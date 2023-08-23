7 Best Cat Backpacks That Taylor Swift Would Approve Of · The Wildest

7 Best Cat Backpacks — Taylor Swift Would Approve

From futuristic space capsules to performance sportswear-style gear.

by Caitlin Stall-Paquet
Updated August 23, 2023
Cat sitting inside of a cat backpack
anuwat / Adobe Stock
You can thank Taylor Swift for singlehandedly starting the cat backpack trend. Of all the memorable scenes in Miss Americana, cat moms will never forget watching her board a private jet with her Scottish fold Olivia Benson ensconced in a leather backpack, glaring at the cameraman from a spacesuit-style bubble porthole. Carriers have competition.

If seeing your cat pressed up against the window on a sunny day is any indication, they too may enjoy the great outdoors — except it can be a complicated quest when you’re dealing with an animal that doesn’t come when called. If leashing up your cat results in a sort of creeping army crawl because the sudden exposure is too much, too soon, then a breathable backpack is an option to consider.

Not only are cat backpacks safe (so long as you zip them up), most cats are actually cool with them because squishing themselves into small spaces is kind of their thing. Just make sure it’s well-ventilated. And get them used to it at home — by leaving it out for them to crawl into on their own volition — before packing them up and heading to the airport at once. Cat backpacks are also typically TSA-approved...in case you don’t have a PJ.

ANXUAN Portable Travel Pet Carrier
$43

The It Cat Backpack itself, ANXUAN’s pet carrier is currently only available in pink. The brown leather version favored by Taylor Swift just sold out before we could say “Americana.” Rumor has it there is a bidding war on Ebay for one, but there are also few dupes on Amazon.

$43 at Amazon
the cat carrier in blue
Petkit Pet Backpack Carrier
$70
$54

Maybe you’ve joked about bringing your cat everywhere with you. Maybe you weren’t joking at all, but everyone assumed you were (comedy is a subtle art). Well, now’s your opportunity to live your best Taylor Swift lifestyle with cat in tow.

$54 at Amazon
PetAmi Deluxe Cat Backpack Carrier
$40

Have cat, will travel? Join the #adventurecats movement and brave the great outdoors with your cat as your copilot in this escape-proof cat backpack.

$40 at Amazon
Lollimeow Large Cat Backpack
$55

Cat on the chunkier side? We’ve got you. This backpack features both a bubble window for your cat’s viewing pleasure, plus mesh sides for ventilation. The straps are extra padded to support your back from the added weight if your kitty is pushing 30 lbs.

$55 at Amazon
cat carrier backpack
Lollimeow Bubble Cat Backpack
$50
$38

Another style by Lollimeow, this bubble backpack provides plenty of room for your kitty — no matter their size — and features a rounded window for your cat’s viewing pleasure, plus mesh sides for ventilation. The straps are extra padded to support your back from the added weight if your kitty is carrying a few extra pounds.

$38 at Amazon
Petseek Collapsible Cat Carrier
$70

This sleek silver backpack offers your cat a 270-degree view of their surroundings — more than any other style — via collapsible plastic windows on both sides and a mesh panel in front, which has a roller blind in case they want some privacy.

$70 at Amazon
Huo Zao Expandable Space Capsule Bubble Pet Travel Carrier
$53

It would seem space capsules are in vogue. This Pokemon-inspired carrier looks compact from the front, but the mesh back expands accordion-style to allow your cat room to stretch out when you make a pit stop on your travels.

$53 at Amazon

Caitlin Stall-Paquet

Caitlin Stall-Paquet is a writer and editor who collaborates with Elle Canada, The Walrus, Xtra, and The Globe and Mail. She lives in Montreal with her husband and cat, Jeff. Follow her on Instagram @caitlinstallp.

