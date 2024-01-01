cat food
- lifestyle
3 Ways to Make Sure Your Pet Food Packaging Actually Gets Recycled
With the help of innovative waste-management company TerraCycle, it’s easier than you think.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Sweet Potatoes?
Yep—but the plainer, the better. Here’s why.
- lifestyle
8 Ways to Be a More Eco-Friendly Pet Parent
Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon footprint. (Pawprint? You get it.)
- nutrition
Top 10 Foods That Are Toxic to Cats
Sharing isn’t always caring. Keep your cat safe by keeping these human snack staples to yourself.
- nutrition
What Human Foods Can Cats Eat?
We know they’re begging—but what’s safe to share?
- nutrition
Blue Ridge Beef Has Recalled Puppy and Kitten Food in These 16 States
Here’s what you need to know if you think your pet has been affected.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Cinnamon?
You love the spice in your mulled wine and cider. Learn if your cat can enjoy it.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Tomatoes?
A little tomato’s safe — with some important caveats.
- shopping
How We Chose the Winners For Best in Show 2023
Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.
- nutrition
What Fruits and Veggies Can Your Cat Feast On?
Pass the fruit bowl — it’s treat time.
- shopping
26 Spooky Pet Toys and Treats to Haunt Your House
October is so cute it’s scary.
- lifestyle
Cats, Priceless. Cat Parenthood, Not So Much
A rundown of the most common cat expenses.
- nutrition
Could Fish Reduce Your Pet’s Carbon Footprint? It’s Complicated
All those cartoons of cats staring longingly at fish bowls might not be so far off. A new study suggests seafood in your pets’ diet could help sustainably meet the world’s protein needs.
- nutrition
Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski’s New Catchphrase Is “No More Boring Bowls”
And with the launch of their new dog food line at their joint pet brand, Yummers, it’s going to stay that way.
- nutrition
Why Is My Cat Not Eating? Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment
A veterinary nutritionist explains why your cat isn’t eating and how to increase their appetite.
- nutrition
Can My Cat Safely Enjoy Watermelon? A Guide to Feline Dietary Choices
Yes, the summertime staple is on the list of “safe” foods for cats.
- nutrition
The Ultimate Puzzle: Picking the Right Cat Food
Four veterinary nutritionists pick apart the claims so that you can choose the right food for your kitty.
- shopping
Pet Project LA Is a “Pet Store Slash Therapy Session”
Come for the pet accessories, toys, treats, and more. Stay for the community (and all the pretty things).
- nutrition
Does Your Cat Need a High-Protein Diet Like Some Bro at the Gym?
While they might not be working on their “gains,” there are other reasons this diet could be a good fit.
- nutrition
What You Need to Know About High-Fiber Cat Food
Beyond your knowledge from old Fiber One commercials, here’s the full report on why your kitty might need fiber in their diet, too.
- nutrition
How Long Can Your Always-Hungry Cat Wait For Dinner?
Sometimes, they actually do need to eat.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Strawberries?
Soon, they’ll be demanding you make this strawberry ice cream recipe on repeat.
- nutrition
Do Cats Need High-Calorie Cat Food?
Why you should only be packing on the calories in certain situations.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Garlic?
It’s a human cooking staple, but your cat shouldn’t indulge.
- nutrition
Is Cultured Meat the Future of Sustainable Pet Food?
The Because, Animals co-founder on the eco-friendly way we could feed our pets.
- health
Do Cat Foods For Sensitive Stomachs Really Help?
Dr. Bruce Kornreich explains why going this route isn’t always the answer.
- health
Cat Jumping Off the Literal Walls? They Could Have Hyperthyroidism
Everything you need to know about the common disease.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Ham?
Skip the green eggs, but ham is OK — with a couple caveats.
- nutrition
Does Your Cat Really Need to Go Grain-Free?
You’ve got questions. Dr. Bruce Kornreich, director of the Cornell Feline Health Center, has answers.
- nutrition
7 Automatic Pet Feeders That Will Make Every Meal an Event
Go ahead, make your morning routine a little easier.
- nutrition
Your Pet Can Go Gourmet With These Quail-Egg Treats
A bonus: They’re a great source of protein, vitamins, and minerals.
- nutrition
Does Your Diabetic Cat Need a Special Diet?
Get ready for a sigh of relief — this food doesn’t have to be pricey.
