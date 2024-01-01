pet health
- health
Heartworm Is on the Rise in Cats and Dogs
Pet parents underestimate the risk of this serious condition, new survey reveals.
- health
Cats Who Consumed Raw Milk Died From Bird Flu, Reports the CDC
Unpasteurized milk can transmit avian influenza from cows to mammals.
- health
My Dog Ate Weed: What Should I Do?
If you think your dog ate marijuana, here are the signs to look out for.
- lifestyle
Meet This Inspiring Online Community of Parents to Three-Legged Pets
“We learned dogs are born with three legs and a spare.”
- health
Is the Eclipse Safe for Cats and Dogs? How to Protect Your Pets on April 8
Everything you need to know about how the eclipse will affect your pets.
- health
15 Terms You Should Know When Choosing a Pet Insurance Plan
Overwhelmed by all the small print and jargon? We've got you.
- health
The Top 10 Toxins Pets Are Exposed to at Home, According to New ASPCA Report
These are the most common reasons pet parents call poison control.
- health
An Oregon Resident Just Caught the Bubonic Plague, Likely From Their Cat
Here is everything pet parents need to know.
- health
10 Longevity Tips From People Whose Pets Have Lived Incredibly Long Lives
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your best bud live a healthy and full life.
- lifestyle
5 Ways AI Will Change the Way You Parent Your Pet—Are You Ready?
Advancements in artificial intelligence are changing everything from the way we detect illnesses to how we keep our pets safe.
- health
Vets Are at High Risk For Compassion Fatigue—Here Are 4 Ways You Can Help
It’s extra important to be nice to the vet in your life.
- lifestyle
Money Talks: The Dollars of Dog Parenthood
We crunched some numbers and yup, they’re worth every penny.
- health
This Former Vet Tech Is the Hero Every Pet Parent Needs in an Emergency
Albert Sanchez’s Veterinary Ambulance of Southern California brings pets to accessible emergency vet care when they need it—any time of day or night.
- health
What’s the Deal with Pet Insurance?
It covers your pet so you can get that broken leg fixed — while keeping your wallet happy.
- health
9 Tips For Saving Money At the Vet
Ways to lower your bill — without compromising your pet’s health.
- health
What Is a Pet Wellness Plan, Really?
It sounds great, but here’s how it actually works.
- health
Hannah Shaw Wants You to Get Your Pet to the Vet
The “Kitten Lady” has partnered with Royal Canin and Uber Pet to help you stay on top of your cat’s health.
- nutrition
Gut Feelings: How to Balance Your Pet’s Microbiome
The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being.
- lifestyle
How You Can Help the Animals of Maui During These Deadly Wildfires
For starters, you can donate to Maui Humane Society as they help pets on the ground.
- health
9 Best Holistic Allergy Relief Products
Integrative veterinarian Dr. Lindsey Wendt shares her favorite products to attack pesky pet allergies.
- health
The New Status Grooming Product is Toothpaste — For Your Dog
The toothpaste that’ll have their teeth sparkling like a Kardashian’s.
- health
9 Ways to Make Sure Your Pup Has a Chill and Safe Memorial Day
It’s the unofficial start of summer, and you don’t want to spend it at the emergency vet.
- health
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Pet Allergies But Were Afraid to Ask
Dermatologist and star of Pop Goes the Vet Dr. Joya Griffin on the season’s often misunderstood phenomenon.
- health
Vets Are Seeing a Rise in “Pot Puppies”
You aren’t the only one getting way too high from edibles. A study published on 4/20 found an uptick in cannabis poisonings in pets.
- lifestyle
A California Bill Could Significantly Help Unhoused People and Their Pets
Pet parents wouldn’t have to choose between temporary shelter and keeping their pets.
- health
What You Need to Know About Cat Mouth Ulcers
How to spot, diagnose, and treat these lesions — cancerous or non-cancerous.
- health
What to Know About Bird Flu in Cats and Dogs
Several cats and one dog in North America have died of the virus. Here’s how to keep them safe.
- health
I Freaked Out at the Emergency Vet So You Don’t Have To
What to expect from and how to make the most of a trip to the ER.
- health
8 Ways to Get a Cat to Drink Water
Their desert-dwelling roots might resist hydration, but these tricks can help.
- health
How to Get a Head Start on Your Pet’s Health
Spot lumps, limps, and lethargy early on.
- lifestyle
8 Comforting Thoughts to Help You Through the Death of Your Pet
There’s no guidebook to grief and loss — but these kind words will help.
- lifestyle
Why You Need to Watch “Save Ralph”
This Oscar season, make time for this shortlisted film — and to advocate against animal testing.
- health
It’s Not Bougie to Get Stem Cell Therapy For Your Pets
Gallant CEO Dr. Linda Black on how you can affordably give your dog a long and happy life, thanks to science.
