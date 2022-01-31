adoption & fostering

We’re excited for the Westminster Dog Show, but we also want to highlight dog competitions that lift up non-purebred dogs.
One Florida rescue reports a recent intake of over 150 Frenchies thanks, in large part, due to irresponsible breeders.
Split your time sipping cocktails by the beach and being a “voluntourist” for puppies and kittens in need.
For starters: No, they’re not all traumatized and yes, you can find a purebred puppy at a shelter.
A study found that millennials are choosing pets over kids. Here’s why.
A new program aims to reduce overcrowding in shelters.
Man has a new best friend.
Adoption isn’t for everyone—here are other ways you can be there for animals in need.
Got a new pet? Here’s what to do.
Let's be real. Welcoming home a new dog or cat is a very cute but very crazy time. Thankfully, we're here to help with a nifty new pet parent to-do list.
Local lawmakers think breeding has gotten out of control.
“We learned dogs are born with three legs and a spare.”
And what you can do to help.
Hannah Shaw, aka Kitten Lady, on how you can care for orphaned kittens this spring.
Per the US Surgeon General, loneliness is as dangerous for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Here are ways pets can solve that.
From hosting fundraisers to posting about their adopted pets, stars can have a huge impact on animal-rescue efforts.