news
- lifestyle
The 10 Most Dog-Friendly US Cities to Visit With Your Pup This Summer
Complete with beaches, trails, and dog-friendly accommodations galore.
- behavior
Most Dogs Don’t Really Like Being Hugged, New Study Finds
Yeah, it’s kind of heartbreaking, but your loving embrace might be stressing your pup out.
- health
Heartworm Is on the Rise in Cats and Dogs
Pet parents underestimate the risk of this serious condition, new survey reveals.
- health
Dog Product Recalled Nationwide Because of “Risk of Serious Infection”
Anyone who has purchased the product should discontinue use and can request a full refund.
- lifestyle
3 Ways You Can Help Pets Affected by the Texas Floods
Rescues are in need of support in the aftermath of the devastating Texas rainfall.
- health
A Historic Amount of Cicadas Are Descending on the U.S.—How Will It Affect Dogs?
Everything pet parents should know about keeping their pups safe and stress-free during this rare event.
- lifestyle
2 Million Dogs Are Stolen in the US Every Year—And It’s Causing Trauma
New study finds having a dog stolen feels like losing a child.
- behavior
Kristi Noem Says Her Dog Was “Untrainable”—Here’s Why That’s Not True
As a behaviorist, the South Dakota governor's actions horrify me for several reasons.
- health
Cats Who Consumed Raw Milk Died From Bird Flu, Reports the CDC
Unpasteurized milk can transmit avian influenza from cows to mammals.
- lifestyle
Activists and Politicians Condemn South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem for Shooting Her “Untrainable” Dog
The Trump VP contender is under fire for this heinous act of cruelty.
- lifestyle
LA Residents Could Get Paid to Foster Pets
A new program aims to reduce overcrowding in shelters.
- lifestyle
Tom Holland Pays Tribute to His “Lady”—His Late Dog, Tessa
The Staffordshire Bull Terrier was a beloved member of the actor’s family for 10 years.
- health
Dogs Are Contracting an Illness From California Lakes and Rivers
Vets advise keeping your pup away from raw fish caught in rivers and lakes.
- lifestyle
Congress Orders the Department of Veteran Affairs to Stop Testing on Cats and Dogs
Under new legislation, all experiments on dogs, cats, and primates must end by 2026.
- lifestyle
BARK Air Is a New Dog-Friendly Airline—But the Prices Are Sky High
Your dog will get their own puppy concierge to make sure all their in-flight needs are met.
- lifestyle
Are Men Discovering Their Softer Side? New Report Finds More Males Are Adopting Cats
Man has a new best friend.
- lifestyle
Seeing Ghosts of Their Dogs Can Help Grieving Pet Parents, New Study Says
People welcome paranormal activity if their pets are involved.
- lifestyle
Regret Your Tattoo? Replace It With a Pet Portrait, Courtesy of Petsmart
Swap your ex’s initials with an image you’ll never get sick of looking at.
- shopping
Selena Gomez Thinks Your Pup Is Rare, Too—Check Out Her Beauty Brand’s New Dog Toys
Rare Beauty mascara-shaped plushie, anyone?
- lifestyle
40 Dogs Were Rescued From Horrific Conditions, Thanks to a Viral Video
TikTok played a huge role in helping to free these pups.
- lifestyle
Los Angeles Bans New Breeding Permits Due to Shelter Overcrowding
Local lawmakers think breeding has gotten out of control.
- health
Is the Eclipse Safe for Cats and Dogs? How to Protect Your Pets on April 8
Everything you need to know about how the eclipse will affect your pets.
- lifestyle
50 Dogs and Cats Were Rescued from the Yulin Dog Meat Festival
The animals were going to be slaughtered as part of the notorious event—now they’re looking for loving homes.
- health
Playing With Your Dog Can Help Their Brain Stay Healthy Longer, New Study Finds
A good old game of tug of war could help prevent doggie dementia.
- lifestyle
American Airlines Just Made It Easier for You to Travel With Your Pet
It just got simpler—and cheaper—for you to bring your bestie along on your journey.
- lifestyle
The ASPCA Rescued 300 Mistreated Dogs Across Four States in Only 30 Days
Here’s how they were able to pull off this incredible feat.
- behavior
Your Dog Actually Knows the Words for Familiar Objects, Study Finds
Time for a “Proud Parent of a Canine Honors Student” bumper sticker.
- health
The Top 10 Toxins Pets Are Exposed to at Home, According to New ASPCA Report
These are the most common reasons pet parents call poison control.
- lifestyle
Playing with Dogs Reduces Stress and Increases Concentration, New Study Finds
Having trouble chilling out or focusing? Maybe it’s time to get a dog.
- health
A Parasite That Can Be Deadly for Dogs Has Been Found in California
Experts are warning pet parents to keep their pups out of the Colorado River.
- lifestyle
Messi, the Iconic Dog From “Anatomy of a Fall,” Stole the Show at the Oscars
The pup wasn’t nominated for best actor, but he won in our hearts (and in Ryan Gosling’s, too).
