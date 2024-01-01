Toys & Puzzles · The Wildest

Skip to main content

shopping

toys & puzzles

Keep your pet occupied for hours with our top picks, from cult-favorite toys to interactive puzzles.

Woman kisses her pitbull dog outside.

Support AAPI innovators and spoil your pet at the same time—it’s a win-win.

a person surrounded by amazon pet deals day products

It’s time to splurge on your BFF.

Woman playing with her cat with a feather wand.

Your kitty will thank you.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Susan Alexandra and a small brown dog.

You’re probably already supporting these beloved stores, but March is as good a time as any to spoil your pet.

Woman opening package with her small white dog.

Spoil your pets during Amazon’s longest sales event yet.

Bengal cat running on indoor wheel

Stoke your little lion’s hunting instinct with these electronic cat toys.

A woman and her cat plays with the Vetreska heartpurrple cat climber.

They love to play, and you need to keep them busy. Here you go.


a collage: a cat with a stuffed heart, a heart bowl, catnip toys, and a heart shaped scratcher

Catnip-stuffed roses, blush-pink cat caves, heart-shaped scratchers, and more ways to show your kitty some love this V-day.

person holding their dog with interactive toy, mouse toy, pet cam, and probiotic chews collaged in the background

Reviewers (aka real pet parents) picked these best-selling, highest-rated toys, probiotics, poop bags, and more.

Get your fix of The Wildest

We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

a white cat in front of a collage of products: peppermint toys, a mushroom scratcher, a bow, a catnip bed

Spoil your kitty with the best this holiday season.

black friday cyber monday 2022 pet deals

All the best savings for you and your pet to cash in on Cyber Monday.

Young man playing with large white dog and dog toys.

Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.

shopping

Play

Keep your pet entertained for hours with our top picks, including treat-dispensing toys, interactive puzzles, and even a classic Lambchop stuffy that will become your puppy’s favorite new snuggle bud.

shopping

Tech

From scientifically backed dog DNA tests to a wireless water fountain that will appease your finicky kitten and a pet cam that helps you keep track of them all, here’s all the pet-parent tech you didn’t know you needed.

Woman with large dog wearing a Bundle x Joy dog bandana and leash.

Hispanic Heritage Month should be celebrated all year with these toys and treats from these businesses.

More in Shopping

Best in Show 2023beds & furniturefood, treats & feedershealth & groomingSustainableart & homeproducts for pet peoplegift guidecrates, carriers & travel gearclothes & accessoriesleashes, collars & harnessesSectionsFeatured