senior dog

- health
Home Remedies For Getting Rid of Fleas on Dogs—Naturally
How to stop your home from becoming a literal flea circus.
- behavior
How Young Dogs Can Benefit From Having an Older Dog Mentor
Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus.
- lifestyle
7 Myths About Rescue Animals—Debunked
For starters: No, they’re not all traumatized and yes, you can find a purebred puppy at a shelter.
- lifestyle
Tom Holland Pays Tribute to His “Lady”—His Late Dog, Tessa
The Staffordshire Bull Terrier was a beloved member of the actor’s family for 10 years.
- health
Playing With Your Dog Can Help Their Brain Stay Healthy Longer, New Study Finds
A good old game of tug of war could help prevent doggie dementia.
- lifestyle
Pet Cremation: How Much Does It Cost?
You never want to think about it, but it’s important to plan.
- lifestyle
How to Remove Dog Pee and Other Stains From Carpet—Without Harsh Chemicals
The next time your dog pees on your favorite rug, be prepared with this simple, three-step method.
- behavior
Do Dogs Grieve When Other Dogs Die?
A study confirms our pets can have heartbreaking reactions to the loss of a canine companion.
- health
Certain Dog Breeds Are More Likely to Get Cancer, New Study Finds
It's actually not the big ones.
- health
A New Drug Could Make Your Dog Live Longer
LOY-002 is a drug aimed at improving your pet’s quality of life—and helping them live longer.
- health
10 Longevity Tips From People Whose Pets Have Lived Incredibly Long Lives
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your best bud live a healthy and full life.
- health
Vets Are at High Risk For Compassion Fatigue—Here Are 4 Ways You Can Help
It’s extra important to be nice to the vet in your life.
- shopping
23 Winter Trappings for the Dog With Outdoorsy Parents
Ski-club balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm, and more gear to help outdoorsy pet parents get the most out of the season.
- behavior
“Why Is My Adult Dog Peeing In The House?”
How to re-housetrain a dog of any age.
- health
A New Drug Could Make Your Dog Live Longer—Meet the Woman Who Created It
The founder and CEO of Loyal, Celine Halioua, tells The Wildest what the future of pet parenthood could look like, starting with more time with your pup.
- health
Lipomas in Dogs: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment of Fatty Tumors
Here’s why you (probably) shouldn’t worry.
- health
Medication For Dog Arthritis: Dog Arthritis Pain Management
Hope for dogs with arthritis is on the horizon.
- health
Dog Arthritis Treatment: How to Relieve Arthritis Pain in Dogs
Tips for treating achy joints — from medications to massages.
- health
Common Eye Problems in Dogs and How to Treat Them
Your dog sees you as their best friend, so keep those eyes healthy.
- health
A New Drug Aims to Extend the Life Expectancy of Large Dogs
The FDA determined it has a “reasonable expectation of effectiveness.”
- shopping
16 Best Dog Beds Recommended By Experts
Our dogs sleep with us, too. But these trainer-recommended dog beds — from indestructible ones for puppies to orthopedic options for seniors — are the next best thing.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Sweet Potatoes?
Add it to the list of healthy human superfoods pups can eat, too.
- lifestyle
7 Things You Should Know About Adopting a Senior Pet
A senior pet is the perfect addition to your family. Here’s everything you need to know before you bring them home.
- lifestyle
Why You Should Adopt a Senior Dog This Month
November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month. Here are all the reasons you should welcome a senior pup into your family.
- health
Rawhide is a Raw Deal
The six dangers of rawhide dog bones.
- health
How to Take Care of a Senior Dog
As dogs age, it’s important to recognize both physical and mental changes they may be experiencing.
- lifestyle
5 Ways to Have a Halloween Your Dog Will Fondly Remember
A.k.a. a night that won’t turn into a spooky-scary time at the emergency vet.
- shopping
Where Interior Designers Shop for Dog Stuff
Vogue and Vanity Fair alum Matthew Morris on collaborating with local makers at his design-forward brand, Mr. Dog.
- lifestyle
“Should I Adopt an Adult Rescue Dog?”
Yes! Shelters are full of good, grown-up doggos. Here’s how to find the perfect match.
- behavior
How to Properly Introduce Two Pups
There’s a lot more to it than sniffing each other’s butts.
- lifestyle
10 Things to Consider Before Adopting a Pet
It’s a big decision, so check these boxes before you sign on the dotted line.
- health
Which Pet Insurance Company Is Right for You?
We compared the top insurers so you don’t have to.
- health
Can’t Pay Your Pet’s Vet Bills? These Orgs Can Help
When the bills rack up, these resources have your back.
- behavior
My Dog Sleeps All Day—Is That Normal?
Dogs need more sleep than humans. Here’s how much is healthy.
- health
Home Remedies for Dog Joint Pain Relief
DIY ways to help your pup cope with the pain.
- lifestyle
Why You Should Adopt a “Less Adoptable” Dog
Here’s why you shouldn’t rule out senior dogs, special-needs pups, bully breeds, or tripods.
- health
How Often Should You Wash Your Dog?
“If your dog is stinky or looks dirty, wash ’em!” Plus more pro tips from LA dog groomer Jess Rona.
- nutrition
10 Superfoods to Share With Your Dog
From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl.
- health
11 of the Best Dog Grooming Products
Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes.
