pet safety
- lifestyle
How to Prepare Your Pet for a Natural Disaster
The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.
- health
The Top 10 Toxins Pets Are Exposed to at Home, According to New ASPCA Report
These are the most common reasons pet parents call poison control.
- lifestyle
The 10 Best Non-Toxic House Plants for Cats
Cats love the crunch of a houseplant. These will do them no harm.
- lifestyle
A New Report Finds That 35% of Cats and Dogs Are Homeless
It is a serious issue around the world.
- shopping
19 of the Best Car Travel Gear for Dogs
All the essentials you need to hit the road with your co-pilot, from dog seatbelts to crash-tested carriers.
- lifestyle
Lost Pets: How to Get Them Back
Find out what to do when your pet goes missing with these tips from a pet recovery expert.
- shopping
23 Winter Trappings for the Dog With Outdoorsy Parents
Ski-club balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm, and more gear to help outdoorsy pet parents get the most out of the season.
- health
8 Holiday Hazards That May Be Fun For You But Not Your Pet
Tips for keeping your pet merry this season.
- shopping
Flying With Your Dog? Don’t Just Wing It
Here’s a step-by-step guide, plus all the essentials, from airline-compliant carriers to calming chews.
- lifestyle
5 Ways to Have a Halloween Your Dog Will Fondly Remember
A.k.a. a night that won’t turn into a spooky-scary time at the emergency vet.
- health
This Former Vet Tech Is the Hero Every Pet Parent Needs in an Emergency
Albert Sanchez’s Veterinary Ambulance of Southern California brings pets to accessible emergency vet care when they need it—any time of day or night.
- health
Certain Flea and Tick Meds Can Cause Adverse Reaction in Pets, FDA Warns
Some preventatives have been linked to neurological issues, like stumbling, seizures, and twitching in dogs and cats. Here’s what you need to know.
- lifestyle
Keeping Cats Cool in Summer: Essential Safety Tips for Your Feline Friends
And other summer safety tips.
- lifestyle
How You Can Help the Animals of Maui During These Deadly Wildfires
For starters, you can donate to Maui Humane Society as they help pets on the ground.
- lifestyle
Brady Oliveira Is Rushing to the Rescue
How the Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back expertly uses his football skills to help street animals in need.
- lifestyle
Happy Fourth of July. Here’s How to Stay Safe, Party Animals
This holiday should be for fireworks and grill-outs — not trips to the ER.
- health
What to Do When Your Pup Reeks of Skunk Spray
Learn how to get skunk smell off dogs — because plugging up your nose isn’t gonna cut it.
- health
9 Ways to Make Sure Your Pup Has a Chill and Safe Memorial Day
It’s the unofficial start of summer, and you don’t want to spend it at the emergency vet.
- lifestyle
The Newly Proposed “Bowie’s Amendment” Needs Your Support
This potential legislation could save the lives of countless shelter dogs. Here’s how you can help.
- lifestyle
How DIY Animal Rescuers Tell The Exhausting, Rewarding Stories of Their Work
In volunteers’ Instagram videos, you’ll see both the joy and the fatigue behind finding these deserving pets homes.
- lifestyle
Add The Street Vet’s New Book to Your Summer Reading List
What It Takes to Save a Life: A Veterinarian’s Quest for Healing and Hope will help you see pet parenthood with new eyes.
- health
Can You Overexercise Your Dog?
There’s such a thing as too much of a good thing.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Garlic?
It’s a human cooking staple, but your cat shouldn’t indulge.
- lifestyle
A California Bill Could Significantly Help Unhoused People and Their Pets
Pet parents wouldn’t have to choose between temporary shelter and keeping their pets.
- health
What to Know About Bird Flu in Cats and Dogs
Several cats and one dog in North America have died of the virus. Here’s how to keep them safe.
- lifestyle
This Husky’s Death Raised Awareness For Police Violence Against Dogs
Enzo was just one of thousands of dogs killed by cops each year.
- health
The East Palestine, Ohio Crisis Is Affecting Pets, Too
Residents have reported concerning health problems with their animals.
- lifestyle
Why You Need to Watch “Save Ralph”
This Oscar season, make time for this shortlisted film — and to advocate against animal testing.
- lifestyle
How to Help Dogs and Cats Affected by the Earthquake in Turkey and Syria
Here is a list of orgs sending resources, so you can help from where you are.
