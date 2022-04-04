The stray pups were uncared for and in poor health — now they’re looking for forever homes.
animal advocacy
Learn about the people making a difference for animals and what you can do to lend a hand, too.
We’re excited for the Westminster Dog Show, but we also want to highlight dog competitions that lift up non-purebred dogs.
Rescues are in need of support in the aftermath of the devastating Texas rainfall.
I’m finally saying what I’ve been thinking since the day I brought my pup home.
Split your time sipping cocktails by the beach and being a “voluntourist” for puppies and kittens in need.
Activists and Politicians Condemn South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem for Shooting Her “Untrainable” Dog
The Trump VP contender is under fire for this heinous act of cruelty.
The Staffordshire Bull Terrier was a beloved member of the actor’s family for 10 years.
Under new legislation, all experiments on dogs, cats, and primates must end by 2026.
Adoption isn’t for everyone—here are other ways you can be there for animals in need.
TikTok played a huge role in helping to free these pups.
Local lawmakers think breeding has gotten out of control.
“We learned dogs are born with three legs and a spare.”
And what you can do to help.
The animals were going to be slaughtered as part of the notorious event—now they’re looking for loving homes.
To kick off the 2024 baseball season, we honor some big players in the animal-rescue game.
Hannah Shaw, aka Kitten Lady, on how you can care for orphaned kittens this spring.
Per the US Surgeon General, loneliness is as dangerous for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Here are ways pets can solve that.
ASSERT is the first on the ground for emergency aid around the world.
“Our job is to let them relax. Let them just learn how to be a dog.”
The dogs — 20 of them puppies — will be available for adoption in the coming weeks.
The actress is a huge advocate for animal rescue.