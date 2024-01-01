pride
- shopping
10 Queer-Owned Pet Brands We’re Celebrating This (And Every Other) Month
Support these LGBTQ+ animal lovers by shopping their design-forward pet beds, carriers, supplements, and more.
- lifestyle
Jazz Jennings and Her Band of Cats Are the Definition of Trans Joy
The activist and artist grew up in the spotlight but stays grounded with the help of her fam — both human and feline.
- lifestyle
The 2023 NYC Dyke March Was Full of Prideful Pups
The day before the city’s annual Pride March, queer and trans folks (and their pups) gathered for the 31st annual Dyke March.
- lifestyle
Erica Rose and Her Dog Patty Mayonnaise Have the “Chutzpah” to Save Lesbian Bars
The co-creator of the Lesbian Bar Project shares her hopes for the future of queer filmmaking and her dog’s star status.
- lifestyle
Building a Queer Family One Pet at a Time
My life looks nothing like I imagined growing up — but it’s perfectly complete.
- lifestyle
Catch a Cable Car and Hang at These Pup-Friendly San Francisco Spots
The home of the very fun, very queer Castro District, the Golden Gate Bridge, and...your happy pup.
- shopping
26 of the Best Pride Month Accessories For You and Your Dog
This Pride month, you can look especially good as you march, party, and stand up for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.
- lifestyle
Sofie Birkin’s Art Is Feminist, Fantastical, and Fiercely Queer
“I think the relationship between a woman and her animal companion can build out a character a lot — they’re more like witches’ familiars than pets.”
- lifestyle
Juno Dawson and Her Dog Prince Think You Need to Chill
The author of the ninth-most banned book in the US finds joy in creating queer art and basking in the unconditional love of her Chihuahua.
- lifestyle
Automic Gold’s Muse and Model Is a Design-Savvy Dachschund
Founder Al Sandimirova on launching a body-positive brand, designing sustainable jewelry, and laboring under Luna’s watchful eye.
- lifestyle
The Dogist x The Wildest March for Pride
Behold, the best-dressed pets at the 2022 NYC Pride March!
- lifestyle
The Only Star More Fierce Than Shea Couleé? Her Pomeranian, Baby
The Drag Race All Star on astrology, mental health, and the importance of pets to people in the LGBTQ+ community:
“Baby has no idea about my public persona. She literally just loves me exactly for who I am.”
- lifestyle
Legendary drag queen Juanita More on her Pride plans, LGBTQ+ activism, and her Pride mascot, Frenchie. Juanita More & Jackson
"I commission a lot of work from local artists for my Pride events and I always try to incorporate Jackson... It’s incredible to see how artists capture his many moods: from grumpy to tongue-waggingly happy!"