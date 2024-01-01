Toys & Puzzles · The Wildest

Keep your pet occupied for hours with our top picks, from cult-favorite toys to interactive puzzles.

Woman kisses her pitbull dog outside.

Support AAPI innovators and spoil your pet at the same time—it’s a win-win.

a dog playing with furryfolks egg toy

This brand knows the best pups (and their parents) have a sense of humor.

a person surrounded by amazon pet deals day products

It’s time to splurge on your BFF.

A display of dog toys and treats.

The first box is only $4.20 for a limited time!

Rare Beauty is Leapingbunnyprogram certified! We’re celebrating the news with Rare Beauty dog toys, a daily reminder that your four-legged friend is as rare as you are.

Rare Beauty mascara-shaped plushie, anyone?

Susan Alexandra and a small brown dog.

You’re probably already supporting these beloved stores, but March is as good a time as any to spoil your pet.

Woman opening package with her small white dog.

Spoil your pets during Amazon’s longest sales event yet.

dog collage: Dachshund wearing heart shaped sunglasses, Lay Lo dog bed, red harness, heart shaped tag, a heart bandana, "lover not a biter" patch

Pup-friendly champagne, heart-printed sweaters, and heartthrob-red walking gear to show your dog how much you love them.

person holding their dog with interactive toy, mouse toy, pet cam, and probiotic chews collaged in the background

Reviewers (aka real pet parents) picked these best-selling, highest-rated toys, probiotics, poop bags, and more.

Dog looking for treats in an interactive dog puzzle toy

Let the games begin.

Paw and Spin slow feeder bowl in baby pink with varying kinds of treats on and around it against a blue background

No more cleaning up saliva-covered kibble.

Two small dogs standing on a table wearing hoodies

The pet lifestyle brand’s creations are simply too pretty to be called toys. (The rest of their accessories are pretty gorgeous, too.)

collage by the wildest creative team

This selection of reindeer plush toys and dreidel squeakers will help make the season bright.

A collage: a dog putting up his paw in front of a bow, a sweater, and dog toys

Your pup deserves the best this holiday season.

black friday cyber monday 2022 pet deals

All the best savings for you and your pet to cash in on Cyber Monday.

