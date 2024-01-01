Products for Pet People · The Wildest

Everything pet parents need (pet hair vacuums, air purifiers) and want (dog ceramics, cat slippers).

Custom ceramics, whimsical puzzles, feline-themed kicks, clutches, candles, and more.

Young woman crouching and wiping off her Weimaraner puppy's pee, the puppy is feeling remorse.

Pets can be stinky. You can fix that.

A woman and a dog laying on a bed of pet hair-resistant bedding.

Slashop has created fur-resistant bedding for cleaner sheets and sounder nights.

Rescue Rosé wine by founder Nola Singer.

It’s never too early to buy that special Valentine’s Day bottle of wine—and help a pet in need.

Portrait of a light purple puzzle box that reads "Cat Person" with a pink patterned wallpaper and various cat figurines

Colorful feline-themed puzzles that will be the best gift you ever give to yourself.

A woman holding a cat against a pink background, a collage of cat products: cat earrings, a cat print, a cat bed, a cat candle

Shopping for the cat person in your life has never been easier—or more fun.

customized pet portrait gift guide

Nothing beats a thoughtful gift (and nothing evokes oohs and awws like our beloved pets).

Susan Alexandra custom pet portraits on beaded purses and jewelry.

Talk about a forever piece.

Woman ins zig zag striped pants vacuuming pet hair int he living room with her dog sitting on a blue couch

High praise.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig's new movie, Barbie, with a white Pit Bull.

Here, pet parents — and their stylish cats and dogs — are kenough.


Woman With A Book And Her Cute Cat At Home.

The author and artist uses informative (and freakin’ adorable) images to teach cat parents everything about kitty communication.

a small pug on a chair with an air purifier

Whether you’re concerned about dander, wildfire air pollutants, or those icky pet odors, these purifiers have you covered.

Femme-presenting pet parent feeding their dog a treat in the kitchen

Support these LGBTQ+ animal lovers by shopping their design-forward pet beds, carriers, supplements, and more.

Pride collage, a person in a shirt reading QUEER holds a small dog

This Pride month, you can look especially good as you march, party, and stand up for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

collage of man with his cat and cat products for father's day

He does a lot of work to keep them purring happily. Here’s what you can do for him.

