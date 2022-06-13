Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

It’s hard to argue with the health benefits of apples. The fall fruits are a great source of fiber and vitamin C and linked to reduced risk of stroke, high blood pressure, and diabetes opens in a new tab . Does that mean an apple a day will keep the veterinarian away? Not so much. But apples are safe for cats to eat, so go ahead an offer your cat a small piece of your Granny Smith.

How Should I Feed Apple to My Cat?

While fresh apples cut into small pieces are safe, apple seeds are off limits. The seeds contain small amounts of cyanide, which are toxic. Your cat would need to consume a lot of seeds to feel the effects, but it’s always better to use caution. “Given apples can be harder to chew, always cut them into bite-size pieces before feeding to your cat,” cautions Dr. Tina Wismer, senior director of the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center. The apple core is off limits, too, as Dr. Wismer notes that it’s a potential choking hazard.

Are There Downsides to Feeding A Cat Apples?

Dogs may be drawn to the sweetness of apples, but cats lack the receptors to detect sweet flavor, so apples may not be that appealing. If your cat is interested, it’s okay to offer a few bites — unless your cat has health issues. Apples are high in natural sugar, which makes them off-limits for cats with diabetes.

Never feed your cat apple pie, applesauce, apple juice, or other processed foods made with apples. The fruit itself might be safe but added ingredients like eggs, sugar, and dairy products could be unsafe for cats. These processed foods also add a lot of unnecessary calories to your cat’s diet, putting them at risk for health issues like pancreatitis, diabetes opens in a new tab , and arthritis opens in a new tab .