- lifestyle
9 Unexpected To-Dos for New Pet Parents
Sound advice from seasoned dog and cat parents who have been there.
- health
Can the RSV Surge Affect My Pet?
Luckily, RSV isn’t transmittable between humans and pets. But there are some particularly nasty viral respiratory infections to look out for.
- health
Gut Reactions: Pets Have Shockingly High Levels of E. Coli
A new report finds that one in three dogs and one in seven cats have unhealthy levels of E. coli present in their gut microbiome.
- health
9 Diseases You Can (and Definitely Can’t) Catch From Your Dog
Here’s what you can scratch off your “Worry About This” list.
- nutrition
Some Like It Hot — The Benefits of Warming vs. Cooling Diets
Here’s how certain foods can balance your pet’s energy and even ease their allergies, according to Chinese medicine.
- lifestyle
California Is the First State to Ban Testing of Chemicals on Cats and Dogs
The U.S. has a long way to go when it comes to ending what Gov. Gavin Newsom calls “cruel and unnecessary testing.”
- shopping
12 Halloween Costumes That’ll Help Your Dog Keep Up With the Cool Kids
Because there’s nothing scarier than being off-trend.
- lifestyle
How to Help the Animals Affected by Hurricane Ian
Here’s a list of orgs assisting with rescue efforts.
- lifestyle
Meet 5 New Innovative Pet Startups
Leap Venture Studio is a springboard for these companies designing “flexitarian” pet diets, state-of-the-art health tools, and more.
- shopping
Mosquitos Aren’t Going Away — Neither Are Bug Sprays That Are Toxic to Dogs
Enter: Wondercide, a plant-based, sustainable, pesticide-free mosquito-repellent set safe to use around your pet.
- nutrition
What to Know When Your Vet Says Your Dog Is Overweight
Don’t take it personally — even if that’s hard to do.
- health
Monkeypox Has Been Found in a Dog: Here’s What You Need to Know
A key number to remember here: 21.
- health
10 Things to Ask at Your First Vet Visit
There are no stupid questions — well, when it comes to your dog’s health.
- health
Everything You Need to Know About Spaying and Neutering Your Dog
A vet’s take on why it’s a smart choice. Snip, snip!
- health
Whistle’s New Smart Collar Is Giving Pets a Voice
Your dog can’t tell you if they don’t feel well, but the cutting-edge AI behind this health tracker can.
- health
Advantage vs. Advantix: Not the Same Thing
Don’t make this dangerous mistake when picking out flea prevention products.
- lifestyle
How Will I Know When It’s Time?
End-of-life veterinary specialist Dr. Shea Cox on how to make the most difficult decision in your pet parenting journey.
- health
What to Expect At the Emergency Vet
It's every pet parent's nightmare — but knowing what happens when you take your dog to the ER can make the experience a little less stressful.
- health
Bromethalin Toxicity in Dogs
It might sound obvious, but these rodenticides are harmful to pups.
- health
FDA Warns on Pet Exposure to Topical Pain Meds
Pet parents beware of the dangers in your medicine cabinet.
- health
Everything You Need to Know About Heartworm
Heartworm disease is as gnarly as it sounds. Here’s how to prevent a horror story from coming true for your pet.
- health
How Pet Hospice Can Help When It’s Nearly Time
Veterinary hospice and palliative care expert Dr. Shea Cox, DVM, on an alternative to euthanasia.
- lifestyle
How to Help Animals Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Hundreds of dogs, cats, and rabbits have been evacuated. These front-line organizations need donations, fosters, and adopters.
- nutrition
Nutritionist Dave Coast Digs Into Grain-Free Dog Food & Heart Disease
The LA wellness guruopens in a new tab talks to a holistic veterinarian about the best diet for dogs with allergies and why grain-free food gets a bad rap.
- health
Be Prepared: Four Pet Emergency Room Essentials for Pet Parents
Lay the groundwork for quick, low-stress treatment.
- nutrition
Supplements Are Going to the Dogs
An integrative vet helps suss out what’s beneficial versus what’s bogus.
- health
Warning Signs Your Dog Needs to Go to the ER — Stat
Trust me, I’m a vet.
- health
Understanding the Signs and Risks of Canine Osteosarcoma
Osteosarcoma in dogs can strike various parts of their body, from the limbs to the jawbone. Don't delay, learn about the causes and impact of osteosarcoma on your pup.
- health
Stem Cell Therapy For Dogs: Everything You Need to Know
This innovative treatment has its pros and cons — but it may be an effective treatment for conditions like osteoarthritis.
- health
Communicating With Your Vet Even Better Than With Your Pet
Is emailing your vet a reasonable expectation?