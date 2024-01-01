Annette Louviere, DVM
Articles featuring Annette Louviere, DVM
lifestyle
8 Questions to Ask Yourself When Choosing a Dog Breed
Find out which dog breed is right for your lifestyle.
lifestyle
Cats, Priceless. Cat Parenthood, Not So Much
A rundown of the most common cat expenses.
health
It’s Seriously Uncool to Declaw Your Cat
A cat veterinarian explains why the inhumane surgery is no joke.
nutrition
The 5 Best Fish Oils for Cats
The next best thing to branzino, omega-3s support your cat’s skin, brain, joint, and heart health.
shopping
The Best Cat Water Fountains
Fresh, flowing water will keep your pet hydrated, ward off UTIs, and reduce water waste.