dog wellness

- lifestyle
Soft Hiking Is Hardcore Good For You and Your Dog
Sorry, Miley. It’s not always about the climb.
- lifestyle
Shockingly, Your Pet Will Enhance Your Mindfulness Practice
The next time they try to kiss your face while you’re in corpse pose, let them.
- lifestyle
Forget Goat Yoga. Jessamyn Stanley Practices With Her Pets
Turn those barks and meows into namastes.
- health
Research Confirms CBD Is a Safe Way to Get Your Dog to Chill Out
New research finds the hemp derivative can help your dog with car and separation anxiety.
- shopping
13 Black-Owned Pet Brands You Should Absolutely Shop
Customized meals, sustainable toys, handmade sweaters, and more.
- shopping
8 Best Fresh Food Delivery Services For Dogs
Feeding your dog healthy whole foods is easier than ever.
- health
Why Is Your Young Dog Going Gray?
And why stress could be to blame. Your spoiled baby, stressed? Unfortunately, yes.
- health
7 Human Wellness Trends Making Their Way Into the Pet Space
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from CBD to acupuncture. (Yep, you read that right.)
- health
10 Longevity Tips From People Whose Pets Have Lived Incredibly Long Lives
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your best bud live a healthy and full life.
- shopping
The Pet Dream House Wants Your Dog to Play With Their Food
No more cleaning up saliva-covered kibble.
- health
Cold Weather Is the Nemesis of Dog Paws. Here’s How to Help
We all have to up our moisturizing game in the fall and winter.
- shopping
How We Chose the Winners For Best in Show 2023
Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.
- lifestyle
How Katherine Heigl’s Rescue Pets Gave Her a Sense of Purpose and Connection
Now, the Emmy-winning actress and animal activist is giving it back through her rescue foundation and pet wellness brand, Badlands Ranch. “There is a benefit to our spirits, our minds, and even our physical nature — anyone who has ever loved an animal knows that.”
- shopping
The Wait Is Over: You Can Now Shop Kaley Cuoco’s New Pet Care Brand
The actress, dog mom, and animal advocate’s new brand, Oh Norman!, is now live.
- shopping
Latinx-Owned Pet Brands You Can Support Beyond Hispanic Heritage Month
Hispanic Heritage Month should be celebrated all year with these toys and treats from these businesses.
- shopping
26 Spooky Pet Toys and Treats to Haunt Your House
October is so cute it’s scary.
- health
Home Remedies for Dog Joint Pain Relief
DIY ways to help your pup cope with the pain.
- nutrition
Greenies Launched a Digestive Supplement to Balance Your Pup’s Gut
The pet wellness company’s newest product aims to aid your pup’s tummy.
- health
9 Best Holistic Allergy Relief Products
Integrative veterinarian Dr. Lindsey Wendt shares her favorite products to attack pesky pet allergies.
- lifestyle
7 Ways Student Loan Debt Relief Could Have Benefitted Pets
The Biden administration’s plan has been blocked by SCOTUS. Here’s how pets’ lives could have been better if their parents had extra cash.
- nutrition
Are Probiotics Actually Something Your Dog Needs?
Time for a (literal) gut check from four experts.
- health
How a Little of the Good Stuff (CBD) Can Help Your Dog With Seizures
Here’s the info you need before you buy.
- health
How to Give Relief to Your Dog With a Chronic Condition
What are the best ways to manage a dog’s pain?
- health
Immunotherapy Can Be the Solve For Your Dog’s Allergies
If allergens were to ask, “Am I the drama?,” the answer would be yes.
- lifestyle
5 Science-Backed Ways to De-Stress Outdoors (Your Pet Is Invited)
The author of Return to Nature on the mental health benefits of getting out into various natural landscapes with your pup.
- health
Doggie Sound Baths Are Obviously a Thing in 2023
Plus, the other effective holistic ways to get your dog to a zen place.
- shopping
Floof Takes a Gentle Approach to Your Itchy Dog’s Skincare
Mark your pups’ self-care calendars: The company’s eco-friendly, allergy-friendly products are launching July 17.
- behavior
How Dog-Appeasing Pheromones Can Help Dogs Relax
Hey, man. It’s all about those chemical messengers. See how Adaptil can help your pup.
- shopping
How This CBD Brand Is Changing the Trauma Treatment Game For Pets
The founder of Heel on why full-spectrum CBD products can change your bestie’s entire life.
- nutrition
Sofi’s Secret Stash Is All About the Groovy Vibes
Groovy Pup’s CBD-infused treats will have your anxious pup feeling totally peaceful.
- health
Your Dog Can Absolutely Have Catnip
In fact, it chills them out.
- nutrition
6 Mushroom Superfoods that Won’t Turn Your Dog Into a Zombie
Nothing to fear here The Last of Us fans — ’shrooms are great immune-boosters.
- lifestyle
9 New Year’s Resolutions For You — and Your Pet
Turn your self-improvement journey into a team sport.
- lifestyle
How to Help Your Bored Senior Dog Spice Up Their Life
Spice Girls reference aside, just because your dog is graying around the eyes doesn’t mean those eyes don’t light up at playtime.
- health
1 in 10 Dogs Will Get Kidney Disease. Here’s What to Do
It can’t be cured, but it can be managed. Partnering with your vet will be the key.
- health
A Walk a Day Keeps the Doggie Dementia Away
A new study finds that physical exercise could keep your dog sharp. Time for walkies!
