Articles by Dr. Bartley Harrison, DVM
Dr. Bartley Harrison, DVM
Dr. Bartley Harrison, DVM is a small animal veterinarian based in North Carolina who has practiced emergency medicine since graduating from the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine. His primary interest areas include pain management, cardiology, and the treatment of shock.
He is a member of the Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Society, American Veterinary Medical Association, and American Medical Writers Association. In addition to his clinical work, he writes pet health articles to help provide accurate information for both new and experienced pet parents. When he’s not working, he enjoys cooking, traveling, reading, and going on adventures with his dog.
- health
Can Dogs Get Sunburns? Signs, Treatment
It’s good to know ahead of all the summer fun you’re gonna have together.
- health
Why Does My Cat’s Breath Smell?
Oof, that is bad.
- health
Are Tulips Toxic to My Cat?
This Mother’s Day, keep these flowers far away from your cat.
- health
Can Dogs Get Skin Tags? Causes and Treatments
Yes, and here’s why you shouldn’t pick at them, even if you want to.
- health
When Can a Puppy Get a Rabies Shot?
And what you should expect after they receive it.
- nutrition
Can Adult Dogs Eat Puppy Food?
They might still be your baby, but here’s why they need to eat like a grown-up.
- health
Can Dogs Sweat?
Yes, but thankfully nothing like you do after a CrossFit workout.
- health
Can Dogs Get Poison Ivy?
It’s worth asking, especially ahead of all those hikes you’ll take together this summer.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Chocolate?
No, no, no. Absolutely not. Here’s why.
- health
Common Eye Problems in Cats and How to Treat Them
Just some things to keep an...eye on.
- health
Why Do Dogs Sneeze?
Other than to completely freak you out.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Asparagus?
Asparagus is a healthy snack for pups, but keep these tips in mind.
- health
Can Dogs Take Tylenol?
The short answer is no. Here’s why.
- health
Can You Give Dogs Melatonin?
Why you should talk to your vet first.
- health
Can Dogs Get Hiccups? Why It Happens and What to Do
In addition to being adorable, it’s nothing to worry about.
- health
Dry Paws on Dogs: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment
You call them toe beans. Your vet uses more technical terms. Whatever they’re called, take care of them.
- health
Should You Clean Your Dog’s Ears at Home?
Heed all those cautionary tales about Q-tips.
- health
How to Tell If Your Dog Is Sick
Look out for these warnings signs so you know when to call the vet.
- health
My Dog Is Pooping Blood: What Should I Do?
It’s an alarming sight, but here’s what you should know.
- behavior
15 Amazing Facts About Dog Ears
There’s a lot more to your pup’s furry appendages than you might think.
- health
Hot Spots on Dogs: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment
Unfortunately, this term refers to a “summer sore,” not a club coveted by SNL’s Stefon.
- nutrition
Top 10 Foods That Are Toxic to Cats
Sharing isn’t always caring. Keep your cat safe by keeping these human snack staples to yourself.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Corn?
A few kernels won’t hurt, but think twice before doling out a bowl of the stuff.
- health
How Cold Is Too Cold for Dogs?
If your teeth are chattering, theirs probably are, too.
- health
Why Is My Dog’s Nose Running?
Their snout is like a leaky faucet. Should you be worried?
- health
Can Dogs Get Colds?
We’re all sniffling this time of year. Learn if your pup can get a cold, too.
- health
What to Do If You Find Worms in Your Dog’s Poop
Hopefully this isn’t info you’ll have to reference often, but here’s what you should know.
- health
Can Dogs Get COVID?
The pandemic started nearly four years ago. Here’s what we know about dogs and COVID now.
- health
Can Cats Actually Get the Common Cold?
They’re not exactly blowing their noses and rubbing Vicks on their chests, but here’s what you need to know.
- health
Home Remedies For My Dog’s Bleeding Anus
It’s not a pretty problem, but here are your solutions.
- health
How to Tell if a Cat Is Pregnant
Are kittens on the way? Here’s how to find out.
- health
Why Is My Dog Coughing?
Seven reasons to be concerned when your dog is coughing.
