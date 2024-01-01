Travel · The Wildest

From pet travel tips to pet-friendly city guides, we’ve got all your flying, hiking, and biking needs covered.

Woman on plane with her small black dog.

We broke down the details so you don’t have to.

Woman and her dog in a cafe.

Complete with beaches, trails, and dog-friendly accommodations galore.

a woman in sunglasses cuddling a dog surrounded by LA imagery: an LA sign, a skateboarder, a beach, a taco truck

From breweries with dog menus to pup-friendly music venues and beaches where your travel companion can run off-leash.

BARK Air is here to deliver a white paw experience. We built our flight experience for dogs first, from the ground up.

Your dog will get their own puppy concierge to make sure all their in-flight needs are met.

Woman traveling with her brown and white dog.

It just got simpler—and cheaper—for you to bring your bestie along on your journey.

a collage of Seattle landmarks and dogs: the space needle, nature, a coffee cup, two people holding dogs

In the words of Owl City, “Hello, Seattle”—your pup’s favorite rainy playground.

Dog seat-belted in a car

All the essentials you need to hit the road with your co-pilot, from dog seatbelts to crash-tested carriers.

Jack Russell dog in backseat of s car wearing a safety harness and seat belt

Hitting the road with your dog? Make sure they're safe with this helpful advice.

Dog sitting in a dog carrier

Here’s a step-by-step guide, plus all the essentials, from airline-compliant carriers to calming chews.

A dog walking on a Florida beach.

Find the perfect weekend getaway for you and your pup.

A woman petting her dog on a a chair at Outbound Hotel

The best destinations for you and your co-pilot.

Dallas collage, a small white dog being held surrounded by images of Dallas: Mutts Cantina, skyline, a singer with a guitar

Pups and their parents can giddy up for a good time.

Nova Scotia duck tolling Retriever and Jack Russell Terrier looking out the trunk of the car

Find the right choice for your whole family.

A man paddling on the water in a canoe with his dog.

You’re on a boat, but does your dog want to be there, too?

A dog with its head sticking out the window of a moving car.

Your dog is your favorite person anyway — why not plan the perfect vacation with them?

