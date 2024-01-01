small dog
Small Dogs With Long Noses Live the Longest, New Study Finds
Scientists are seeing some trends when it comes to pup mortality.
A New Drug Could Make Your Dog Live Longer
LOY-002 is a drug aimed at improving your pet’s quality of life—and helping them live longer.
New Research Finds a Dog’s Size Impacts Their Disease Risk
A study finds small and large dogs have their own unique set of health concerns.
A New Study Finds Flat-Faced Dogs Get Pretty Crappy Sleep
It’s one of several health problems facing brachycephalic breeds.
Flying With Your Dog? Don’t Just Wing It
Here’s a step-by-step guide, plus all the essentials, from airline-compliant carriers to calming chews.
These Dogs Play a Very Special Role on the Day of the Dead
How the spirited Xoloitzcuintli breed shines on Día de los Muertos.
Does Your Dog Think Every Day is Hump Day?
Advice on how to deal with your dog’s humping habit.
Henry Friedman’s Favorite Products For Small Dogs
The best sling carrier, cave bed, and petite puffer for smol boys and girls, according to a dog dad in the know.
When Should You Spay or Neuter Your Dog?
The research is confusing — here are some guidelines.
Do Small Dogs Pee More Often?
Research shows that little dogs may feel the need to scent mark more frequently than big dogs.
Kingboy Makes Dog Beds That Only Royalty Deserves
Royalty, aka all dogs.
Sami Miró’s “Super-Mutt” Sunnie Helps Her Find Her Center
Especially when the eco-forward fashion designer has red carpet nerves.
How to Be a Digital Nomad — With a Pet
Keep these tips in mind, and you and your dog or cat can have all the adventures.
Annie Wu Henry’s Pup Is a Skilled Senate Campaign Member
Sen. John Fetterman’s “TikTok whisperer” works hard, but Bella helps her chill.
Alyssa McKay Is a Shining TikTok Star — and So Is Her Glamorous Pup
Your For You page has never been cuter.
How to Make Homemade Dog Kibble
Learn how to make dry dog food with this easy homemade dog kibble dish.
How to Teach a Dog to Fetch
For some dogs, it’s not as simple as just throwing a ball.
How to Choose the Right Friend For Your Dog
7 signs your pup and their pal have BFF potential.
Warning: Ugly Holiday Sweaters Will Only Make Your Dog Cuter
Inspired by everything from It’s a Wonderful Life to The Big Lebowski, these are the best of the worst holiday sweaters.
TikTok Star Ashley of Ashland Avenue’s Poodle Product Reccos
The dog mom behind @ashlandavenue knows how to spoil a deserving pup.
Welp, Amazon’s Having Another Prime Day Sale
Pet parents, it’s time to race to Amazon for this bonus discount moment.
Think Your Dog Can Be an Obedience Champ?
You don’t have to look like you belong on Best in Show to be a contender.
Hillary Taymour’s Pomeranian, Powwie, Is Hard at Work As the “Perfect Fashion Dog”
The Collina Strada designer’s pup is the ideal NYFW sidekick: He models, has great hair, and fits in a stylish bag.
Dani Miller’s Dogs Helped Her Realize Life Is Not About Following the Rules
How the Surfbort frontwoman and Gucci model’s rescue pups, Foxy and Pony, get her out of the house and out of her “feels.”
5 Running Games to Play With Your Dog
A few minutes — or even a few steps — are all you need to add joy to your dog’s day.
Shop This Super Cute Korean Pet Brand While You Still Can!
Huts & Bay is closing up shop and their adorable dog clothes, from pitaya-printed onesies to color-blocked cardigans, are majorly on sale.
The Best Dog Carriers For Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
Whether you’re driving cross country or flying internationally, your pup can comfortably tag along.
Yay! New York Shut Down the Puppy Mill Pipeline
The state passed a bill that will end the inhumane breeding and transport process.
Pet Stroller Training 101
Older dogs can still enjoy the benefits of a long walk — even without using their legs.
The Only Star More Fierce Than Shea Couleé? Her Pomeranian, Baby
The Drag Race All Star on astrology, mental health, and the importance of pets to people in the LGBTQ+ community:
“Baby has no idea about my public persona. She literally just loves me exactly for who I am.”
Why Peter Som Alum Rita Li Started Designing Dog Clothes
The fashion designer on her high-fashion inspirations, pivoting from ready-to-wear to dogwear, and running a brick-and-mortar boutique in the Bay Area.
Into the Magic Shop with Susan Alexandra and Pigeon
The designer on creating a trippy wonderland in the LES and making sparkly dog accessories:
“Pigeon is my eternal muse and constant companion, so of course I had to adorn him...”
Turns Out the Grass is Greener on the Inside
Bark Potty’s all-natural pee pad alternative is both long-lasting and eco-friendly.
Wondering How Big Your Puppy or Kitten Is Gonna Get?
We know, our pets grow up too fast. But seriously, how fast is too fast (or slow)? The Wildest and Waltham Petcare Science Institute created a simple tool to help your new pet’s growth stay on track.
The Pros and Cons of “Apartment Dogs”
Which breed is the right fit for city living?
Boobie Billie Recreates Iconic Oscars Looks
From Bjork’s show-stopping swan dress to Cher’s showgirl-inspired “revenge” dress, the fashion influencer knows what makes a memorable red carpet moment.
Ashley Nicole Black Went to Puerto Rico for a Story and Left with a Street Dog
The Emmy Award-winning actress, comedian, and writer on her rescue pup Gordi’s cleverly orchestrated adoption, star stalking, and curious interest in Inventing Anna.
11 Dog Bowls to Feast Your Eyes On
From handmade stoneware to hand-blown glass to heavy-duty stainless steel, these are the best bowls for fine-dining dogs.
Ashley Williams’ Puppy Sweaters Are So Punk Rock
Match your dog in the buzzed-about designer’s graphic knit patterns of pentagrams, spiders, and teddy bears.
Jonathan Adler & Simon Doonan’s Dog, FoxyLady, Tells All
The potter-designer and author-TV star couple’s sassy rescue pup reveals her home décor secrets, favorite reality TV shows, and what she’s getting her dads for the holidays.
Designer Carly Mark’s Rescue Pup, Puppet, Runs the Show
“There’s a lot of humor in the brand. Puppet is a very funny creature. He definitely inspires us to laugh more while making the garments.”
Sparkly, Sporty Chic from DKNY x Found My Animal
The limited-edition capsule collection of metallic puffers and sherpa pullovers drops today.
Do Small Dogs Have Bigger Dental Issues?
A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease.
Alana Jones-Mann’s Gift Picks for her Pug Ziggy
6 holiday gifts in the cake designer’s shopping cart, from color-block sweaters to taco toys.
How to Protect Your Dog from Hawks and Other Birds of Prey
Hawk attacks on dogs are more common than you might think — here's how to keep your pup safe.
Baby Face: The Allure of Cute Dogs
The evolutionary advantage of Kindchenschema for animals.
Big dogs, Small dogs: Does Size Affect Behavior?
How is the experience of having a large dog different than that of having a small dog?