- health
Research Finds Dogs With More Human and Animal Buddies Live Longer
A new study suggests that spending time with your pup isn’t just a way to avoid making plans; it’s great for their health.
- shopping
8 Best Dog Harnesses For When Collars Don’t Cut It
Experts pick the best harnesses for every kind of dog — from flat-faced breeds to tiny teacups to escape artists.
- shopping
13 Products Your Senior Dog Needs
From doggy diapers to toe grips, this gear will help your pet thrive through their golden years.
- health
Everything You Need to Know About Cataracts in Dogs
Here’s how to spot the eye condition and help your dog see more clearly.
- nutrition
Glucosamine for Dogs: Everything You Need to Know
You may have heard other pup parents praising this supplement. Here’s what a vet has to say.
- health
How to Give Relief to Your Dog With a Chronic Condition
What are the best ways to manage a dog’s pain?
- lifestyle
Should I Adopt a Young or Adult Pet?
Age isn’t always just a number.
- health
Does Your Pet Want in On Your CBD?
6 of the best pet CBD products on the market — if it’s the right choice for your pet.
- lifestyle
“Griffin’s Heart” Should Be Your Go-To Grief Guide
A pet-loss workbook sounds corny, but this gentle, realistic book lets you go at your own pace to heal.
- health
“Old Dog” Vestibular Disease and Treatment
If you have an older dog, they could have a condition called idiopathic “old dog” vestibular disease. Here's everything you need to know.
- health
Everything You Need to Know to Care For Your Senior Dog
Your older dog is the love of your life. Here are some health issues to look out for.
- behavior
How to Teach an Old Dog New Tricks
Your senior dog might move slower these days, but that doesn’t mean they can’t learn new things.
- behavior
Tips to Slow Down a Dog Who Eats Too Fast
Plus 6 stylish slow-feed dog bowls.
- lifestyle
Isa Beniston’s Muse, Cowgirl, Was Fated to Be an Icon
The founder of Gentle Thrills was a child of Tumblr who grew up to love pet portraiture and her “dusty queen” of a pup.
- lifestyle
Seth Rogen On the Death of His Dog Zelda
“She was truly the most special, magical creature...”
- lifestyle
The House That Moses Built
The Mr. Mo Project makes dogs’ golden years their happiest ones.
- nutrition
How You Can Easily Manage Your Dog’s Weight
Keep your pup’s weight down, and you could add years to their life. What’s better than that?
- health
Here’s Why Your Dog’s Breath Is the Worst
It might be a sign of a bigger issue.
- behavior
Your Dog Is Bored. Here’s How to Solve That
Get out the toys and puzzles.
- lifestyle
How to Be a First Responder to Pet-Stain Emergencies
Experts say pet stains are 911 situations — here’s how to act fast.
- lifestyle
Ashes to Ashes, Pet to Plant
The founders of Pleia, a startup that practices pet composting, on this method of honoring pets after death.
- behavior
Don’t Ignore These 9 Behavioral Signs That Your Dog Is in Pain
Animal behaviorist Karen B. London breaks down the silent ways your pet is trying to tell you they’re hurting.
- nutrition
How to Make Homemade Dog Kibble
Learn how to make dry dog food with this easy homemade dog kibble dish.
- lifestyle
8 Comforting Thoughts to Help You Through the Death of Your Pet
There’s no guidebook to grief and loss — but these kind words will help.
- lifestyle
Your Relationship With Your Dog Matters. Here’s How You Can Improve It
Animal behaviorist Dr. Karen B. London on how to strengthen your pet-parent bond.
- nutrition
6 Mushroom Superfoods that Won’t Turn Your Dog Into a Zombie
Nothing to fear here The Last of Us fans — ’shrooms are great immune-boosters.
- health
It’s Not Bougie to Get Stem Cell Therapy For Your Pets
Gallant CEO Dr. Linda Black on how you can affordably give your dog a long and happy life, thanks to science.
- nutrition
8 Super Seeds to Add to Your Dog’s Diet
From chia to pumpkin, seeds pack a major nutritional punch.
- behavior
How to Choose the Right Friend For Your Dog
7 signs your pup and their pal have BFF potential.
- lifestyle
How to Help Your Bored Senior Dog Spice Up Their Life
Spice Girls reference aside, just because your dog is graying around the eyes doesn’t mean those eyes don’t light up at playtime.
- health
1 in 10 Dogs Will Get Kidney Disease. Here’s What to Do
It can’t be cured, but it can be managed. Partnering with your vet will be the key.
- shopping
Warning: Ugly Holiday Sweaters Will Only Make Your Dog Cuter
Inspired by everything from It’s a Wonderful Life to The Big Lebowski, these are the best of the worst holiday sweaters.
- lifestyle
8 Practical and Healing Ways to Remember Your Pet After They Pass
Even though it’s the last thing you want to think about.
- lifestyle
As Shelters Fill Up With Dogs, The Animal Pad Volunteers Roll Up Their Sleeves
The San Diego-based rescue’s 300 volunteers take saving Mexican street dogs as seriously as a full-time job (but have fun doing it).
- nutrition
What’s Actually On (and In) a Bag of Pet Food?
Want your pet to eat healthily? Dig in and learn how to read their food label.
- lifestyle
E.B. Bartels Wrote the Book on Pet Grief
The author’s new book explores different cultural rituals for memorializing a pet — from tattoos to taxidermy.