senior cat
- behavior
Why Is My Cat So Kneady?
Among other things, “making biscuits” is a sign of affection. We’re not crying…
- lifestyle
7 Myths About Rescue Animals—Debunked
For starters: No, they’re not all traumatized and yes, you can find a purebred puppy at a shelter.
- health
Can Cats Get “Jacked” on Steroids? Matt Damon Says His Did
The Oscar winner says his cat was prescribed life-saving steroids and is now “like Arnold Schwarzenegger.” Could that be true?
- health
Why Is Your Cat Puking Like They Partied All Night?
Here’s when you should worry.
- lifestyle
Pet Cremation: How Much Does It Cost?
You never want to think about it, but it’s important to plan.
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Stare at Me?
...Is it something you said?
- shopping
9 Litter Box Enclosures That Aren’t Total Eyesores
Keep your cat’s litter box out of sight — but easy to scoop.
- shopping
Litter Robot: Will My Cat Use an Automatic Litter Box?
I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and let’s just say it went off with multiple hitches.
- shopping
9 Subscription Boxes Your Cat Will Thank You for Endlessly
Curated treats, toys, and catnip. What more could a cat ask for—besides the cardboard the toys arrived in?
- health
10 Longevity Tips From People Whose Pets Have Lived Incredibly Long Lives
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your best bud live a healthy and full life.
- health
Vets Are at High Risk For Compassion Fatigue—Here Are 4 Ways You Can Help
It’s extra important to be nice to the vet in your life.
- health
Is My Cat Going Bald?
Don’t start shopping for cat wigs yet. But if your Persian is looking more like a Sphynx, underlying health conditions could be to blame for your cat’s hair loss.
- health
Whisker Fatigue — Apparently It’s a Thing
Or, is it a genius marketing ploy to get you to buy fancy “whisker friendly” cat bowls? We asked a vet...
- health
6 Ways Your Cat Could Tell You They Are in Pain
Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting.
- lifestyle
Why You Should Adopt a “Less Adoptable” Cat
Here’s why bonded kitties, senior cats, and felines with FIV make just as amazing pets as any other.
- shopping
Mau Designs Fierce Furniture For Cats Who Are Wild at Heart
Sustainable home decor for “tree cats,” “bush cats” and every little lion in between.
- lifestyle
10 Things to Consider Before Adopting a Pet
It’s a big decision, so check these boxes before you sign on the dotted line.
- health
Which Pet Insurance Company Is Right for You?
We compared the top insurers so you don’t have to.
- health
Can’t Pay Your Pet’s Vet Bills? These Orgs Can Help
When the bills rack up, these resources have your back.
- behavior
Why is My Cat Twitching in Their Sleep?
Why do they do it? Here are the top three reasons your cat twitches in their sleep — from sweet dreams to scary spasms.
- behavior
Why Does Your Cat Headbutt You? Curious Cat Behavior Explained
Apparently, you should take it as a compliment.
- lifestyle
How to Teach Your Kitty-Obsessed Kid How to Pet a Cat
Boundaries are the name of the game with this one.
- nutrition
Why Is My Cat Not Eating? Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment
A veterinary nutritionist explains why your cat isn’t eating and how to increase their appetite.
- lifestyle
Black Cats: Good Luck Charms or Bad Omens?
August 17 is Black Cat Appreciation Day. Let’s dispel some silly superstitions that haunt them.
- shopping
PrettyLitter Has Beauty and Brains
At long last, a litter that’s for more than just scooping.
- shopping
This Ripple Rug Is the Perfect Activity For Your Easily Bored Kitty
The best toy to keep your cat focused, entertained, and deterred from scratching the furniture.
- shopping
You Can Transfer Your Woo-Woo Crystal Habit to Your Stressed-Out Cat
Merci Collective founder Chani Ronez on her new collection of crystal and catnip-infused toys for cats.
- health
Yep, Kittens Need Vaccines (Even Indoor Ones)
A vet gets the facts straight.
- health
It’s Seriously Uncool to Declaw Your Cat
A cat veterinarian explains why the inhumane surgery is no joke.
- nutrition
The Ultimate Puzzle: Picking the Right Cat Food
Four veterinary nutritionists pick apart the claims so that you can choose the right food for your kitty.
- health
6 Common Health Concerns in Senior Cats
How to spot and how to treat them.
- health
The Best Way to Get Rid of Fleas on Cats, According to a Veterinarian
Fleas sound like villains of a horror movie, and that’s honestly not that far off.
- nutrition
The 5 Best Fish Oils for Cats
The next best thing to branzino, omega-3s support your cat’s skin, brain, joint, and heart health.
- health
Did Your Cat Just Sneeze Like a Human Being? Here’s Why
Kitty sneezes can be alarming, but they’re not always cause for concern.
- behavior
Does Your Cat Hate Your New Partner?
How to help your kitty warm up to your S.O.
- nutrition
Everything You Need to Know About Freeze-Dried Cat Food
This diet could be just right for your cat. But keep these things in mind before you make the switch.
- behavior
In “Kitty Language,” Lili Chin Draws You a Literal Cheat Code to Your Cat
The author and artist uses informative (and freakin’ adorable) images to teach cat parents everything about kitty communication.
