Support AAPI innovators and spoil your pet at the same time—it’s a win-win.
Cat Shopping
Looking for solid basics? Need a cool gift? Ready to splurge? Whatever you need, we have your shopping guide.
13 Black-Owned Pet Brands You Should Absolutely Shop
Customized meals, sustainable toys, handmade sweaters, and more.
Wildly Popular
Ask a Vet
Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.
clothes & accessories
Dress your dog or cat in the latest pet fashion trends, street style, and designer lewks. At the very least, they need a cute sweater. At the very most, you need one (five) to match.
It’s time to splurge on your BFF.
Plus, all your kitten-diaper questions answered (we know you have them).
toys & puzzles
Keep your pet occupied for hours with our top picks, from cult-favorite toys to interactive puzzles.
Your kitty will thank you.
food, treats & feeders
Keep your pet’s belly full with nutritionist-recommended foods and treats. Plus, stylish bowls and feeders.
The parents of four dogs put their in-home “focus group” to good use on this collab with the Street Vet.
The Best Cat Bowls of 2024
It’s chow time.
health & grooming
Supplements, shampoos, toothpaste, litter — find everything you need to keep your pet feeling soft and shiny.
Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.
Best Odor-Control Cat Litter
A necessity, really.
Spoil your pets during Amazon’s longest sales event yet.
leashes, collars & harnesses
Hit the street with your pet in gear that’s comfortable, safe, and stylish — from dog collars to cat harnesses.
You’re probably already supporting these beloved stores, but March is as good a time as any to spoil your pet.
Spoil your pets during Amazon’s longest sales event yet.
beds & furniture
The best dog beds, cat trees, and other creature comforts our pets can curl up in (maybe not the litter box).
You’re probably already supporting these beloved stores, but March is as good a time as any to spoil your pet.
crates, carriers & travel gear
Shop the safest pet essentials for at home and on the road — from dog crates to cat carriers and pet seat belts.
The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.
art & home
Stuff that won’t clash with your home decor, from pet portraits and tchotchkes to pet cams and robo vacs.
Keep your cat’s litter box out of sight — but easy to scoop.
Slashop has created fur-resistant bedding for cleaner sheets and sounder nights.
I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and let’s just say it went off with multiple hitches.
Sustainable
Shop sustainably from brands that are eco-friendly, socially responsible, and give back to good causes.
Gasp! “Compostable” poops bags are bad for the environment? Sustainability expert Dave Coast gets the scoop from CompostableLA founder Monique Figueiredo.
Here are the sustainability buzzwords you should look out for on the packages of your fave products.
gift guide
Dog “gotcha day”? Cat dad birthday? Or just because? The Wildest crew (and some celebs) picked out the coolest gifts for both pets and their people.
Custom ceramics, whimsical puzzles, feline-themed kicks, clutches, candles, and more.
Catnip-stuffed roses, blush-pink cat caves, heart-shaped scratchers, and more ways to show your kitty some love this V-day.
Seriously, you can donate to shelters just by shopping!
products for pet people
Everything pet parents need (pet hair vacuums, air purifiers) and want (dog ceramics, cat slippers).
Custom ceramics, whimsical puzzles, feline-themed kicks, clutches, candles, and more.
Best Pet Odor Eliminator Spray
Pets can be stinky. You can fix that.
Slashop has created fur-resistant bedding for cleaner sheets and sounder nights.