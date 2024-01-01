· The Wildest

Annette Louviere, DVM

    Articles featuring Annette Louviere, DVM

    A dog running with a woman on a pier.
    lifestyle

    8 Questions to Ask Yourself When Choosing a Dog Breed

    Find out which dog breed is right for your lifestyle.

    A woman with tattoos hugging her white cat in a cluttered, art-filled room
    lifestyle

    Cats, Priceless. Cat Parenthood, Not So Much

    A rundown of the most common cat expenses.

    A black cat holding onto a rope with its claws.
    health

    It’s Seriously Uncool to Declaw Your Cat

    A cat veterinarian explains why the inhumane surgery is no joke.

    A grey cat looking at a dish of fish
    nutrition

    The 5 Best Fish Oils for Cats

    The next best thing to branzino, omega-3s support your cat’s skin, brain, joint, and heart health.

    Two cats drinking from a KittySpring Combo water fountain on the floor
    shopping

    The Best Cat Water Fountains

    Fresh, flowing water will keep your pet hydrated, ward off UTIs, and reduce water waste.