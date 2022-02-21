health & grooming

Supplements, shampoos, toothpaste, litter — find everything you need to keep your pet feeling soft and shiny.

Treatments to ward off transmission this spring and summer.

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Reviewers (aka real pet parents) picked these best-selling, highest-rated toys, probiotics, poop bags, and more.

Wash away all that grime and end their incessant scratching with a few drops.

Pets can be stinky. You can fix that.

Your pup should keep these in their medicine cabinet.

Spoil your pets during Amazon’s longest sales event yet.

Those pearly whites need all the attention they can get.

If we could give our pets infinite treats, we would. But this tool will tell you the right amount to feed your friend.

health Natural Remedies for Dry Skin: How to Help Dry Skin on Dogs Spoiler: These at-home remedies are probably already in your pantry.

health Cold Weather Is the Nemesis of Dog Paws. Here’s How to Help We all have to up our moisturizing game in the fall and winter.

shopping 23 Winter Trappings for the Dog With Outdoorsy Parents Ski-club balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm, and more gear to help outdoorsy pet parents get the most out of the season.

shopping 40 Cyber Monday Deals Your Pet Is Begging You Not to Miss All the best savings for you and your pet to cash in on Cyber Monday.

shopping Flying With Your Dog? Don’t Just Wing It Here’s a step-by-step guide, plus all the essentials, from airline-compliant carriers to calming chews.