- health
How to Identify Dog Arthritis: Causes and Symptoms
As your pup ages, here’s how to spot arthritis and stay ahead of it.
- health
Why Is My Dog Breathing Heavy?
Don’t panic, but definitely talk to your vet if you’re worried about any of these conditions.
- health
Are Roses Toxic to My Cat?
Let’s just say this: There’s no excuse for your partner not to bring you a bouquet of these.
- health
Are Orchids Toxic to Cats?
Find out whether you can get that elaborate flower arrangement—or if you should skip it.
- behavior
Why Do Cats’ Eyes Glow in the Dark?
Those glowing orbs are actually a pretty useful result of evolution.
- health
Why is My Dog Shaking? Causes and Treatment
A vet explains why the weather isn’t always to blame.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Oranges?
Yes and no. Learn how to safely feed citrus to your pup.
- health
Dog Sense of Smell: What Can Dogs Smell?
There’s a reason that sweet little nose is always pressed to the ground.
- behavior | Why, Cat?!
Why is My Cat Twitching in Their Sleep?
Why do they do it? Here are the top three reasons your cat twitches in their sleep — from sweet dreams to scary spasms.
- health
Water Hemlock Poisoning in Dogs
Pet parents, watch out for a common — but deadly — plant.
- health
Why Dog Parents Should Be Aware of Flesh-Eating Bacteria Right Now
It doesn’t just affect humans. Thankfully, this kind of wound infection is uncommon, but here’s what to look out for.
- health
Vaccine Hesitancy Reaches the Dog World, Survey Finds
Let’s debunk some things right now for new pet parents with questions.
- health
Are Lilies Toxic to My Dog?
This is one of those “no, but also yes” answers. Read on.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Tomatoes?
Bite-size pieces of ripe, red tomatoes are safe — but you should skip on the marinara sauce.
- health
What to Do If Your Dog Has a Cracked, Broken, or Torn Nail
A vet explains when you can treat the injury at home — and when it’s best to seek professional help.
- health
Paraphimosis In Dogs: Causes, Symptoms & Treatment of Paraphimosis
It’s no laughing matter. Try these at-home treatments — and if they don’t work, take your dog to the vet ASAP.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Grapes?
The answer is no, no, no, and here’s why.
- health
Symptoms and Treatments For Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) in Dogs
If your pup’s bathroom habits have changed, they might have a UTI. Here’s how to help.
- health
Step by Step Guide: How to Safely Express Your Cat’s Anal Glands at Home
Ick. It won’t be fun, but here’s how to get the job done.
- health
Lymphoma Cancer in Dogs: What You Need to Know
Find out what causes lymphoma in dogs and how you can help your pup.
- health
Understanding Limber Tail Syndrome: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment
Seeing your pup’s normally perky tail go limp can be unnerving, but it’s really nothing to panic about.
- health
Ear Mites in Dogs: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment Options
Everything you need to know to keep the pests at bay.
- behavior
Neutering Male Cats: Behavior and Recovery Guide
If you’re bracing yourself for some wackiness, don’t worry — it won’t last forever.
- health
Exploring the Safety of Neosporin For Dogs: Benefits, Risks, and Best Practices
You don’t always know how your dog ends up with a scratch or cut, but it’s important to know how to take care of it.
- health
Mange in Dogs: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment For Canine Skin Condition
Cool, cool, cool (heavy sarcasm here). These are some steps you can take.
- nutrition
Glucosamine for Dogs: Everything You Need to Know
You may have heard other pup parents praising this supplement. Here’s what a vet has to say.
- health
What to Know About Fungal Skin Infections in Cats
Itchy and definitely not fun — here’s what to look out for.
- health
What to Know About Eye Infections in Cats
Cats’ eyes are strikingly beautiful, but goopy, irritated eyes are not.
- health
Everything You Need to Know to Care For Your Senior Dog
Your older dog is the love of your life. Here are some health issues to look out for.
- health
What to Know About Rabies in Cats
There is one way to make sure your cat stays safe: vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate.
- health
What You Need to Know About Cat Mouth Ulcers
How to spot, diagnose, and treat these lesions — cancerous or non-cancerous.