- nutrition
Are Celebrity Chefs Feeding Their Pets Five-Star Meals?
These expert-approved recipes will help you use all the food in your kitchen.
- nutrition
Don’t Come For Us, But Is Your Cat Overweight?
We love a chonky cat, but here’s what you should know.
- nutrition
10 Cat Meal Toppers for Finicky Eaters
Tips for improving your cat’s appetite with these tasty add-ons.
- nutrition
How Much Should You Actually Be Feeding Your Cat?
If they’ve lost their hourglass figure, then not that much — according to a veterinary nutritionist.
- nutrition
How to Find Free Pet Food Near You
These community resources can help your pet get the food they need.
- nutrition
Bobby Flay’s New Boss Is a Furry Orange Cat With a Discerning Palate
Inspired — and helmed — by his own Maine Coon, chef Bobby Flay’s Made by Nacho is a pet food brand that puts felines first.
- nutrition
Some Like It Hot — The Benefits of Warming vs. Cooling Diets
Here’s how certain foods can balance your pet’s energy and even ease their allergies, according to Chinese medicine.
- nutrition
6 Best Fresh Cat Food Delivery Services That Will Have Your Kitty Purring at Full Volume
It’s like Postmates — but for you spoiled cat.
- nutrition
You Should Not Invite Your Cat to Your Fancy Cheese Party
Save the charcuterie for the humans.
- nutrition
B-A-N-A-N-A-S: Can Cats Eat Them?
Gwen Stefani taught us how to spell it, but can we feed it to our cats?
- nutrition
Can Cats Snack on Blueberries?
Go ahead and serve up the superfood — with a couple caveats.
- nutrition
Can Your Cat Be an Avocado Aficionado?
Just don’t get out the guacamole bowl.
- shopping
This Catnip Grow Kit Provides Your Cat With a Houseplant They Can Actually Eat
If your loved ones with cats can’t keep a plant alive, this is the gift for them.
- behavior
Is It Full Goblin-Mode Behavior for Your Cat to Play with Their Food?
Nope, an animal behaviorist confirms it’s cool.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Peanut Butter?
The sweet and salty treat is okay in moderation.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Apples?
Yes, but the fruit might not hold much a-peel.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Dog Food?
Dog food is safe for cats in small amounts, but it shouldn’t be their main course.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Bread?
Go ahead and give your carb-loving cat a few bites, but don’t hand over the bread basket.
- shopping
6 Best Cat Probiotics
Is your cat’s microbiome out of whack? It may be time to add probiotics to their diet.
- behavior
How to Scent Train Your Cat
A veterinarian on how nosework and scent enrichment can strengthen your bond.
- nutrition
Bocce’s Bakery Is Cooking Up Cat Treats
One of our favorite boutique dog treat brands has finally launched limited-ingredient soft chews for cats.
- nutrition
Feline Foodies
From umami to kokumi, new research proves cats have pretty discerning palates.
- behavior
“Freeloading” Cats Won’t Work for Food
Cats prefer to be served, study says.
- nutrition
12 Best All-Natural Cat Treats
Some are sustainable, others are organic, but all are endorsed by discerning foodies (a.k.a. cats).
- nutrition
10 Human Foods That Are Safe for Cats
Good news for your begging cat: Some of your favorite snacks are safe to share.
- nutrition
Finally, the Reason Why Your Cat Is a Picky Eater
A new study reveals a quick fix for your senior cat’s loss of appetite.
- nutrition
Is Homemade Cat Food Better Than Kibble and Canned?
Integrative veterinarian Dr. Ruth Roberts on what ingredients to include when considering a home-cooked diet for your cat.
- nutrition
The Sustainable Pet Food Movement is Fired Up
From cricket kibble to miso mice, leading brands are exploring how sustainable pet food products can reduce carbon paw prints.
- lifestyle
Wild Ones: Kim-Joy, Inki & Mochi
The quirky, Insta-famous baker and The Great British Bake-Off star on her adopted kitten littermates and their fascination with watching her knead dough.
- nutrition
Raw Food Diets for Cats: An Explainer
Cats are obligate carnivores — that we know. But do they need to eat like wild animals? We asked a holistic vet about the pros and cons of primal diets.
- nutrition
Behind the Brand: Cat Person
The burgeoning start-up is creating cat food and furniture for modern pet parents.