beds & furniture

The best dog beds, cat trees, and other creature comforts our pets can curl up in (maybe not the litter box).

Woman kisses her pitbull dog outside.

Support AAPI innovators and spoil your pet at the same time—it’s a win-win.

a person surrounded by amazon pet deals day products

It’s time to splurge on your BFF.

a dog and human in a giant dog bed on the floor

Finally, there’s a product for anyone who’s ever wondered how their dog can do nothing but sleep all day.  

Susan Alexandra and a small brown dog.

You’re probably already supporting these beloved stores, but March is as good a time as any to spoil your pet.

Woman opening package with her small white dog.

Spoil your pets during Amazon’s longest sales event yet.

Holiday gift for dogs collage, a person holding a small dog, a dog puzzle, a dog vase, a dog backpack, and a dog jean jacket

Fetch one of these for the dog person in your life.

A collage: a dog putting up his paw in front of a bow, a sweater, and dog toys

Your pup deserves the best this holiday season.

a human petting a dog on a dog bed

Our dogs sleep with us, too. But these trainer-recommended dog beds — from indestructible ones for puppies to orthopedic options for seniors — are the next best thing.

black friday cyber monday 2022 pet deals

All the best savings for you and your pet to cash in on Cyber Monday.

Young man playing with large white dog and dog toys.

Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.

Lounge

Here are the beds, hammocks, heated mats, and everything else your pet needs to curl up and catch a snooze. Or stare at you from their cozy perch while you fulfill their every need.

John Legend with a dog and a Lay Lo bed

Give your dog’s old bed an EGOT-worthy upgrade.

Woman with large dog wearing a Bundle x Joy dog bandana and leash.

Hispanic Heritage Month should be celebrated all year with these toys and treats from these businesses.

A dog sitting on top of a pile of pillows.

Vogue and Vanity Fair alum Matthew Morris on collaborating with local makers at his design-forward brand, Mr. Dog.

Ellen Dusen holding her dog Snips while seated at a colorful table

The designer on playing with patterns, punching up home decor for dogs, and that time Harry Styles sported a Dusen Dusen sweater on SNL.

