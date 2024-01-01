Products for Pet People · The Wildest

Skip to main content

shopping

products for pet people

Everything pet parents need (pet hair vacuums, air purifiers) and want (dog ceramics, cat slippers).

Custom ceramics, whimsical puzzles, feline-themed kicks, clutches, candles, and more.

Custom pet portraits, adorable sweaters, self-care essentials for both mom and pup, and more.

a dog and human in a giant dog bed on the floor

Finally, there’s a product for anyone who’s ever wondered how their dog can do nothing but sleep all day.  

Get your fix of The Wildest

We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Young woman crouching and wiping off her Weimaraner puppy's pee, the puppy is feeling remorse.

Pets can be stinky. You can fix that.

A woman and a dog laying on a bed of pet hair-resistant bedding.

Slashop has created fur-resistant bedding for cleaner sheets and sounder nights.

Rescue Rosé wine by founder Nola Singer.

It’s never too early to buy that special Valentine’s Day bottle of wine—and help a pet in need.

Portrait of a light purple puzzle box that reads "Cat Person" with a pink patterned wallpaper and various cat figurines

Colorful feline-themed puzzles that will be the best gift you ever give to yourself.

A woman holding a cat against a pink background, a collage of cat products: cat earrings, a cat print, a cat bed, a cat candle

Shopping for the cat person in your life has never been easier—or more fun.

Holiday gift for dogs collage, a person holding a small dog, a dog puzzle, a dog vase, a dog backpack, and a dog jean jacket

Fetch one of these for the dog person in your life.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

customized pet portrait gift guide

Nothing beats a thoughtful gift (and nothing evokes oohs and awws like our beloved pets).

The Modern Dog Company dog in a purple collar and leash

Let’s just say it: This is the doggie diaper bag we’ve been waiting for.

Susan Alexandra custom pet portraits on beaded purses and jewelry.

Talk about a forever piece.

Woman ins zig zag striped pants vacuuming pet hair int he living room with her dog sitting on a blue couch

High praise.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig's new movie, Barbie, with a white Pit Bull.

Here, pet parents — and their stylish cats and dogs — are kenough.


A dog laying on a furry carpet next to two colorfil filters.

Using air purifying technology without any of the added chemicals, this brand aims to get your pup’s odor under control.

More in Shopping

Best in Show 2023beds & furniturefood, treats & feedershealth & groomingSustainabletoys & puzzlesart & homegift guidecrates, carriers & travel gearclothes & accessoriesleashes, collars & harnessesSectionsFeatured