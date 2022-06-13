Can Cats Eat Apples?
Yes, but the fruit might not hold much a-peel.
It’s hard to argue with the health benefits of apples. The fall fruits are a great source of fiber and vitamin C and linked to reduced risk of stroke, high blood pressure, and diabetesopens in a new tab. Does that mean an apple a day will keep the veterinarian away? Not so much. But apples are safe for cats to eat, so go ahead an offer your cat a small piece of your Granny Smith.
How Should I Feed Apple to My Cat?
While fresh apples cut into small pieces are safe, apple seeds are off limits. The seeds contain small amounts of cyanide, which are toxic. Your cat would need to consume a lot of seeds to feel the effects, but it’s always better to use caution. “Given apples can be harder to chew, always cut them into bite-size pieces before feeding to your cat,” cautions Dr. Tina Wismer, senior director of the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center. The apple core is off limits, too, as Dr. Wismer notes that it’s a potential choking hazard.
Are There Downsides to Feeding A Cat Apples?
Dogs may be drawn to the sweetness of apples, but cats lack the receptors to detect sweet flavor, so apples may not be that appealing. If your cat is interested, it’s okay to offer a few bites — unless your cat has health issues. Apples are high in natural sugar, which makes them off-limits for cats with diabetes.
Never feed your cat apple pie, applesauce, apple juice, or other processed foods made with apples. The fruit itself might be safe but added ingredients like eggs, sugar, and dairy products could be unsafe for cats. These processed foods also add a lot of unnecessary calories to your cat’s diet, putting them at risk for health issues like pancreatitis, diabetesopens in a new tab, and arthritisopens in a new tab.
Anytime you introduce new foods, including apples, watch for symptoms like vomitingopens in a new tab and diarrheaopens in a new tab, which are signs that the fruit is causing stomach upset. If your cat has no reaction to apples, it’s okay to occasionally slip them a few slices.
Jodi Helmer
Jodi Helmer is a North Carolina-based freelance writer who shares her home with an embarrassing number of rescue dogs and relies on four feral cats to patrol the barn. When she isn’t refilling food and water dishes, Jodi writes about animals for Scientific American, Sierra, WebMD, AKC Family Dog, Living the Country Life, and Out Here.
