Best in Show 2023
Meet the 187 pet products that won The Wildest’s stamp of approval in 2023: spiffy sweaters, crash-tested carriers, brain games, superfood treats, smoothing shampoos, and more.
When show dogs and their zany parents come together…wait, that’s the plot of Best in Show, the movie. This is The Wildest’s annual roundup of the very best there is in pet care. Competition was fierce, but just like Jennifer Coolidge and Parker Posey, we have come prepared to impress — and with adoptable dog and cat models that are sure to make you swoon. In this ultimate guide, our editors and experts (read: obsessive pet parents) curated 187 products opens in a new tabthat will truly enhance your pet’s life as they eat, play, walk, travel, and lounge with the best of them.
We’re talking interactive puzzle toys to keep your pet entertained, nutritious training treats to set your new pup up for success, crash-tested carriers for your copilot, vet-formulated supplements to combat everything from stress to skin issues, and more innovative award winners to help you navigate the pet parenthood journey. So hang up the leash, sweep up the litter, and settle in for a cozy afternoon of holiday shopping for your favorite family member. By the time you’re done, your pet will be so well-outfitted they’ll deserve their own “best in show” ribbon.
How we chose our award winnersopens in a new tab
Photography: Felisha Tolentino | Styling: Lindsey Hartman | Hair: Phoebe Seligman | Makeup: Jessie Bishop
Special thanks to Wags and Walks Rescue & Stray Cat Alliance
Wearopens in a new tab
Dress your dog or cat in the latest street style and designer lewks. At the very least, they need a coat for the winter. At the very most, they could use a sweater with strawberries on it — or five.
- Little Beast Ella x Lisa Says Gah$65 at Ella x Lisa Says Gahopens in a new tab
- Ware of the Dog Neon Colorblock Raincoat$64 at Ware of the Dogopens in a new tab
- Trill Paws Call My People Tag$29 at Trill Paws
Playopens in a new tab
Keep your pet entertained for hours with our top picks, including treat-dispensing toys, interactive puzzles, and even a classic Lambchop stuffy that will become your puppy’s favorite new snuggle bud.
- Nina Ottosson x Outward Hound Buggin’ Out$17 at Amazonopens in a new tab
- Fable The Game$55 at Fable Petsopens in a new tab
- PLAY 90s Classics Collection$58 at P.L.A.Y.opens in a new tab
Groomopens in a new tab
Your pet might like their natural scent (there’s nothing like that new puppy breath), but you certainly don’t. Here are shampoos, toothpaste, litter — everything you need to keep your pet feeling soft and shiny (and free of itches and odors).
- Nonipup Boop Butter$25 at Nonipupopens in a new tab
- Skout’s Honor Happy Puppy Probiotic Shampoo$25 at Amazonopens in a new tab
- Wild One Grooming Wipes$10 at Wild Oneopens in a new tab
Careopens in a new tab
Your new pet’s wellness is obviously your concern — but it’s our job to care. Shop products from the best fish oil supplement to a first aid kit for those just-in-case moments.
- Merci Collective Good Vibration Harness$135 at Merci Collectiveopens in a new tab
- Super Snouts Super Shrooms Mushroom Immune Support$46 at Super Snoutsopens in a new tab
- kin+kind Flea+Tick Lemongrass Repel$19 at Amazonopens in a new tab
Loungeopens in a new tab
Here are the beds, hammocks, heated mats, and everything else your pet needs to curl up and catch a snooze. Or stare at you from their cozy perch while you fulfill their every need.
- Tuft + Paw Grove Cat Tower$500 at Tuft + Pawopens in a new tab
- Jax & Bones Lounge Dog Bed$110 at Amazonopens in a new tab
- Mau Cento Cat Tree$289 at Amazonopens in a new tab
Eatopens in a new tab
The treats, food, bowls, and delivery services that will make your pets’ nutritional health the envy of all the other patients at the vet’s office.
- Migos Dog All in One Dog Supplement$25 at Migos Dogopens in a new tab
- SodaPup Enrichment Lick Mat$14 at Botanical Bonesopens in a new tab
- Bocce’s Bakery Fishy Fishy Soft & Chewy Treats$4 at Bocce’s Bakeryopens in a new tab
Walkopens in a new tab
Hit the streets with your pet in gear that’s safe and stylish — from a very ’90s colorblock dog raincoat to a funny (but necessary) ID tag. Your new pet will be the talk of the neighborhood as soon as they set out on a walk or settle in their window perch.
- Found My Animal Kuma Ombre Cotton Rope Leash$62 at Found My Animalopens in a new tab
- Wagwellies Mojave Dog Boots$49 at Wagwelliesopens in a new tab
- Maxbone Easy Fit Harness$45 at Maxboneopens in a new tab
Techopens in a new tab
From scientifically backed dog DNA tests to a wireless water fountain that will appease your finicky kitten and a pet cam that helps you keep track of them all, here’s all the pet-parent tech you didn’t know you needed.
- Cheerble Wicked Ball PE$45 at Cheerbleopens in a new tab
- The Kin App$5 at The Kinopens in a new tab
- PetLibro Water Fountain$70 at PetLibroopens in a new tab
Trainopens in a new tab
The first step of pet parenthood is snuggles, but the second step (OK, it’s at least in the top five on the list) is training, training, training. Here are all the tools you need to get started.
- Bocce’s Bakery Bac’n Nutty Training Bites$7 at Bocce’s Bakeryopens in a new tab
- Wild One Treat Pouch$44 at Wild Oneopens in a new tab
- Diggs Revol Dog Crate$475 at Diggsopens in a new tab
Travelopens in a new tab
Shop the safest pet essentials for at home and on the road — from dog crates to carriers and pet seat belts. Before you know it, you’ll be at your destination safe and sound.
- Just Fred Weekend Dog Tote$240 at Just Fredopens in a new tab
- Sleepypod Mobile Pet Bed$230 at Amazonopens in a new tab
- Sleepypod ClickIt Sport Car Safety Dog Harness$117 at Amazonopens in a new tab