- shopping
Dad Grass is Helping Dogs Light Up
With a new line of CBD-infused bones and pack-shaped plush toys, pups can munch to mellow out.
- nutrition
Chi Dog Is Dishing Up Chinese Food-Therapy For Your Dog’s Bowl
A (literal) spoonful of medicine.
- health
9 Diseases You Can (and Definitely Can’t) Catch From Your Dog
Here’s what you can scratch off your “Worry About This” list.
- nutrition
Some Like It Hot — The Benefits of Warming vs. Cooling Diets
Here’s how certain foods can balance your pet’s energy and even ease their allergies, according to Chinese medicine.
- nutrition
As Much as We Reject Them, Routines Are Good for Us — and Our Dogs
Supplement brand Reggie’s founder on why routines set the stage for your dog’s glow-up.
- nutrition
8 Holistic Brands Curated by Integrative Veterinarian Dr. Lindsey Wendt
The founder of Crystal Lotus Veterinary Care recommends therapeutic platters, healing pet foods, electromagnetic flea/tick preventatives, and more personalized pet care options.
- lifestyle
Meet 5 New Innovative Pet Startups
Leap Venture Studio is a springboard for these companies designing “flexitarian” pet diets, state-of-the-art health tools, and more.
- behavior
New Legislation Proposes the Ban of Shock Collars in New York
New York Rep. Linda Rosenthal’s new bill puts pups first.
- shopping
Skout’s Honor Is Taking the Itch Factor Out of Your Dog’s Life
The sustainable brand’s science-backed grooming products boast an unexpected ingredient: probiotics.
- nutrition
Native Pet Provides a Welcome “Off” Switch to Your Pets Anxious Barks
The brand’s transparently priced products soothed my dogs’ anxious habits.
- behavior
Your Dog’s Trauma Triggers Are Everywhere. Fear-Free Training Can Help
“America’s Veterinarian” and the founder of Fear Free Pets, Dr. Marty Becker, on how this method makes vet visits, training sessions, and grooming appointments less stressful for pets.
- lifestyle
4,000 Beagles Rescued From a Research Facility Need Homes
It’s one paw in front of the other for these dogs as they adjust to life in safe homes.
- lifestyle
How to Take Silly Little Mental Health Hikes With Your Dog
It’s good for you both — promise.
- health
Is Your Usually Energetic Goofball of a Dog ... Depressed?
Blue is a good name for a dog — not a good mood.
- lifestyle
Running With Your Dog Is Possible — It Doesn’t Just Happen in Photoshoots
You — yes you! — can be one of those fun people who runs with your dog. Just be smart about it.
- nutrition
How a Skittish Pandemic Puppy Inspired a Superfood Treat Brand
Botanical Bones founder Rachel Meyer believes food is medicine. Here, we chat about everything from sourcing adaptogens to sustainable packaging.
- health
You’re Probably Not Washing Your Dog’s Bowl Enough
And according to a new study, it’s putting their health at risk.
- health
This Oil Is the Secret to Glossy Dog Hair
Camelina oil can help give your pup a shiny coat, reduce shedding, and treat hot spots.
- behavior
Does Your Pet Need Therapy?
Dogs and cats can’t read self-help books, so a veterinary behaviorist explains how your pet may benefit from being in treatment.
- behavior
Do Essential Oils Pass the Smell Test?
A psychologist explains how stimulating scents can influence a dog’s behavior.
- lifestyle
78 Percent of People Use Their Pet to Get Out of Plans
That and other surprising (unsurprising?) results from The Wildest’s 2022 pet parenting trends survey.
- health
Does Your Dog Need a Massage?
Help your dog stay fit and flexible with these stretch techniques by a certified pet strength and conditioning specialist.
- health
Whistle’s New Smart Collar Is Giving Pets a Voice
Your dog can’t tell you if they don’t feel well, but the cutting-edge AI behind this health tracker can.
- lifestyle
The Climate Crisis Needs Better PR. Stephanie Shepherd & Binx Are On It
The Future Earth founder on rescuing a pandemic puppy and using social media to save the planet:
“Our approach is that we’re all in this together during a really transitional, transformational time in society.”
- health
Cancer is More Common in Purebred Dogs, Study Says
Nationwide’s veterinary analytics team looked at the cancer claims of 1.61 million dogs and found that purebred dogs are nearly twice as likely to get cancer as mixed breeds.
- health
Everything You Need to Know About Lick Granulomas
Acral lick dermatitis is a frustrating skin condition, but new treatments offer hope.
- nutrition
3 Reasons to Cook Your Own Dog Food
DIYing meals is great for your pup’s health and your wallet.
- health
10 Tips for Navigating Tough Decisions About Your Pet
Lessons on how to cope with a serious health diagnosis.
- health
Understanding Hemangiosarcoma in Dogs: Blood Vessel Cancer in Dogs
A common canine cancer, described
- health
Senior Wellness Checks for Dogs
Tips to help your oldster live long and prosper.
- health
Understanding the Signs and Risks of Canine Osteosarcoma
Osteosarcoma in dogs can strike various parts of their body, from the limbs to the jawbone. Don't delay, learn about the causes and impact of osteosarcoma on your pup.
- health
Can CBD Oil Help Relieve Pain for Dogs With Arthritis?
Take a close look at the role CBD oil may play in a veterinarian-approved treatment plan for osteoarthritis.
- lifestyle