- health
Yes, Cats Can Get Heartworm. Here’s How to Prevent It
Dogs are the natural target for these worms, but that doesn’t mean your cat isn’t at risk.
- behavior
Dream of High-Fiving Your Cat? Here’s How to Teach a Cat Tricks
It takes some patience (shocker), but it can be done.
- behavior
Why Do Cats Sleep So Much?
A very sleepy kitty isn’t usually a problem, but watch out for these signs of medical distress.
- health
Cats Lifespan: How Long Do Cats Live? And What to Expect
They are the absolute light of your life. Here’s how you can help them live as close to forever as possible.
- lifestyle
How Sassee Walker Is Single-Handedly Saving Brooklyn’s Neediest Cats
“I have the tools to make these cats’ lives better and I use them. I have to.”
- lifestyle
Should I Adopt a Young or Adult Pet?
Age isn’t always just a number.
- lifestyle
10 Questions to Ask a Shelter About an Adoptable Cat
From medical history to adoption fees to litter preferences, here is everything you need to know.
- lifestyle
A Step-by-Step Guide to Adopting a Cat
From where to begin looking to what the adoption process entails to how to prepare your home for your new pet.
- health
Does My Cat Have Zits?
Paging Dr. Pimple Popper, DVM. Until then, a vet has tips on how to treat your cat’s acne.
- health
Does Your Pet Want in On Your CBD?
6 of the best pet CBD products on the market — if it’s the right choice for your pet.
- lifestyle
“Griffin’s Heart” Should Be Your Go-To Grief Guide
A pet-loss workbook sounds corny, but this gentle, realistic book lets you go at your own pace to heal.
- nutrition
Does Your Cat Need a High-Protein Diet Like Some Bro at the Gym?
While they might not be working on their “gains,” there are other reasons this diet could be a good fit.
- health
What to Know About Eye Infections in Cats
Cats’ eyes are strikingly beautiful, but goopy, irritated eyes are not.
- lifestyle
A New Flatbush Cats Clinic Is Bringing Affordable Care to Brooklyn
Brooklyn pets and parents can expect their new neighbor to arrive this summer.
- health
What to Know About Rabies in Cats
There is one way to make sure your cat stays safe: vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate.
- nutrition
Do Cats Need High-Calorie Cat Food?
Why you should only be packing on the calories in certain situations.
- health
Why Is My Cat So Damn Thirsty?
No, not like that. They’re literally drinking a lot of water. Here’s when you should be worried.
- health
Now, Something No One Wants to Talk About: Cat Cancer
Veterinarian Dr. Alycia Washington breaks down the four most common types of cancer in cats, from how to spot the early signs to how to treat them.
- health
What You Need to Know About Cat Mouth Ulcers
How to spot, diagnose, and treat these lesions — cancerous or non-cancerous.
- shopping
5 Litter Boxes Your Cat Likely Won’t Reject
Think like a cat when choosing a litter box...so you can go back to not thinking about litter boxes.
- health
Do Cat Foods For Sensitive Stomachs Really Help?
Dr. Bruce Kornreich explains why going this route isn’t always the answer.
- health
Cat Jumping Off the Literal Walls? They Could Have Hyperthyroidism
Everything you need to know about the common disease.
- health
Is Your Cat Full of Sh*t?
Seriously, though—here’s how to deal with cat constipation.
- behavior
What to Do When Your Cat Refuses to Be (Litter) Boxed In
A cat behaviorist explains why they are so particular about where they pop a squat.
- lifestyle
How to DIY a Catio
Cat behaviorist Cristin Tamburo’s tips for building a safe outdoor space for your cat.
- nutrition
Does Your Cat Really Need to Go Grain-Free?
You’ve got questions. Dr. Bruce Kornreich, director of the Cornell Feline Health Center, has answers.
- health
Your Cat Is Limping. Now What?
When it’s no big deal and when you should worry.
- lifestyle
How to Be a First Responder to Pet-Stain Emergencies
Experts say pet stains are 911 situations — here’s how to act fast.
- shopping
The Best Catnip Toys and Treats That’ll Have Your Cat Riding High
Let the purring, drooling, and chasing invisible butterflies commence.
- lifestyle
Ashes to Ashes, Pet to Plant
The founders of Pleia, a startup that practices pet composting, on this method of honoring pets after death.
- health
UTIs Suck for Your Cat, Too
Here’s how to help them get relief.
- nutrition
Does Your Diabetic Cat Need a Special Diet?
Get ready for a sigh of relief — this food doesn’t have to be pricey.
- lifestyle
How to Do the Impossible: Take Great Photos of Your Cat
Given up hope? Try these tips from a professional cat photographer.
- lifestyle
8 Comforting Thoughts to Help You Through the Death of Your Pet
There’s no guidebook to grief and loss — but these kind words will help.
- health
It’s Not Bougie to Get Stem Cell Therapy For Your Pets
Gallant CEO Dr. Linda Black on how you can affordably give your dog a long and happy life, thanks to science.
- shopping
The Best Puzzles to Unleash Your Cat’s Inner Einstein
Genius takes many forms. Could your cat be one?
- lifestyle
8 Practical and Healing Ways to Remember Your Pet After They Pass
Even though it’s the last thing you want to think about.
- behavior
Cats Aren’t Loners, After All
Cat behaviorist Kristiina Wilson on the importance of socializing cats.