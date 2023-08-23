Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

You can thank Taylor Swift for singlehandedly starting the cat backpack trend. Of all the memorable scenes in Miss Americana, cat moms will never forget watching her board a private jet with her Scottish fold Olivia Benson ensconced in a leather backpack, glaring at the cameraman from a spacesuit-style bubble porthole. Carriers opens in a new tab have competition.

If seeing your cat pressed up against the window on a sunny day is any indication, they too may enjoy the great outdoors — except it can be a complicated quest when you’re dealing with an animal that doesn’t come when called. If leashing up your cat results in a sort of creeping army crawl because the sudden exposure is too much, too soon, then a breathable backpack is an option to consider.

Not only are cat backpacks safe (so long as you zip them up), most cats are actually cool with them because squishing themselves into small spaces is kind of their thing. Just make sure it’s well-ventilated. And get them used to it at home — by leaving it out for them to crawl into on their own volition — before packing them up and heading to the airport at once. Cat backpacks are also typically TSA-approved...in case you don’t have a PJ.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab ANXUAN Portable Travel Pet Carrier opens in a new tab $ 43 The It Cat Backpack itself, ANXUAN’s pet carrier is currently only available in pink. The brown leather version favored by Taylor Swift just sold out before we could say “Americana.” Rumor has it there is a bidding war on Ebay for one, but there are also few dupes on Amazon. $43 at Amazon opens in a new tab