rescue
- lifestyle
29 Street Dogs Were Rescued From Antigua and Flown to the US
The stray pups were uncared for and in poor health — now they’re looking for forever homes.
- lifestyle
7 Myths About Rescue Animals—Debunked
For starters: No, they’re not all traumatized and yes, you can find a purebred puppy at a shelter.
- lifestyle
40 Dogs Were Rescued From Horrific Conditions, Thanks to a Viral Video
TikTok played a huge role in helping to free these pups.
- lifestyle
Meet This Inspiring Online Community of Parents to Three-Legged Pets
“We learned dogs are born with three legs and a spare.”
- lifestyle
50 Dogs and Cats Were Rescued from the Yulin Dog Meat Festival
The animals were going to be slaughtered as part of the notorious event—now they’re looking for loving homes.
- lifestyle
The ASPCA Rescued 300 Mistreated Dogs Across Four States in Only 30 Days
Here’s how they were able to pull off this incredible feat.
- lifestyle
These Major League Teams Give Their All for Animal Advocacy
To kick off the 2024 baseball season, we honor some big players in the animal-rescue game.
- lifestyle
Forget Goat Yoga. Jessamyn Stanley Practices With Her Pets
Turn those barks and meows into namastes.
- lifestyle
Heads Up: It’s Officially “Kitten Season”
Hannah Shaw, aka Kitten Lady, on how you can care for orphaned kittens this spring.
- lifestyle
Loneliness Is a Public Health Crisis. Pets Can Help
Per the US Surgeon General, loneliness is as dangerous for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Here are ways pets can solve that.
- lifestyle
How to Claim Your Foster Pet on Your Taxes
That’s right, you can write off all that puppy food (and pee pads).
- lifestyle
We Are Now Living in the Age of Drone Animal Rescue
ASSERT is the first on the ground for emergency aid around the world.
- lifestyle
How to Protect Your Pet During LA’s Canine Crime Wave
Dognappers are targeting designer breeds like French Bulldogs. We asked a pet detective for tips on how to keep your pup safe.
- lifestyle
Nearly 30 Golden Retrievers Were Rescued From Inhumane Conditions in Rhode Island
The dogs — 20 of them puppies — will be available for adoption in the coming weeks.
- lifestyle
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She’s Fostering 23 Dogs
The actress is a huge advocate for animal rescue.
- lifestyle
Over 90 Dogs Were Saved From Horrific Conditions at an “Animal Rescue” in New Jersey
The pups are receiving medical attention thanks to intervention from the ASPCA.
- lifestyle
You Can Help Save Beloved NYC Dog Cafe Boris & Horton
They need your help so they don’t close their doors. Here’s what you can do.
- lifestyle
Over 200 Dogs and Cats Were Saved From an Animal Testing Lab in Oklahoma
The formerly abusive testing facility will be turned into a rehabilitation center for pets in need.
- lifestyle
These Super Bowl LVIII Stars Are Animal Rescue Champions — Whether They Win or Not
Here’s a play-by-play of the 49ers and Chiefs’ animal adoption advocacy.
- lifestyle
A Shelter Will “Neuter Your Ex” For You—Plus, 10 More Pet-Friendly Ways to Exact Revenge
Like this New Jersey shelter, you can add a purpose to your payback this Valentine’s Day.
- shopping
Buying One Bottle of This Rosé Could Save a Shelter Animal
It’s never too early to buy that special Valentine’s Day bottle of wine—and help a pet in need.
- lifestyle
How to Help the Rescue Pets Who Seem to Be Stuck at Shelters Forever
And why the problem of long-term rescue and foster animals persists.
- lifestyle
27 Dogs Were Flown to the US After Being Rescued From a South Korean Dog Meat Farm
The dogs will be available for adoption soon.
- lifestyle
Shelter Pets Deserve Christmas Gifts, Too
Seriously, you can donate to shelters just by shopping!
- lifestyle
How 6 Orgs Find Joy and Help Adoptable Animals During the Holiday Season
The holiday season is not so jolly for a lot of pet rescues. Here’s how they help their animals — and their volunteers and staff members — this time of year.
- lifestyle
Dr. Kwane Stewart, aka The Street Vet, Is CNN’s Hero of the Year
It’s a well-deserved honor for the vet who cares for the pets of unhoused people.
- lifestyle
Meet Picasso, the Unique Dog Who Just Found the Perfect Home
“He is magical, and I have completely fallen in love with him,” his new mom said.
- lifestyle
Project Street Vet Is Helping Unhoused Pets—And Their Parents
Vet tech Genesis Rendon shares the challenges and rewards that come with her selfless work.
- lifestyle
No Dogs Left Behind Faces Harsh Realities to Save the Pups Who Need It Most
The rescue organization’s founder Jeff Berri needs your help to save dogs from horrific conditions and giving them a much-deserved new start.
- lifestyle
“Kitten Lady” Hannah Shaw and Royal Canin Want Your Local Animal Shelter to Win $1,000
The rescue advocate and pet nutrition brand are partnering with Greater Good Charities for a contest that will reward 20 shelters across the U.S. $1,000 grants.
- lifestyle
3 Sustainability Reasons to Adopt Your Next Pet From a Shelter
Cue Sarah McLachlan.
- health
Common Health Conditions in Shelter Dogs That Really Aren’t a Big Deal
Seriously, everything on this list is super treatable.
- lifestyle
Should You Take an Adoptable Pet For a Test Drive?
Some animal rescues allow trial runs for interested adopters. Get the scoop on how foster-to-adopt programs work.