- lifestyle
12 Red Flags You Should Watch Out For in a Dog Breeder
Look out for untrustworthy breeders — and report them.
- lifestyle
9 Unexpected To-Dos for New Pet Parents
Sound advice from seasoned dog and cat parents who have been there.
- lifestyle
California Is the First State to Ban Testing of Chemicals on Cats and Dogs
The U.S. has a long way to go when it comes to ending what Gov. Gavin Newsom calls “cruel and unnecessary testing.”
- shopping
12 Halloween Costumes That’ll Help Your Dog Keep Up With the Cool Kids
Because there’s nothing scarier than being off-trend.
- lifestyle
How to Help Dogs and Cats Affected by Hurricane Fiona
Rescue organizations are in need of donations (and adoptions) after the devastating storm.
- shopping
Mosquitos Aren’t Going Away — Neither Are Bug Sprays That Are Toxic to Dogs
Enter: Wondercide, a plant-based, sustainable, pesticide-free mosquito-repellent set safe to use around your pet.
- health
Human Foods Toxic to Dogs — From A-Z
Even if they ain’t too proud to beg…
- health
Monkeypox Has Been Found in a Dog: Here’s What You Need to Know
A key number to remember here: 21.
- lifestyle
Meet Andrew Kushnir, “the Nomad Vet” Helping Refugee Pets in Ukraine
The veterinarian on helping out, making a difference, and the finer things in life (mostly dogs and music).
- health
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Cases Are on the Rise
Yikes! A new strain of tick-borne disease Rickettsia could infect pets and their people.
- shopping
9 Spring Cleaning Products Safe for Pets and the Planet
So fresh and so clean, clean.
- shopping
8 Cat Carriers for a Quiet Ride
It’s the journey, not the destination.
- health
Yikes, Your Dog’s Toys May Be Toxic
For starters, many tennis balls for pets are loaded with lead and arsenic.
- health
12 Veterinarians You Should Follow on TikTok
TikTok has an ton of veterinarians giving expert (and entertaining) advice at no cost.
- lifestyle
10 Plants Toxic to Cats
These plants might be beautiful, but they’re deadly to feline foragers.
- health
What to Expect At the Emergency Vet
It's every pet parent's nightmare — but knowing what happens when you take your dog to the ER can make the experience a little less stressful.
- lifestyle
5 Dog-Friendly Nature Spots around LA for Hiking, Camping & Zenning Out
LA wellness guru Dave Coastopens in a new tab shares his favorite places to escape the city with his Poodle.
- health
FDA Warns on Pet Exposure to Topical Pain Meds
Pet parents beware of the dangers in your medicine cabinet.
- shopping
Must-Have Dog Hiking Gear: Emergency Rescue Harness
Homegrown in New Hampshire by Mountain Dogware.
- health
Everything You Need to Know About Heartworm
Heartworm disease is as gnarly as it sounds. Here’s how to prevent a horror story from coming true for your pet.
- lifestyle
How to Help Animals Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Hundreds of dogs, cats, and rabbits have been evacuated. These front-line organizations need donations, fosters, and adopters.
- lifestyle
Road Trip Tips for Wanderlusting Pet Parents
Bring your pet along for the ride with these pro tips from a dog trainer.
- shopping
Behind the Brand: Roverlund
Vogue alum Jamies Knowles has elevated the pet carrier to a fashion-forward accessory.
- lifestyle
11 Must-Have Items to Take on a Hike with Your Pup
When heading out on a hike with your dog, the items you pack will vary from trip to trip and dog to dog, but there are a few things that every hiker should have packed. Here are the top ten hiking essentials for pet parents. Don’t forget these hiking essentials.
- health
Warning Signs Your Dog Needs to Go to the ER — Stat
Trust me, I’m a vet.
- health
Raw Dough and Dogs Don’t Mix
Active yeast puts dogs at risk for obstruction and alcohol poisoning.
- health
Watch Out for Invasive Ladybugs
Who knew this was something to worry about?
- lifestyle
Tips on Dog-Safe Gardening
Garden organically, for the sake of both the planet and your dogs.
- lifestyle
Fire Safety & Dogs: How to Prepare for a Fire
A reminder to stay diligent on National Pet Fire Safety Month.
- lifestyle
Once Surrendered Shelter Pups Save Lives as Search-and-Rescue Dogs
Learn how the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation trains abandoned shelter pups to become SAR dogs.