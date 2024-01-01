Skin Issues & Allergies · The Wildest

health

skin issues & allergies

Casual scratch? Weird paw lick? Seasonal allergies? Fleas? We’ll help you decipher all the pet skin issues.

puppy scratching fleas, get rid of fleas on dogs

How to stop your home from becoming a literal flea circus.

Woman caresses her dog indoors.

Yes, and here’s why you shouldn’t pick at them, even if you want to.

Woman looking closely at her dog's face.

Time to go to the doggie dermatologist!

Dog and cat staring at each other inside a home.

Don’t blame the cat...

Man and dogs at sunset in nature.

It’s worth asking, especially ahead of all those hikes you’ll take together this summer.

Dog sneezing on dog bed

Don’t panic: It’s called reverse sneezing, and in most cases, it’s nothing to worry about.

Woman holding her Corgi dog in her hands and lifting his feet.

That familiar corn chip aroma may simply seem quirky, but don’t ignore it.

Brown terrier dog scratching its ear outdoors

A vet explains why environmental allergies flare up and what to do about it.

Black dog licking man's face outside.

It’s not a very pleasant odor, to say the least.

bulldog in a collage with grooming products

Wash away all that grime and end their incessant scratching with a few drops.

Mixed-breed puppy licks its paw in the grass

Unfortunately, this term refers to a summer sore, not a club coveted by SNL’s Stefon.

A Terrier Puppy With Spots And Big Ears Chews On Their Paws.

And when will it stop?

Healing stone on Cavalier spaniel dog.

Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from CBD to acupuncture. (Yep, you read that right.)

Winterizing your dog's coat - Dog laying in the snow.

Spoiler: These at-home remedies are probably already in your pantry.

Pug dog scooting on a wooden floor in the kitchenFunny dog enjoying scratching his bum on grass at public dog park.

A vet on what to do when “anal sacs go bad.”