- lifestyle
10 Things to Consider Before Adopting a Pet
It’s a big decision, so check these boxes before you sign on the dotted line.
- lifestyle
Sir Darius Brown Makes Rescue Work Look Positively Dapper
This Obama-endorsed, teenage animal advocate designs and donates bow ties to shelter dogs to help get them adopted.
- lifestyle
55 Abused Dogs Rescued in Arizona After Months of Social Media Activism
This grim case continues to take shape as activists condemn the Arizona Humane Society.
- lifestyle
How Bunny the Dog Got the Literal Mercedes-Benz of Wheelchairs
Rescuer Henry Friedman helped a disabled dog go from abandoned on the street to rocking a designer whip.
- lifestyle
Meet This Colony of Accidentally Insta-Famous Cats
How one cat colony inspired their hundreds of thousands of social media followers to care about cat rescue — and became superstars in the process.
- lifestyle
How to Help the Animals Affected by Hurricane Idalia
Rescue organizations are in need of donations and adoptions after the storm.
- lifestyle
What’s Stopping You From Fostering a Pet?
Here are six very good reasons why you should reconsider.
- lifestyle
Urban Farmer Indy Srinath’s Pup Okra Lives the West Coast Granola-Fantasy Life
The star of the new Nat Geo series Farm Dreams feeds her pup fresh popsicles and foraged kelp.
- lifestyle
The Fiction of “Unadoptable” Shelter Dogs
Wolf Mother K9 founder Saharai Salazar on misunderstood behaviors, giving every pup a chance, and the need for more empathy.
- lifestyle
How You Can Help the Animals of Maui During These Deadly Wildfires
For starters, you can donate to Maui Humane Society as they help pets on the ground.
- lifestyle
Calling All LA Cat Lovers
If you can adopt, foster, or donate, Stray Cat Alliance needs your help to care for a “tsunami of kittens.”
- lifestyle
How One New York City Domestic Violence Shelter Aims to Expand Care to Survivors’ Pets
The New York-based organization wants domestic violence shelters across the country to house and provide for pets, too.
- lifestyle
Brady Oliveira Is Rushing to the Rescue
How the Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back expertly uses his football skills to help street animals in need.
- lifestyle
10 Ways Animal Shelters Are Upping Their Game
New trends we can totally get behind.
- behavior
Can Your Shy New Rescue Dog Become a Social Creature?
With patience and positive reinforcement, you can do a lot to make up for lost time with socialization.
- lifestyle
Bernadette Peters Brings Adoptable Dogs to Broadway
Tony winner and Broadway Barks founder Bernadette Peters tells The Wildest about her nonprofit’s star-studded adoption event.
- lifestyle
Jazz Jennings and Her Band of Cats Are the Definition of Trans Joy
The activist and artist grew up in the spotlight but stays grounded with the help of her fam — both human and feline.
- lifestyle
For the Resident Pets of This Animal Sanctuary, There’s No Compromise on Happiness
Happiness Compromise Farm is a queer and trans-founded-and-run animal sanctuary with four-legged residents who “couldn’t care less how you identify.”
- lifestyle
Why You Shouldn’t Get a Dog Breed Because You Saw It in a Movie
The John Wick franchise’s latest installment could pose a real threat to Belgian Malinois.
- lifestyle
How You Can Help Stop the Yulin Dog Meat Festival
On June 21, thousands of dogs will be slaughtered in Yulin, China. Organizations working to ban this barbaric event need your help to raise awareness now.
- lifestyle
How Sassee Walker Is Single-Handedly Saving Brooklyn’s Neediest Cats
“I have the tools to make these cats’ lives better and I use them. I have to.”
- lifestyle
How to Help Pets After the Dam Collapse in Ukraine
Here are some orgs on the ground that you can donate to.
- lifestyle
10 Brands That Donate to Animal Rescues
Spend your hard-earned cash on fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands that support worthy causes.
- lifestyle
A Step-by-Step Guide to Adopting a Cat
From where to begin looking to what the adoption process entails to how to prepare your home for your new pet.
- lifestyle
It Takes (More Than) a Village to Save a Puppy
How women from around the world came together to save an abused, quadruple-amputee puppy.
- health
Clean Coats Shampoo For Sensitive Skin Is a Gift to Dog Parents’ Noses
Plus! The brand donates 10 percent of its profits to animal rescues.
- lifestyle
A New Flatbush Cats Clinic Is Bringing Affordable Care to Brooklyn
Brooklyn pets and parents can expect their new neighbor to arrive this summer.
- lifestyle
The Newly Proposed “Bowie’s Amendment” Needs Your Support
This potential legislation could save the lives of countless shelter dogs. Here’s how you can help.
- lifestyle
How DIY Animal Rescuers Tell The Exhausting, Rewarding Stories of Their Work
In volunteers’ Instagram videos, you’ll see both the joy and the fatigue behind finding these deserving pets homes.
- lifestyle
Add The Street Vet’s New Book to Your Summer Reading List
What It Takes to Save a Life: A Veterinarian’s Quest for Healing and Hope will help you see pet parenthood with new eyes.
- shopping
The Found My Animal X Petco Collab Has Some Irresistibly Cute Swag
The partnership’s groovy items support animal advocacy and are only available through August 20.
- lifestyle
How Artist Grace Miceli’s Dog, Tony, Helps Her Deal
“I was like, ‘How can I draw myself without drawing my actual self?’ We have this sort of symbiotic relationship — he’s become this character that I’m able to explore things through...”
- lifestyle
Where Have All the Fosters Gone?
This is the Paula Cole parody that rescue orgs are singing as they struggle to find people to foster pets.