art & home

Stuff that won’t clash with your home decor, from pet portraits and tchotchkes to pet cams and robo vacs.

A woman and a dog laying on a bed of pet hair-resistant bedding.

Slashop has created fur-resistant bedding for cleaner sheets and sounder nights.

A dog in the desert modeling in a dog carrier bag.

A few of our favorite brands participating in Patagonia’s 1% for the Planet global movement — makers of kibble to catnip to carriers.

Femme-presenting pet parent feeding their dog a treat in the kitchen

Support these LGBTQ+ animal lovers by shopping their design-forward pet beds, carriers, supplements, and more.

painting of a women in the bath

“I think the relationship between a woman and her animal companion can build out a character a lot — they’re more like witches’ familiars than pets.” 

A collage of pet produces on a beach.

Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.

grace miceli and tony

“I was like, ‘How can I draw myself without drawing my actual self?’ We have this sort of symbiotic relationship — he’s become this character that I’m able to explore things through...”

Small black and white dog sitting on patterned pillow bed.

Colorful bed covers, quilted duvets, linen shams, and more make up these chic selections.

A black cat sitting in a wicker chair at a desk surrounded by various pet-safe plants with a computer screen on the desk that reads, " plnts i can eet and not thro up aftar???"

Still looking for the perfect gift for that special someone (your friend who is obsessed with their pet)? This is the one.

Five fun holiday ornaments of pets in various costumes hanging from Christmas tree boughs against a sparkly silver background

Your love for your pet is evergreen, so hang an ornament of their likeness on your Christmas tree this year.

A black dog sitting in between two men with dog and cat illustrations hung on the wall behind them.

A rendering of your dog? Art doesn’t get finer.

holiday gift guide for dog lovers

The dog-obsessed person in your life will love these gifts more than a pup loves a Kong full of frozen peanut butter.

Calley Benoit Belli wearing a wedding gown standing next to her husband who is wearing a light blue suit with their dog sitting on the red brick walkway in front of them

The fashion veteran talks about how her muse, Shuggie, inspired her home decor and custom wedding accessories.

Portrait of a german shepherd dog laying on a colorful array of dog bed with a plant shaped toy in front of her

Is it wrong for your pet’s bed to be the most beautiful piece of furniture in your living room?

A still life photo of Edie Parker cat coasters, plates with small deserts, and a champagne glass.

As Portlandia taught us, everything’s better with a bird on it. Or a cat. Or a dog.

three lucy and kaya candles (white candle named chonky potato, pink named land seal, and rose gold named velvet hippo) all for the stand up for pit bulls fundraiser

Each month, Lucy and Kaya donates a portion of proceeds to a different dog rescue. For October, it’s Stand Up for Pits.

