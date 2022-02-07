Slashop has created fur-resistant bedding for cleaner sheets and sounder nights.
art & home
Stuff that won’t clash with your home decor, from pet portraits and tchotchkes to pet cams and robo vacs.
A few of our favorite brands participating in Patagonia’s 1% for the Planet global movement — makers of kibble to catnip to carriers.
Support these LGBTQ+ animal lovers by shopping their design-forward pet beds, carriers, supplements, and more.
Get your fix of The Wildest
We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.
“I think the relationship between a woman and her animal companion can build out a character a lot — they’re more like witches’ familiars than pets.”
Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.
“I was like, ‘How can I draw myself without drawing my actual self?’ We have this sort of symbiotic relationship — he’s become this character that I’m able to explore things through...”
Colorful bed covers, quilted duvets, linen shams, and more make up these chic selections.
Still looking for the perfect gift for that special someone (your friend who is obsessed with their pet)? This is the one.
Your love for your pet is evergreen, so hang an ornament of their likeness on your Christmas tree this year.
Ask a Vet
Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.
A rendering of your dog? Art doesn’t get finer.
The dog-obsessed person in your life will love these gifts more than a pup loves a Kong full of frozen peanut butter.
The fashion veteran talks about how her muse, Shuggie, inspired her home decor and custom wedding accessories.
Is it wrong for your pet’s bed to be the most beautiful piece of furniture in your living room?
As Portlandia taught us, everything’s better with a bird on it. Or a cat. Or a dog.
Each month, Lucy and Kaya donates a portion of proceeds to a different dog rescue. For October, it’s Stand Up for Pits.