volunteering
- lifestyle
6 Ways to Help Local Shelters Without Committing to Full-Time Pet Parenthood
Adoption isn’t for everyone—here are other ways you can be there for animals in need.
- lifestyle
Heads Up: It’s Officially “Kitten Season”
Hannah Shaw, aka Kitten Lady, on how you can care for orphaned kittens this spring.
- lifestyle
How to Claim Your Foster Pet on Your Taxes
That’s right, you can write off all that puppy food (and pee pads).
- lifestyle
How to Help the Rescue Pets Who Seem to Be Stuck at Shelters Forever
And why the problem of long-term rescue and foster animals persists.
- lifestyle
Shelter Pets Deserve Christmas Gifts, Too
Seriously, you can donate to shelters just by shopping!
- lifestyle
Dr. Kwane Stewart, aka The Street Vet, Is CNN’s Hero of the Year
It’s a well-deserved honor for the vet who cares for the pets of unhoused people.
- lifestyle
“Kitten Lady” Hannah Shaw and Royal Canin Want Your Local Animal Shelter to Win $1,000
The rescue advocate and pet nutrition brand are partnering with Greater Good Charities for a contest that will reward 20 shelters across the U.S. $1,000 grants.
- lifestyle
How You Can Test the Waters of Pet Parenthood
How five aspiring pet parents are getting their feet wet by moonlighting as shelter volunteers and dog walkers.
- lifestyle
How You Can Help the Animals of Maui During These Deadly Wildfires
For starters, you can donate to Maui Humane Society as they help pets on the ground.
- lifestyle
Brady Oliveira Is Rushing to the Rescue
How the Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back expertly uses his football skills to help street animals in need.
- lifestyle
10 Ways Animal Shelters Are Upping Their Game
New trends we can totally get behind.
- lifestyle
How DIY Animal Rescuers Tell The Exhausting, Rewarding Stories of Their Work
In volunteers’ Instagram videos, you’ll see both the joy and the fatigue behind finding these deserving pets homes.
- lifestyle
Where Have All the Fosters Gone?
This is the Paula Cole parody that rescue orgs are singing as they struggle to find people to foster pets.
- behavior
5 Places Where Therapy Dogs Do Their Best Work
At airports, hospitals, schools, and more, therapy dogs make things better.
- lifestyle
CARE Is Amplifying BIPOC Voices to Keep People and Pets Together
“We don’t consider what we are doing animal welfare work. We are taking a holistic approach to well-being for animals and humans.”
- lifestyle
How to Help the Dogs Saved From the Largest Dog-Fighting Ring in South Carolina’s History
Here’s here you can donate to help these pups — plus who to call if you know more information.
- lifestyle
4,000 Beagles Rescued From a Research Facility Need Homes
It’s one paw in front of the other for these dogs as they adjust to life in safe homes.
- lifestyle
8 Creative Ways to Donate to Shelters (Without Spending a Dime)
From upcycling linens to handing down used toys, you can help animals in need and prevent waste.
- behavior
Does Your Dog Have Therapy Dog Potential?
Renowned animal behaviorist Patricia McConnell, PhD, on what it takes to be a great therapy dog.
- lifestyle
6 Things to Know Before Fostering a Cat
Ready to make a difference in a kitten’s life?
- lifestyle
What Happens After You Sign a Petition Anyway?
Three animal rights attorneys on what it takes to ban puppy mills and other ways to get involved in animal advocacy.
- lifestyle
Pit Stop: Comedy for a Good Cause in NYC This Sunday
Comedy and advocacy will come together on stage at Stand Up for Pits’ fundraiser at Gotham Comedy Club this weekend.
- lifestyle
How TNR Is Helping Outdoor Cats
Trap-Neuter-Return is the most humane way to keep stray cat populations in check. Here’s how it works.
- lifestyle
How You Can Help Ukraine’s Animals
These Ukrainian rescue organizations need our support. Here’s how to get it to them ASAP.
- lifestyle
How Flatbush Cats Is Saving Brooklyn’s Strays
Ad agency strategist Will Zweigart founded a nonprofit to tackle the neighborhood’s street cat epidemic.
- lifestyle
A Rescue Kitten Cafe Opens in Venice...and It’s Called Tiny Beans
Adoptable kittens, nitro cold brew, and beach vibes? On my way...
- lifestyle
How to Help Animals Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Hundreds of dogs, cats, and rabbits have been evacuated. These front-line organizations need donations, fosters, and adopters.
- lifestyle
What Happens When Kids Read Books With Dogs
Spoiler alert: it’s more than just cute.
- lifestyle
How to Start an Animal Rescue
If you are ready to take the plunge and start your own dog or cat rescue, this guide will help you set up a successful non-profit.
- lifestyle
What it’s Like to Raise a Guide Dog Puppy
A volunteer with Guide Dogs for the Blind shares her experience.
- lifestyle
Maui Humane Society’s Innovative Programs Unite Dogs and Island Visitors
This shelter program gives its dogs a day of fun, hanging with a vacationer who’s primed to go out and explore.
- lifestyle
Stress Busting Benefits of Airport Therapy Dogs
These working dogs calm harried travelers.
- lifestyle
11 Things I Learned Volunteering at an Animal Shelter
You too can get rescued by shelter animals.
- lifestyle
The Beagle Freedom Project
Helps ease retired lab Beagles into new lives, and a whole new world.
- lifestyle
Give Back and Vacation Abroad with Purpose
See the world, indulge in new experiences, and save animal lives.
- lifestyle
Once Surrendered Shelter Pups Save Lives as Search-and-Rescue Dogs
Learn how the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation trains abandoned shelter pups to become SAR dogs.