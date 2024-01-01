Gift Guide · The Wildest

Dog “gotcha day”? Cat dad birthday? Or just because? The Wildest crew (and some celebs) picked out the coolest gifts for both pets and their people.

Custom pet portraits, adorable sweaters, self-care essentials for both mom and pup, and more.

dog collage: Dachshund wearing heart shaped sunglasses, Lay Lo dog bed, red harness, heart shaped tag, a heart bandana, "lover not a biter" patch

Pup-friendly champagne, heart-printed sweaters, and heartthrob-red walking gear to show your dog how much you love them.

shelter kittens playing with a round blue plastic toy with balls

Seriously, you can donate to shelters just by shopping!

collage by the wildest creative team

This selection of reindeer plush toys and dreidel squeakers will help make the season bright.

Holiday gift for dogs collage, a person holding a small dog, a dog puzzle, a dog vase, a dog backpack, and a dog jean jacket

Fetch one of these for the dog person in your life.

A collage: a dog putting up his paw in front of a bow, a sweater, and dog toys

Your pup deserves the best this holiday season.

Numbered circles and assorted pet treats and toys for an advent calendar set on a periwinkle blue snowy background

For dogs and cats who deserve a treat on the daily during the holidays.

A fluffy gray dog wearing a green fluffy sweater designed by Christian Cowan and Maxbone jumping up on the legs of a high-heeled stylish model

Did someone say party?

customized pet portrait gift guide

Nothing beats a thoughtful gift (and nothing evokes oohs and awws like our beloved pets).

father's day dog dad collage with man and dog and dog products

From matching Barbour jackets to rugged hiking packs to denim bandanas that announce he’s ready to mingle, there’s something special for every dog dad this year.

Dog crossing road on a leash with pet parent carrying a bouquet of flowers

These stems are sure to make Mom smile (and avoid a trip to the pet ER).

model with brown and white dog in a collage with dog products

Etsy’s trend expert shares her (and her pup Mojo’s) favorite small businesses on the indie platform.

Five fun holiday ornaments of pets in various costumes hanging from Christmas tree boughs against a sparkly silver background

Your love for your pet is evergreen, so hang an ornament of their likeness on your Christmas tree this year.

A black dog sitting in between two men with dog and cat illustrations hung on the wall behind them.

A rendering of your dog? Art doesn’t get finer.

dog with maxbone sweater, whistle limited edition tool, interactive dog toys, mr. dog bowls, and rope toys

From smart toys to spa treatments, these are just a few ideas to help spoil your favorite family member this December.

