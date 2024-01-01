Articles by Cory and Jane Turner
Cory and Jane Turner
Cory and Jane are daughter-mother partners in just about everything including co-founding Dogly, a platform for pets and their people to live well together. They’re parents to a family full of magical rescue dogs and a bossy street cat from Shanghai who are their resident muses, testers of all things, and advisors on the meaning of life.
- shopping
16 Best Dog Beds Recommended By Experts
Our dogs sleep with us, too. But these trainer-recommended dog beds — from indestructible ones for puppies to orthopedic options for seniors — are the next best thing.
- shopping
On the Fence About Crates? Opt for a Puppy Pen
6 puppy pens recommended by positive-reinforcement dog trainer Aislynn Ross, because we all need boundaries.
- shopping
The Best Dog Pools For Your Dog to Splash Around in This Summer
It’s summer fun time, baby.
- shopping
5 Litter Boxes Your Cat Likely Won’t Reject
Think like a cat when choosing a litter box...so you can go back to not thinking about litter boxes.
