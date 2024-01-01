Articles by Courtney E. Smith
Courtney E. Smith
Courtney is a freelance writer and podcaster whose work has appeared in Esquire, Pitchfork, Eater, and more. Her prior work includes working as an editor and music critic for Refinery29 and CBS Radio. And she's the author of the essay collection Record Collecting for Girls. She lives in Dallas, Texas with her rescue dog, Casey, where they volunteer together with the SPCA’s foster program.
- lifestyle
The “Big D” Stands For Dog in This Dog-Friendly Dallas Guide
Pups and their parents can giddy up for a good time.
Pups and their parents can giddy up for a good time.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Beauty Pill’s Chad Clark and His Pup Stanley Are Working on a Comeback
After mutual health scares, the musician and his pup are healing — together.
After mutual health scares, the musician and his pup are healing — together.
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
Pups Without Borders: It All Started With a (Dog Named) Storm
Eve Bañuelos on how a pregnant dog and a pandemic layoff inspired her to start an organization that rescues dogs in California and Mexico as shelters overflow.
Eve Bañuelos on how a pregnant dog and a pandemic layoff inspired her to start an organization that rescues dogs in California and Mexico as shelters overflow.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
You Can Hear Sadie Dupuis’s Dog Make “Chewbacca Sounds” on Her Upcoming Record
Talk about finding inspiration everywhere.
Talk about finding inspiration everywhere.
- lifestyle
Foster Parenting 101: How to Be the Best Caregiver to Your Guest Pets
All the steps you can take.
All the steps you can take.
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
4,000 Beagles Rescued From a Research Facility Need Homes
It’s one paw in front of the other for these dogs as they adjust to life in safe homes.
It’s one paw in front of the other for these dogs as they adjust to life in safe homes.
- shopping
Your Ultimate Foster Dog Shopping List
Your foster dog needs love — but they also need stuff.
Your foster dog needs love — but they also need stuff.