowan and Maxbone jumping up on the legs of a high-heeled stylish model

Did someone say party?

customized pet portrait gift guide

Nothing beats a thoughtful gift (and nothing evokes oohs and awws like our beloved pets).

collage of man with his cat and cat products for father's day

He does a lot of work to keep them purring happily. Here’s what you can do for him.