- health
Labs Are Actually Hungrier Than Other Dogs, New Study Finds
Being constantly starving is in their genes.
- lifestyle
These Are Dog Parents’ Biggest Pet Peeves by State
As a pet parent, what annoys you most?
- lifestyle
Jon Stewart Breaks Into Tears Sharing the Loss of His Rescue Dog
Watch the heartbreaking — and heartwarming — tribute to his three-legged rescue Pittie, Dipper.
- lifestyle
These U.S. Cities Have More People With Dogs Than Kids
Find out if where you live made the list.
- lifestyle
Over 90 Dogs Were Saved From Horrific Conditions at an “Animal Rescue” in New Jersey
The pups are receiving medical attention thanks to intervention from the ASPCA.
- behavior
AI Discovers 5 Different Dog Personalities—Which One Is Your Pup?
A new study says your dog could fall into one of these categories based on their reactions to real-life events.
- lifestyle
News Outlets Recklessly Give Pit Bulls a Bad Rap—Yet Again
Following the death of a California man last week, headlines only did further harm to Pit Bulls’ reputation.
- health
An Oregon Resident Just Caught the Bubonic Plague, Likely From Their Cat
Here is everything pet parents need to know.
- lifestyle
Over 200 Dogs and Cats Were Saved From an Animal Testing Lab in Oklahoma
The formerly abusive testing facility will be turned into a rehabilitation center for pets in need.
- lifestyle
This Shelter’s Promoting Adoption With a Truly Adorable Valentine’s Day Photoshoot
All these pups are available for adoption now—and they’re too cute for words.
- lifestyle
Most Single Women Would Choose Their Dog Over a Man, New Study Finds
Sorry, boys: She already has a Valentine.
- lifestyle
Over 170 Dogs Were Rescued From a Suspected Puppy Mill in North Carolina
The pups are being rehabilitated after a massive, life-saving mission.
- lifestyle
The Official 2024 Puppy Bowl Lineup (Taylor’s Version)
Introducing the starting lineup of this year’s Puppy Bowl through the music of Super Bowl LVIII’s real MVP, Taylor Swift.
- health
Certain Dog Breeds Are More Likely to Get Cancer, New Study Finds
It's actually not the big ones.
- health
Small Dogs With Long Noses Live the Longest, New Study Finds
Scientists are seeing some trends when it comes to pup mortality.
- health
A New Drug Could Make Your Dog Live Longer
LOY-002 is a drug aimed at improving your pet’s quality of life—and helping them live longer.
- nutrition
Pet Food Recalled After Testing Positive for Salmonella and Listeria
This was a voluntary recall by the company itself.
- lifestyle
A Mysterious Vigilante Is Planting Stern Messages on Dog Poop Around LA
Clean up after your dog — or this elusive Banksy-type will have something to say.
- lifestyle
A Shelter Will “Neuter Your Ex” For You—Plus, 10 More Pet-Friendly Ways to Exact Revenge
Like this New Jersey shelter, you can add a purpose to your payback this Valentine’s Day.
- health
New Research Finds a Dog’s Size Impacts Their Disease Risk
A study finds small and large dogs have their own unique set of health concerns.
- health
A New Vaccine May Be Able to Reduce the Risk of Cancer in Dogs
The Vaccination Against Canine Cancer Study (VACCS trial) is showing promising results.
- behavior
Dogs May Wag Their Tails Because Humans Love Rhythm, New Research Says
Science is getting to the bottom of why dogs are such tail-talkers.
- health
The Game-Changing “Dog Aging Project” Is at Risk of Losing Funding
They are conducting trials on a drug that may extend dogs’ lives.
- lifestyle
Animal Shelters Are in “Crisis” Due to the Rising Cost of Living
Overcrowding is at an all-time high.
- nutrition
Blue Ridge Beef Has Recalled Puppy and Kitten Food in These 16 States
Here’s what you need to know if you think your pet has been affected.
- lifestyle
Here Are the 10 States With the Most Spoiled Dogs
How much did you get your dog for the holidays?
- lifestyle
A Secret Christmas Tree in Central Park Helps People Memorialize Their Pets
It’s like something out of a fairytale.
- lifestyle
27 Dogs Were Flown to the US After Being Rescued From a South Korean Dog Meat Farm
The dogs will be available for adoption soon.
- behavior
Is Your Dog a Genius? A New Study Says It’s Possible
If only there were dog Jeopardy!.
- health
New Research Aims to Reduce Cat Stress During Nail Trims
Plus, expert advice on how to trim your cat’s nails at home.
- behavior
Do Dogs Try and Make Us Laugh? The Internet Thinks So — Here’s What Science Says
If you think your pup’s practically George Carlin, science backs you up.
- lifestyle
Dr. Kwane Stewart, aka The Street Vet, Is CNN’s Hero of the Year
It’s a well-deserved honor for the vet who cares for the pets of unhoused people.
- behavior
A New Drug Could Help Your Stressed-Out Cat Get Through Trips to the Vet
If your cat’s ripping their carrier to shreds, there might be an answer.