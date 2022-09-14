Gwen Stefani taught us how to spell it, but can we feed it to our cats?

Your cat might brush up against your legs, or — when they are feeling bold — lunge for your sushi as you guide it toward your mouth with chopsticks. There are times, though, that they might shock you with the kinds of snacks they beg for. For example, when you sit down for your morning dose of potassium in the form of a banana, you might feel that familiar brush against your legs. You might also hear a purr or a meow of impatience. Should you give in and let them snack on your breakfast?

Cats should be able to bite a banana into smaller pieces, but some cats who enjoy the snack may get so excited that they might try to eat the banana whole. For this reason, it’s best to cut it into chunks and skip the banana peel, which is hard for cats to digest. As with all new foods, offer a small amount at first to see how your cat reacts.

What Should I Do If My Cat Eats Too Much Banana?

It’s not a big deal if your cat eats a few bits of banana — but you should still be on the lookout for potential (mild) reactions. Bananas, like other sugary foods, could cause stomach upset with symptoms ranging from diarrhea opens in a new tab to constipation opens in a new tab to vomiting opens in a new tab to regurgitation.

“Cats are carnivores, which means they are less tolerant of sudden changes in the amount of sugars in their diet,” says Jessica Sewell, regional technician and assistant director for VCA Animal Hospitals.

Why Don’t Cats Like Bananas?

Yes, bananas are a great source of potassium, vitamin B6, vitamin C, and fiber in human diets, but that doesn’t mean cats want to eat them. In fact, don’t be surprised if your cat refuses your offer to share your morning snack. Bananas are high in sugar, and cats lack the taste receptors to recognize sweetness, which could make bananas unappetizing to them. It all comes down to individual taste preferences.

There is also a theory that cats hate the smell of bananas. The peel contains a chemical compound called ethyl acetate, which becomes stronger as bananas ripen; cats dislike the smell, which sends them running from the fruit bowl.